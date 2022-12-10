Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Ellen" and "So You Think You Can Dance" Star DiesNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Opinion: Mayor Karen Bass Declares State of Emergency on Homelessness, But L.A Needs To Commit To Dismantling RacismSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
The Ultimate Adult Staycation is Only an Hour Away from LACaroline at EatDrinkLAHighland, CA
Los Angeles Chargers' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsLos Angeles, CA
Longstanding Big Lots! Permanently and Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergCitrus Heights, CA
Related
Heidi Klum's Sheer Dress at 'Avatar' Premiere Looks Like It's Actually Made of Water — See the Look
The model complemented the shimmery look with slicked-back hair and clear heels Heidi Klum knows how to dress for a theme. On the Los Angeles red carpet at the Avatar: The Way of Water premiere Monday night, the 49-year-old model wore a tulle Lever Couture dress whose partly sheer panels offered the optical illusion that she was wearing water! The ethereal one-shoulder dress also featured a thigh-high slit and side cutouts for an even more flowy feel. The America's Got Talent judge accentuated her H2O-focused look with slicked back hair...
Everything Everywhere All at Once Leads 2023 Critics Choice Awards Film Nominations
Chelsea Handler will host the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 The critics' choices are in! On Wednesday, the Critics Choice Association announced its film nominees for the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards. Everything Everywhere All at Once leads the pack with 14 nominations overall, including a best actress nomination for Michelle Yeoh and best supporting actor nod for Ke Huy Quan. Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans received 11 nominations, while Damian Chazelle's new movie Babylon was given 10 nods for the upcoming awards ceremony. "This recognition...
20 Downright Fascinating Things I Learned This Week, From Details About John Lennon's Death To The Fact That Wine That Sunk With The Titanic Might Still Be Drinkable
It comes as no surprise to me that Dolly Parton is so talented that she can use her nails as an instrument. During a 2019 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Parton revealed that a sound effect on her hit song "9 to 5" was achieved by tapping her signature acrylic nails together. "They make noise that kind of sounds like a typewriter," she told Fallon.
Jay Leno Teases That His 'Brand New Face' Is 'Better Than What Was There Before' Accident
Jay Leno is making light of his recent garage accident. "Eight days later, I had a brand new face," the comedian wrote in the Wall Street Journal about the gasoline fire that left him needing surgery for burns to his face, chest and hands. "And it's better than what was there before."
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Pose with All 3 Kids at Broadway's Some Like It Hot
The family of five was dressed to the nines to celebrate the opening of Broadway's Some Like It Hot It was a rare family night out for Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick on Sunday. The couple and their three kids — 13-year-old twin daughters, Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell, and 19-year-old son, James Wilkie — stepped out in New York City for the premiere of the new Broadway musical Some Like It Hot. Photographers snapped the smiling family as they posed at the Shubert Theatre. For the night out, the family...
Demi Moore and Emma Heming Willis Pose with Bruce Willis and All His Kids in Rare Family Photo
Bruce Willis is father to five daughters — Tallulah, Scout, and Rumer with ex Demi Moore and Evelyn and Mabel with wife Emma Heming Willis Bruce Willis is surrounded by the love of his blended family this holiday season. On Tuesday, the Die Hard actor, 67, appeared in a Christmas family photo shared by close friend and ex-wife Demi Moore on Instagram. "We are FAMILY!! Getting into the holiday spirit!" she captioned the group shot, which shows Willis posing with Moore and their three daughters — Tallulah, 28, Scout, 31, and Rumer, 34 —...
Everything Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Said About Parenting His 3 Kids: 'My Favorite Earthly Assignment'
The late Stephen "tWitch" Boss was close with his three children Weslie, Maddox and Zaia Stephen "tWitch" Boss was a family man first and foremost. The former Ellen Degeneres Show DJ died by suicide at age 40, his wife of nine years, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed to PEOPLE on Dec. 14. "He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans," she shared in a statement. Boss and Holker Boss shared three children: Weslie Renae, 14, Maddox Laurel, 6, and Zaia, 3. The couple first...
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, Former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ and SYTYCD All-Star, Dead at 40
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed his death in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE: "He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans." Stephen "tWitch" Boss has died from suicide at age 40. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Boss' wife, Allison Holker Boss, 34, confirms exclusively in a statement to PEOPLE. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else...
Lili Wears Sweet Hand-Me-Down from Big Brother Archie in Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix Show
Lilibet Diana was spotted sporting an adorable accessory that Archie wore during the family's time in Canada Something looks familiar about Lilibet Diana's pom-pom hat! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry gave an unprecedented glimpse into their personal lives with volume one of Harry & Meghan, now streaming on Netflix. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's story wouldn't be complete without their two children — son Archie, 3 ½, and daughter Lilibet, 1 ½ — who make adorable cameos throughout the three episodes. In one home video, Meghan feeds the family's chickens in their...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share a New Family Photo Starring Archie and Lili
In a new trailer for their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen carrying their two children in a sweet moment Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as mom and dad. In a new trailer released on Monday for their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, promoting new episodes dropping on Dec. 15, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex share a new family photo featuring their two children: 3-year-old son Archie Harrison and 1-year-old daughter Lilibet Diana. In the black-and-white snap, the couple is walking away from the camera, each carrying...
