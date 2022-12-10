Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSaint Louis, MO
In 2008, a 16-year-old girl disappeared during a sleepover. Years later, her mother discovered a shocking journal entry.Fatim HemrajBerkeley, CA
Remaining Calm in an Angry World: How Some CopeBrian LeeSaint Louis, MO
10 St. Louis Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
$500 Per Month For Families In One Missouri City ProposedC. HeslopSaint Louis, MO
advantagenews.com
Fire inspections reveal violations, chief not alarmed
The village of Bethalto has instituted its newly required fire safety inspections for businesses and only one of the first 23 businesses passed. But fire chief Brian Buhs says he’s not alarmed. Your browser does not support the audio element. Bus said there are more than 170 businesses on...
Customer Shoots St. Louis KFC Employee After Corn Dispute
To one man's rage, the Central West End KFC was out of corn on Monday. An employee paid the price
New Ameren program gives $1,000 to unhoused customers
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Ameren Missouri launches a program to help people with no place to call home. The new energy assistance program aims to help them return to permanent housing. Through the New Start Energy Relief Program, the company is pledging a total of $1.5 million over the next three years to help customers […]
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Missouri
A popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Missouri. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Kentucky Fried Chicken opened its newest Missouri location in St. Louis.
Belleville couple gets result after sinkholes in yard; caused by rusty city pipes
An elderly couple from Belleville, Illinois, finally got results after dealing with sinkholes in their backyard.
KSDK
The last time we had a white Christmas in St. Louis was 2017, will we break the streak this year?
ST. LOUIS — It's been five years since we had a white Christmas in St. Louis. The definition of a white Christmas is one inch of snow on the ground at 6 a.m. Christmas morning. That last happened in St. Louis in 2017. Historically, the probability of a white...
Thieves Leave Fenton's Friar Tuck with Warm Beer
Copper thieves hit the liquor store, destroying its refrigeration units
advantagenews.com
Gold coin dropped in Salvation Army Red Kettle
The local Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign is on target to reach its goal of $217,500. About $61,000 is already accounted for. They received a gold coin over the weekend at the Schnucks Store in Wood River. Alton Salvation Army Captain Sean Grey tells The Big Z bell ringers are...
St. Louis May Get 8 Inches Of Snow
Or maybe nothing. You know, usual Missouri weather things
Clayton Porch Pirates caught on camera
A Clayton porch pirate was captured on camera in the Davis Place neighborhood.
Flooded concourse causes delays at St. Louis Lambert Airport
Clean up is underway at Lambert St. Louis International Airport after a water pipe burst early this morning leading to some flooding in parts of Concourse C in Terminal 1.
KSDK
Florissant business reopens its doors months after historic flooding
There are also other businesses back open in the Florissant Meadows Shopping Center. A local photography studio is one of many.
KSDK
Major weather system brings rain, wind to St. Louis area Tuesday
ST. LOUIS — An active weather pattern will bring more unsettled weather to Missouri and Illinois Tuesday. A large weather system is moving across the intermountain region of Utah, Idaho, Wyoming and Colorado Monday evening and is headed toward St. Louis. This energy is expected to move into the...
wfcnnews.com
Southern Illinois hunter snags extremely rare "hairless deer"
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS - A deer hunter in Southern Illinois is getting lots of attention after hunting an extremely rare "hairless deer". "My second season ending up with me getting one of the most unique deer I or anyone else I know or shown it to has ever seen," explained New Baden resident Jay Kehrer.
FOX2now.com
Troy, Illinois widow mourns loss of husband who was missing since April
An Illinois man who has been missing for several months was found dead Sunday night, according to the police. Troy, Illinois widow mourns loss of husband who was …. An Illinois man who has been missing for several months was found dead Sunday night, according to the police. The Salvation...
feastmagazine.com
7 local bakeries with festive holiday cookies
As the holiday season approaches, we all contemplate the best way to show friends and family that we care. There’s no better way to do this with a festive assortment of handmade cookies. Whether you're thanking your host at a holiday dinner, sharing treats with work colleagues or want to give your family members a few sweets, these seven places have you covered with their holiday cookie selection.
Man injured after bullets spray Shaw neighborhood car
A man is in the hospital after being shot twice this morning.
websterjournal.com
How East Coast pizza infiltrated the Midwest at Racanelli’s
It has been said St. Louisans love their pizza – those distinctly thin, flaky provel-topped squares. With St. Louis style-pizza being embedded onto the city’s rich culinary history as much as toasted ravioli and gooey butter cake, it’s a wonder that Racanelli’s, proudly touted as a New York-style pizzeria, has made itself at home in the city who loves its crisp pizza crusts.
KSDK
5 at 75: St. Louis sees one of coldest winters on record in 1989
St. Louis saw some of the coldest temperatures in the history of the area in December 1989. At one point, the wind chill hit -37° at St. Louis Lambert.
Inside ‘The Armory’: St. Louis opens new entertainment center this weekend
A historical landmark site in St. Louis will soon carry new life as a multi-purpose entertainment center.
