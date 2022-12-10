ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Court docs: Both victims of Bristol shooting were shot in head

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The suspect in a Bristol, Virginia shooting Thursday allegedly shot both victims in the head, court documents provided to News Channel 11 reveal. A criminal complaint against Wynston Scott Rhinehart, 25, states that officers were called to the 100 block of Harvey Lane on around 10:20 p.m. on Dec. 8 after […]
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Without a Trace: The Murder of Janina Jefferson

WISE COUNTY, Va. — It has been six years since Janina Jefferson was murdered in Wise County, Virginia. Her ex-husband Eric Jones is the prime suspect, and is charged with her murder, but he has never been found. News 5's Andrew McClung spoke with Jefferson's family members and investigators, about the investigation and the hunt for Jones.
WISE COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Worker killed in accident at Cardinal Glass in Church Hill, spokesperson says

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: A worker was killed in an accident at Cardinal Glass in Church Hill Wednesday morning, according to spokesman Jon Austin. “Our thoughts are with the family and friends mourning a tragic loss this morning. We have been in touch with the subcontractor for whom this individual worked to offer any possible assistance as well as with first responders who were on site quickly. We will work with those investigating this event to help understand what happened and why and to support our team members affected by this tragic accident.”
CHURCH HILL, TN
supertalk929.com

Tazewell County, Virginia crash leaves one dead

Virginia State Police says one person has died following a crash in Tazewell County Monday morning. According to a report, the incident happened on Gratton Road near Burton Hollow Road at around 7 AM. A Jeep was reportedly traveling Westbound when it ran off the right side of the road,...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Man arrested in Kentucky transferred into JCPD custody

Michael Needham was taken into custody by the Johnson City Police Department on Monday on charges of burglary (2 counts), theft over $2,500 (2 counts), vandalism under $1,000, and possession of an anti-theft device (2 counts). The arrest stems from Walmart loss prevention reporting a shoplifting at 3111 Browns Mill...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

SCSO: 12-year-old student pointed BB gun at school bus after fight

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A 12-year-old might face 24 counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated reckless endangerment after allegedly pointing a BB gun resembling a shotgun at a bus full of students, Sullivan County authorities say. A release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) states that deputies responded to Beulah […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WBIR

US Marshals: Delaware fugitive arrested in Greene County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A fugitive on the run from Delaware was captured in Greene County on Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. David E. Jennings, a 50-year-old, was wanted in Delaware for assault in the first degree and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony in which he attempted to kill another man by stabbing him serval times, the USMS said.
GREENE COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Bristol, Va. firefighters & VDOT train to clear interstate accidents

Bristol, Va. firefighters & VDOT train to clear interstate accidents. Bristol, Va. firefighters & VDOT train to clear interstate …. Bristol, Va. firefighters & VDOT train to clear interstate accidents. Appalachian Highlands Humane Society launching clubs …. Appalachian Highlands Humane Society launching clubs for kids. Daily Pledge: Carter’s Valley Elementary...
BRISTOL, VA
supertalk929.com

Crumbl Cookies coming to Bristol, Virginia

Another Crumbl Cookies location is headed to the region, and this one will call Bristol, Virginia home. Mayor Anthony Farnum announced the upcoming addition over social media. He says the new Crumbl Cookies will be located at Exit 7 near Walmart and Sam’s Club. No official opening date has...
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Johnson City ‘Shop with a Cop’ hosts largest year yet

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police in the Tri-Cities treated kids to a big shopping spree for annual Shop with a Cop events. Officers stormed the Walmart on Browns Mill Road in Johnson City for the big night. JCPD Major Brian Rice said this year is the largest event yet due to the greater need […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
supertalk929.com

Wallens Ridge Prison Inmate Dies Following Attack At Big Stone Gap Prison

The Virginia Department of Corrections is investigating an inmate death at Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap Virginia. According to a release, the inmate died Sunday afternoon following an apparent attack by another inmate. The inmate attacked was found unresponsive and was taken to Lonesome Pine Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The investigation is being conducted by the Department of Corrections Special Investigation Unit.
BIG STONE GAP, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy