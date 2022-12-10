How old is Stetson Bennett? Comparing Georgia's Heisman finalist to Lamar Jackson, other winners in age

Read full article on original website
Stanford HC Troy Taylor has different approach to rebuild than Colorado's Deion Sanders: 'We lead with love'
It took only his introductory news conference to see new Stanford football coach Troy Taylor will have a stark difference in his rebuild than another Pac-12 contemporary. Taylor, a former Cal quarterback who replaces David Shaw to lead the Cardinal, heads to Stanford after a four-year stint with FCS team Sacramento State. When asked how he would build up his new program, Taylor said remaining players on Shaw's team have a "sincere invitation" to remain on the team.
Florida vs. Oregon State odds, prediction, betting trends for Las Vegas Bowl
In one of the more notable games of the bowl season's opening weekend, the 9-3 Oregon State Beavers look to notch their seventh win in eight games as they face the 6-6 Florida Gators at Allegiant Stadium in the Las Vegas Bowl (2:30 p.m. ET, ABC). As is the case for most bowl games, the Gators are dealing with numerous losses across all their position groups with players opting out and entering the transfer portal.
Mike Leach was colorful and eccentric, but don't let that detract from his influence on the game
The anticipation for the conversation made it impossible for the conversation to live up to expectations. That is how I felt waiting for a call from Mike Leach – then at Washington State – for a feature on quarterback Luke Falk back in 2015. Washington State was 5-2 heading into a showdown with No. 8 Stanford, Falk was the new "Air Raid" sensation, and Leach's reputation as the coach next door made it worth the late-night wait.
Sporting News 2022 College Football All-America Team
Sporting News' 2022 All-American team features four players from the reigning national champions. Georgia leads all schools with three first-team selections – led by defensive tackle Jalen Carter – and four total selections across our two teams. USC also had four total selections – with Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams leading two first-team selections.
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray, Russell Wilson affecting Week 15 QB rankings
It was a bad week for quarterbacks. Lamar Jackson (knee) didn't even play, and Kyler Murray (knee), Russell Wilson (concussion), Mike White (ribs), Kenny Pickett (concussion), and Tyler Huntley (concussion) were all banged up during their respective games. While most of those QBs aren't high on the fantasy radar ahead of the playoffs, their absences will affect not only the QB rankings but also start 'em, sit 'em decisions at other positions. Staying on top of these QBs' latest injury updates is key before locking in your lineups.
After months of haggling, UC regents finally bless UCLA's move to the Big Ten
UC regents are done fighting UCLA's move to the Big Ten after months of contentious review of the Bruins' decision to leave the Pac-12 in 2024.
Where is Bronny James going to college? Ohio State, USC among favorites to land LeBron's son
With Bronny James' senior season underway at Sierra Canyon, the anticipation around his college decision has intensified. The son of LeBron is a four-star recruit and the No. 43-ranked player in the Class of 2023, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He has gotten out to a strong start to his final high school season and will have the opportunity to shine in a massive spotlight game.
How long is Kyler Murray out? Injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Cardinals QB
The Cardinals were dealt a brutal blow on Monday night, when Kyler Murray went down with a non-contact injury on the third play of the game against the Patriots. While there was some question at the time over whether or not Murray would re-enter the game, it's clear now that he wasn't going to — and you won't see him anytime soon.
How to watch Bronny James vs. Kiyan Anthony matchup: Time, channel, live stream for kids of LeBron vs. Carmelo
Over 20 years ago, St. Vincent-St. Mary High School faced off against Oak Hill Academy in February of 2002. The game was televised on ESPN as the world got their first look at two top prospects, LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony. The matchup didn't disappoint as James went for 36...
Todd Bowles addresses rumors of Tom Brady altering Buccaneers' offensive gameplan: 'That's nothing'
Tom Brady is a man of many hats, and it looks like "coach" may be the latest he wears. The Buccaneers haven't had the most ideal season in 2022, the first of the Todd Bowles-Tom Brady working relationship in Tampa Bay. At 6-7, the team's offense has been middling at best, with a league-worst rushing attack and a passing game that hasn't been emblematic of something run by the GOAT.
Where are the stars of Netflix's 'Last Chance U: Basketball' now? Checking in with players from Season 1
"Last Chance U: Basketball" is back with plenty of on- and off-court drama. The critically acclaimed Netflix documentary series returned for Season 2 on Tuesday, Dec. 13. East Los Angeles College coach John Mosley has another group of young players looking to reach their potential, but before you shift your attention to the new roster, you may want to revisit the journeys of the Season 1 stars.
Week 15 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
Every NFL team is in action as the fantasy football playoffs begin, and start 'em, sit 'em decisions have never been more difficult or more important. Having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is crucial in a week like this, and the more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can absorb, the better it will make your Week 15 lineup choices.
NFL picks, predictions for Week 15: 49ers sweep Seahawks; Lions beat Jets to stay hot; Titans upset Chargers
Week 15 means we'll have football four days a week on the NFL schedule, and each day offers a must-watch game. The Thursday Night Football matchup between the 49ers and Seahawks is and a chance for the nation to get a look at 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy – who has made the rise from Mr. Irrelevant to starter for a Super Bowl contender in a hurry.
Mike Leach dies at 61: Patrick Mahomes, football world mourn death of 'college football icon'
Mike Leach, one of college football's most distinguished and colorful coaches, has died at 61. The Mississippi State head coach was the architect of the "Air Raid" offense in the '90s, which led to multiple NCAA records. He had head coaching stops at Texas Tech (2000-09) and Washington State (2012-19) prior to taking the job at Mississippi State in 2020.
Best Fantasy Week 15 Waiver Pickups: Chuba Hubbard & Travis Homer lead backfields, Jameson Williams breaks out
As is always the case this time of year, things are getting weird. Every season, we see players come out of nowhere to start for teams in the fantasy football playoffs, and we have a few more candidates among our top Week 15 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds. Injuries and good old-fashioned late-season breakouts are giving players like Chuba Hubbard, Jameson Williams, Travis Homer, Rex Burkhead, and Zamir White potential value in must-win weeks for fantasy owners.
Remembering Mike Leach's best quotes and moments, from candy corn rant to sage wedding advice
College football lost one of its most colorful and beloved characters on Monday when Mississippi State coach Mike Leach died at the age of 61 following complications from a heart condition. The university announced Leach's death early on Tuesday and referred to him as an "innovator, pioneer and visionary" who...
Fantasy Waiver Wire Week 15: Rhamondre Stevenson injury puts Pierre Strong Jr., Kevin Harris among top free-agent pickups
Few things are worse than big injuries during the final game of the week, and fantasy football owners were dealt a big blow when Rhamondre Stevenson and Kyler Murray exited early last Monday night. Murray's injury won't lead to any waiver-wire activity (at least not until Week 17 when Arizona plays Atlanta), but Stevenson's exit paves the way for Patriots' handcuffs Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris to be among the top Week 15 fantasy waiver pickups and free agent adds. If nothing else, Strong and Harris are worth adding after waivers clear around 4-5 a.m. ET on Wednesday mornings in Yahoo and ESPN leagues.
LeBron James vs. Carmelo Anthony high school game, revisited: Stats, highlights from 2002 high school showdown
Long before starring in the NBA as headliners of its 2003 draft class, Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James were two of the most heralded high school prospects in America. Anthony, born in May of 1984, was considered the No. 1 recruit in the graduating class of 2002. James, born in December of 1984, was considered the No. 1 recruit in the graduating class of 2003.
