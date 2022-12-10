LODI - A Stockton teenager has been arrested in connection with a Lodi home invasion robbery. According to a Lodi Police Department statement, on December 6 at around 9:50 a.m. officers with the Lodi Police Department responded to a residence in the 1900 block of Anderson Avenue on reports of a home invasion robbery. They were told that a suspect was possibly armed with a rifle or similar firearm and that multiple shots had been fired.

STOCKTON, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO