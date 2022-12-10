Read full article on original website
Related
advantagenews.com
Illinois among most expensive states to run Christmas lights
A new study reveals that Illinoisans are paying a lot more to run their Christmas lights this year. The website HouseMethod.com shows the cost to run Christmas lights has increased 32% this year from 2021, one of the biggest increases in the country. Researcher Sam Wasson said they first used...
Illinois White Christmas? Your Chances For Snow on December 25
We're less than two weeks away from the big day when the jolly man in the big red suit jumps aboard his sleigh, but will Mr. Claus be flying through snowflakes when he makes his rounds through the Midwest?. If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, just like the ones...
Illinois Hunter Tags Unusual-Looking Hairless Buck
Jay Kehrer recently tagged a truly stunning buck—a whitetail deer that was almost completely hairless. Kehrer hunts with his father and his son on a plot of 40 acres in Hamilton County, Illinois, near a town called Dale. This fall, they noticed an unusual-looking whitetail deer. “We were getting trail cam pictures of a deer that looked like it had reddish color fur,” Kehrer tells F&S. “We use Spypoint cell cams because we live about 100 miles away from where we hunt. It looked red in the sunlight and then in the shade, it would look chocolate. We had no idea what it was when we first saw it. We actually thought it was melanistic and called it ‘Hershey.’”
Illinois’ 10 Poorest Counties All Have One Thing Common
There are some booming counties in Illinois but, despite the wealth and prosperity of some areas, there are others within the country that struggle with high levels of poverty and low median household incomes. There are several factors that contribute to poverty in these counties in Illinois, including a lack of job opportunities and access to education and training programs. Many of these counties have a high unemployment rate, which makes it difficult for residents to find jobs and earn a decent income.
khqa.com
New changes are coming to annual driving tests for seniors
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois drivers ages 75 to 78 do not need to take an annual driving test to renew their license. Drivers ages 79 and older will still be required to take the road exam while renewing their driver’s licenses. This was passed by the Illinois...
advantagenews.com
Lawmaker says Illinois has work to do for better senior care
While Gov. J.B. Pritzker touts accomplishments during an event that benefits senior citizens, one state lawmaker says Illinois is not doing enough. The Chicago Housing Authority held the event at the Hyatt Regency Hotel on Wacker in Chicago over the weekend. The annual gala focuses on affordable housing for seniors and others throughout the city and state.
4 Myths About Illinois That People in Other States Believe
Illinois is a state located in the Midwestern United States. It is known for its vibrant culture and rich history, as well as its diverse array of landscapes and attractions. However, like any other state, Illinois has its fair share of myths and misconceptions that people from other states may believe. Here are some common myths about Illinois and the truth behind them.
advantagenews.com
Report: Illinois sees biggest increase in cigarette smuggling
A new report shows that many Illinois residents are going out of state to purchase their cigarettes, costing the state hundreds of millions of dollars in lost revenue. A joint report by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy and the Tax Foundation shows that due to Illinois' high sales taxes on tobacco, many residents have been smuggling in the product from other states.
What Are The Chances We Get A White Christmas in Illinois?
As my 9-year-old says, "It's not Christmas until it snows," she's right it doesn't feel like Christmas just yet. It's got most of us thinking will there be a White Christmas? Well, the US National Weather Service Chicago shares what the chances are of seeing a White Christmas this year.
Can I bury someone in my backyard in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — When a loved one passes away, some people would rather keep the body of the deceased close by, on family property. But, is it legal to bury a body in my yard in Illinois? The answer, according to Illinois Funeral Laws, is yes — depending on local zoning rules. There are […]
wrmj.com
Ameren Illinois Promoting Assistance Program
The Warm Neighbors, Cool Friends program is designed to help low-to-moderate-income customers of Ameren Illinois. The utility is spreading the word as we head into the cooler months that assistance is available if you are having trouble paying your energy bill. Sue Sams, Executive Director of the program, says this is a program for those who may fall through the cracks otherwise.
Gov Opens Door to Weed Delivery in Illinois
Recreational Marijuana in Illinois may soon arrive at the front door via delivery services, according to a recent statement from Governor J.B. Pritzker. Pritzker signed the bill legalizing recreational marijuana in his state on June 25, 2019. With dozens of dispensaries now operational, this past week, the governor signaled that people in Illinois might soon not even have to leave home to get their cannabis supply.
southarkansassun.com
Holiday Bonus: $500 Relief Payments For Chicago Residents This Christmas
A $500 worth of relief payments will be received by selected residents of Chicago just in time for Christmas, according to Heim. Find out the qualifications needed to receive this holiday bonus. Chicago is offering $500 worth of relief payments to 25,500 eligible residents across the city. These one-time payments...
Illinois mandates replacement of lead pipes, but who'll foot the bill?
RIVER GROVE, Ill. (CBS) – Replace, don't repair. An Illinois law that went into effect this year mandates that lead pipes be entirely removed when broken, on the basis that work on or around a lead service line could release particles that contaminate drinking water.National environmental experts applauded Illinois lawmakers for the legislation. But Morning Insider Lauren Victory may have found an unintended consequence bubbling up from the bill."Where is this water coming from?" - It's a question no homeowner ever wants to ask."I'm like, 'OK, what do I do?'" said Di Anne Chudzik, a homeowner in River Grove.Chudzik thought...
fox32chicago.com
$450K winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in suburban Chicago
CHICAGO - It could be a very merry Christmas for someone in southwest suburban Chicago after a winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $450,000 was sold last week. The Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased at Meijer Express Gas Station at 2720 Route 34 in Oswego, according to the Illinois Lottery. The ticket matched all five numbers - 9-11-26-39-42 - to win $450,000 in the Friday evening drawing.
thesouthlandjournal.com
Updates to One Day Rest in Seven Act Take Effect Jan. 1
Updates to One Day Rest in Seven Act Take Effect Jan. 1 (Springfield, IL) — In preparation for the new year, employers should be aware of upcoming changes to the One Day Rest in Seven Act taking effect January 1, 2023. The One Day Rest in Seven Act (ODRISA)...
Does Illinois Require Front License Plates on Vehicles?
Nearly two-dozen states only require motorists to display one license plate on their vehicles, but what does the law say in Illinois?. According to the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office, motorists are required to display both the front and rear license plates on their vehicles. Currently, it costs $151...
10 New Illinois Laws Taking Effect in 2023
Several new laws are set to take effect in Illinois at the start of the new year, including parts of the controversial SAFE-T Act. Here's a look at some of the changes to expect starting Jan. 1, 2023. End of Cash Bail. As part of the Pretrial Fairness Act, cash...
1470 WMBD
A little present at the pump
PEORIA, Ill. — According to AAA-Illinois, Monday’s state average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $3.45. Nationally, the price was $3.26. In the Peoria-Pekin metro area, it’s a little higher at $3.53, but just pennies higher than a year ago when a gallon of regular unleaded was $3.48.
Illinois Man Arrested For Passing Out In Popular Burrito Joint
If you party a little too hard, passing out in a restaurant is not where you want to end up. Many People Have Experience A Way Too Drunk Moment In Their Lives. Many of us have been in a similar situation in our lives. We are out partying with friends and having a really good time. Maybe, a little too much fun. Unfortunately, it leads to getting drunk. Probably way too wasted. We do not head home before it is too late. There are some bad decisions made. You end up passing out somewhere that is not appropriate. Hopefully, you do not get arrested. If you do, well, you are not the first and will not be the last.
Comments / 0