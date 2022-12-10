Read full article on original website
Lawmaker says Illinois has work to do for better senior care
While Gov. J.B. Pritzker touts accomplishments during an event that benefits senior citizens, one state lawmaker says Illinois is not doing enough. The Chicago Housing Authority held the event at the Hyatt Regency Hotel on Wacker in Chicago over the weekend. The annual gala focuses on affordable housing for seniors and others throughout the city and state.
Illinois among most expensive states to run Christmas lights
A new study reveals that Illinoisans are paying a lot more to run their Christmas lights this year. The website HouseMethod.com shows the cost to run Christmas lights has increased 32% this year from 2021, one of the biggest increases in the country. Researcher Sam Wasson said they first used...
Updates coming to the One Day Rest in Seven Act
Updates to a law regulating worker's meal and rest breaks take effect January first. The idea is to clarify breaks for people working outside the traditional Sunday through Saturday work week. The One-Day Rest in Seven Act will require an additional 20-minute break for employees working a 12-hour shift and mandates 24 hours of rest for people working seven days in a row.
Illinois Prisoner Review Board appointees take questions
New Illinois Prisoner Review Board appointees answered questions about the board's performance during their appointment hearings last month. The 15-member PRB decides on the release and conditions of release for offenders from the Illinois Department of Corrections. Previously, the board came under fire for not having enough members approved by...
Report: Illinois sees biggest increase in cigarette smuggling
A new report shows that many Illinois residents are going out of state to purchase their cigarettes, costing the state hundreds of millions of dollars in lost revenue. A joint report by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy and the Tax Foundation shows that due to Illinois' high sales taxes on tobacco, many residents have been smuggling in the product from other states.
Illinois taxes hurting middle-class, says new survey
A new report lists the Land of Lincoln as the least tax-friendly state in the nation for middle-class families. Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle weigh in. The report was done by Kiplinger and ranked the top ten worst states for middle-class families when looking at the state's overall tax burden.
