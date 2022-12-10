Read full article on original website
Related
Analysis-Soccer-Tactical masterplan, and grit, take France into World Cup final
AL KHOR, Qatar, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Mike Tyson claimed that everybody has a plan, until they get punched in the face, which is precisely what happened to Morocco when they were bounced out of the World Cup in a 2-0 defeat by heavyweights France in their semi-final clash on Wednesday.
Soccer-Steely France end Morocco run to set up Argentina showdown
AL KHOR, Qatar, Dec 14 (Reuters) - France set up a heavyweight World Cup final against Argentina after an early goal by Theo Hernandez and a late one from Randal Kolo Muani ended battling Morocco’s dream run via an action-packed 2-0 semi-final victory on Wednesday.
Soccer-Paris celebrates win after high-stakes World Cup clash with Morocco
PARIS (Reuters) -Supporters poured into Paris’s freezing Champs-Elysees boulevard on Wednesday after a World Cup semi-final between France and Morocco which for millions tugged at the heartstrings, as “Les Bleus” won 2-0 to reach the final for a second time in a row.
Comments / 0