Viola Davis' Daughter Genesis, 12, Looks All Grown Up in Photo with Actress at Awards Dinner
Viola Davis and husband Julian Tennon smiled alongside daughter Genesis, 12, at the event, where the actress was an honoree Viola Davis is sharing more of her special achievements with the ones she loves most. On Sunday night, Davis' whole family was in attendance at the Public Counsel's Annual William O. Douglas Award Dinner, where the actress was being honored with the titular award. The 57-year-old posed with husband Julian Tennon and their daughter, 12-year-old Genesis, for press photos ahead of the event. The entire family looked stylish at the...
Will Smith Recalls Shock of Being Spit on By Emancipation Costar While Filming: 'I Was Like Whoa'
Will Smith does a Red Table Takeover this week for a conversation with his three kids about making Emancipation Will Smith's Emancipation costars were so committed to the period drama that one unscripted moment caught the star off guard. The actor, 54, takes over Red Table Talk this week to discuss his transformation for the new film in a conversation with his three kids Willow, 22, Jaden, 24, and Trey Smith, 30. In Emancipation, based on a true story and directed by Antoine Fuqua, Will plays...
Katie Couric, Viola Davis and More Pay Tribute to Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'The World Lost a Bright Light'
"Twitch was such a light and a beautiful soul," wrote Jennifer Lopez, who worked with Stephen "tWitch" Boss on World of Dance, after his sudden death at age 40 Stars from all corners of Hollywood are speaking out after the sudden death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss. He died by suicide at age 40. The former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ's wife, Allison Holker Boss, shared an emotional statement with PEOPLE on the matter. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Allison, 34, said...
Patrick Dempsey Spontaneously Shaves Off His Signature Hair for DIY Buzz Cut: 'Change Is Good'
Patrick Dempsey ditched his famed hair for a new ‘do — and his beauty expert wife, Jillian, tells PEOPLE all about the transformation Patrick Dempsey is heading into the new year with a new look. The Disenchanted star, famed for his foxy salt-and-pepper strands, welcomed in a major change in the style department on Sunday with a buzz cut that he actually barbered himself at home. In an Instagram video shared by his makeup artist and hairstylist wife, Jillian Dempsey, the Emmy nominee, 56, is seen cleaning up the...
See Inside the Only Home Leslie Jordan Has Ever Owned, Listed for $1.8 Million
"This was the first home Leslie had ever purchased — he was so excited to move into the condo and never had the chance," listing agent Eric Rojany tells PEOPLE The late Leslie Jordan's milestone home has officially hit the market for $1.8 million. Jordan officially purchased his first piece of real estate just two months before he died in late October at the age of 67. Documenting the big moment on Instagram, the American Horror Story star posted a video to share his big news in August. "Well...
Katie Holmes' Stylist Shares the Inspiration Behind Her Viral Denim Y2K Look
The actress wore a Tove top — which many mistook for a minidress — over baggy jeans at the 2022 iHeart Radio Jingle Ball concert in New York City on Friday Katie Holmes' "dress-over-jeans" Jingle Ball look is getting another once-over. The 43-year-old actress provoked intense opinions on social media over the weekend after she wore a strapless dark-blue "dress" over baggy jeans, teamed with black sneakers, with armchair style critics questioning the Y2K-era look — but her stylist says the outfit was a collaborative decision based on...
Drake Creates Necklace with 42 Engagement Ring Diamonds for All the Times He Thought About Proposing
The necklace, called "Previous Engagements," includes 351.38 carats of diamonds and is mounted in 18k white gold Drake is remembering his past loves. The singer's latest piece of jewelry, titled 'Previous Engagements,' features 351.38 carats in diamonds. The bling – which includes 42 engagement ring diamonds from engagements he "never did" – was unveiled Tuesday on jeweler Alex Moss's Instagram. RELATED: Drake Gets His First Face Tattoo Honoring His Mother Sandi Graham — See the Reveal RELATED: Drake's Son Adonis Snacks on Skittles While Watching Raptors Game...
Ellen DeGeneres Is 'Heartbroken' After Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death: 'He Was My Family'
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' wife Allison Holker Boss confirmed his death to PEOPLE on Wednesday Ellen DeGeneres is speaking out after her friend and former colleague Stephen "tWitch" Boss' sudden death. Reacting to the devastating news, the 64-year-old comedian penned a heartfelt message alongside a photo of the pair hugging. "I'm heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light," she wrote on Instagram. "He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him." DeGeneres concluded: "Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children -...
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Pose for Family Selfie with Santa and Mrs. Claus: 'Big Win for Us'
"We had so much fun last night taking over Mrs. Claus' bakery," Chrissy Teigen captioned photos with husband John Legend and their kids on Instagram Chrissy Teigen and her family are kicking off the holiday season. On Monday, the model shared a series of photos from her family outing at Westfield Century City Mall in Los Angeles, including a family snap of herself, husband John Legend and their kids Luna Simone, 6, and 4-year-old Miles Theodore with Santa and Mrs. Claus. "A selfie with 🎅🏼🤶🏼 AND a family photo - big win for...
La La Anthony Calls North West Her Son's 'Biggest Cheerleader' at Game Against LeBron James' Kids
La La Anthony was surrounded by family and friends — including Kim Kardashian and North West — as son Kiyan Anthony faced off against LeBron James' sons, Bryce and Bronny, in a school basketball game La La and son Kiyan Anthony were surrounded by their loved ones on the teen's big night of basketball. On Monday, Kiyan and Christ the King High School faced off in a basketball game against Sierra Canyon — a team that includes LeBron James's sons, Bryce, 15, and Bronny, 18 — in Los...
People
365K+
Followers
62K+
Post
235M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0