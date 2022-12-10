Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. UCLA: What to watch for, viewing info and predictions
Coming off a tough-fought win against Yale, Kentucky will play their first ranked opponent since mid-November, as they play the No. 16 UCLA Bruins in the CBS Sports Classic on Saturday. It will come approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of North Carolina vs. Ohio State, which tips off at 3:00 pm ET.
Iowa five-star offensive line commit Kadyn Proctor ranked top-five nationally in latest rankings update
On Tuesday, 247Sports released its updated rankings for the class of 2023. Southeast Polk five-star offensive lineman and Iowa commit Kadyn Proctor came in at No. 5 nationally in the updated rankings. Proctor remains the No. 1 offensive tackle in the country, per 247Sports. Proctor is the highest-rated prospect to...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky gets prediction for Vanderbilt transfer Ray Davis
Vanderbilt Commodores running back Ray Davis is one of the best players in the transfer portal, and with a decision looming on the horizon, the Kentucky Wildcats are going all-in for the talented back. New Running Backs coach Jay Boulware is already tagging alongside Mark Stoops in hopes of landing...
aseaofblue.com
NC State transfer QB Devin Leary to visit UK, and a note on Graham Mertz
With Will Levis on his way to the NFL Draft, the Kentucky Wildcats will have a new starting quarterback in 2023. Last Monday, NC State veteran QB Devin Leary entered the transfer portal, and there’s already been some top programs reach out with some Kentucky buzz starting. 247 Sports...
Iowa Basketball Coach Becomes Winningest Coach in Big 10 History
The University of Iowa Athletics Hall of Fame holds 3 floors of Hawkeye greatness. You'll find hall-of-fame football players, baseball players, field hockey stars, golfers, soccer players, baseball coaches, and even a Director of Physical Education inductee. According to the Hawkeye Sports Hall of Fame, there are 214 inductees (if...
Watch: Iowa Basketball Wisconsin Postgame
Fran McCaffery, Hawkeyes Discuss Sunday's Overtime Loss
What to like and what not to like from Iowa's 78-75 loss to Wisconsin
Iowa basketball picked up its second loss in three games on Sunday as the Hawkeyes fell to Wisconsin, 78-75, in Iowa City in the Big Ten season opener for Fran McCaffery's bunch. The Hawkeyes are now 7-3 on the season and are 0-1 in Big Ten play. Here is what...
Fran McCaffery Had a Hilarious Silent Freakout After Getting T'd Up Against Wisconsin
VIDEO: Fran McCaffery freakout against referees versus Wisconsin.
aseaofblue.com
Bluegrass Banter: Liam Coen Returns
Big news happened on Friday for the BBN as it was reported that Liam Coen will be returning to Kentucky next season. After a quick stop with the Los Angeles Rams this season, as their Offensive Coordinator, Coen has decided to return to Lexington and call plays for the Cats once again.
KCRG.com
Clark, Czinano lead No. 16 Iowa women over Minnesota
At least one victim is using GoFundMe to help raise money for medical treatment. A unique market in Cedar Rapids helped foster the next generation of business owners. Waukee student sues district, alleging racism in bus incident. Updated: 10 hours ago. A Black Student is suing the Waukee School District...
The Best ‘Expensive’ Restaurant in Iowa is Here in the Corridor
The next time you're looking for a place to do a little "fine dining," there's a great restaurant in Iowa City that should be at the top of your list!. The website Eat This recently published a list with the best expensive restaurants in all 50 states, and I was surprised to see that an Eastern Iowa restaurant was the pick for our state. I just assumed that Iowa's best "expensive" restaurant would be in Des Moines!
The Odds of a White Christmas in Eastern Iowa Will Surprise You
If you talk to almost any Iowan who dislikes snow, winter, and cold, they'll likely agree that they'll put up with those things for two days each year: Christmas Eve and Christmas day. After that, they're ready to say adios to the snow and cold. While most Hallmark movies show...
Raccoons Poised To Take Over The State of Iowa
I grew up on a farm in rural Jones County. Seeing wildlife was a daily occurrence. Cats, dogs, cattle, mice, deer, heck even the occasional coyote. But it took me living in the city to see as many raccoons as I have. Sure I saw a few growing up on the farm, but it was usually around sweet corn season and they were looking for an easy meal. It turns out the easier meal is my trash can in Marion. Yes, the raccoon population in Iowa is surging and one reason is less trapping.
fox56news.com
Changes coming to Kentucky sales tax
With a new year comes new laws going into effect in Kentucky including a new sales tax on power bills. But, it doesn't apply to everyone. With a new year comes new laws going into effect in Kentucky including a new sales tax on power bills. But, it doesn't apply to everyone.
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Iowa City 2023
Known for its liberal attitude, rich pioneer history, eclectic art and music scenes, academic and cultural appeal, local breweries, traditional German food offerings, and abundant recreations, Iowa City is an outstanding destination for a laid-back vacation full of exploration. Discover prehistoric stone tools at the University of Iowa Museum of...
Why Is This Cedar Rapids Home Being Sold For $2.5 Million?
I don't claim to be some sort of real estate expert, but I do pride myself on being able to spot something that doesn't seem quite right. Interest rates are climbing making it more and more expensive to own a home. But a house that is under 1300 square feet selling for $2.5 million? What's going on?
Multiple Injuries After Explosion, Fire At Iowa Soybean Crushing Plant
(Iowa County, IA) — An explosion and fire in Marengo has sent multiple people to the hospital. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at a soybean crushing facility this (Thursday) morning. The Sheriff’s Office has evacuated some homes. Some residents are being told to remain indoors. Marengo is southwest of Cedar Rapids.
KCRG.com
Man killed in Benton County wrong-way crash identified
Next month, Iowa lawmakers will head back to the statehouse. Some state Republicans say they plan to expand gun rights. Cedar Rapids Public Library gingerbread house contest underway. Updated: 4 hours ago. A contest is underway for the best gingerbread house at the Cedar Rapids Public Library. Biden to sign...
KCJJ
Northeast Iowa man with empty Natty Light cans in his pickup truck allegedly tells State Patrol he was rushing to UIHC due to girlfriend’s surgery
A northeast Iowa man who authorities say had a 12-pack of beer and empty beer cans in his truck allegedly claimed he was rushing to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics because his girlfriend was having surgery. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 41-year-old Jacob Eitel of Hawkeye was...
tamatoledonews.com
Iowa DOT plans project to transform US 63 into a Super 2 Corridor
Iowa DOT will be transforming US Highway 63 following the Federal Highway Administration Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) process. The Super 2 corridor spans from Poweshiek through Tama and ends in Black Hawk County. The first phase of the project starts at Highway 6 in Poweshiek into Tama County to the south city limits of Tama. The Poweshiek County project is estimated to cost $7 million, and the Tama County project is estimated at $10 million.
Comments / 0