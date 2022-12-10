ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. UCLA: What to watch for, viewing info and predictions

Coming off a tough-fought win against Yale, Kentucky will play their first ranked opponent since mid-November, as they play the No. 16 UCLA Bruins in the CBS Sports Classic on Saturday. It will come approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of North Carolina vs. Ohio State, which tips off at 3:00 pm ET.
LOS ANGELES, CA
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky gets prediction for Vanderbilt transfer Ray Davis

Vanderbilt Commodores running back Ray Davis is one of the best players in the transfer portal, and with a decision looming on the horizon, the Kentucky Wildcats are going all-in for the talented back. New Running Backs coach Jay Boulware is already tagging alongside Mark Stoops in hopes of landing...
LEXINGTON, KY
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Basketball Coach Becomes Winningest Coach in Big 10 History

The University of Iowa Athletics Hall of Fame holds 3 floors of Hawkeye greatness. You'll find hall-of-fame football players, baseball players, field hockey stars, golfers, soccer players, baseball coaches, and even a Director of Physical Education inductee. According to the Hawkeye Sports Hall of Fame, there are 214 inductees (if...
IOWA CITY, IA
aseaofblue.com

Bluegrass Banter: Liam Coen Returns

Big news happened on Friday for the BBN as it was reported that Liam Coen will be returning to Kentucky next season. After a quick stop with the Los Angeles Rams this season, as their Offensive Coordinator, Coen has decided to return to Lexington and call plays for the Cats once again.
LEXINGTON, KY
KCRG.com

Clark, Czinano lead No. 16 Iowa women over Minnesota

At least one victim is using GoFundMe to help raise money for medical treatment. A unique market in Cedar Rapids helped foster the next generation of business owners. Waukee student sues district, alleging racism in bus incident. Updated: 10 hours ago. A Black Student is suing the Waukee School District...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

The Best ‘Expensive’ Restaurant in Iowa is Here in the Corridor

The next time you're looking for a place to do a little "fine dining," there's a great restaurant in Iowa City that should be at the top of your list!. The website Eat This recently published a list with the best expensive restaurants in all 50 states, and I was surprised to see that an Eastern Iowa restaurant was the pick for our state. I just assumed that Iowa's best "expensive" restaurant would be in Des Moines!
IOWA CITY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Raccoons Poised To Take Over The State of Iowa

I grew up on a farm in rural Jones County. Seeing wildlife was a daily occurrence. Cats, dogs, cattle, mice, deer, heck even the occasional coyote. But it took me living in the city to see as many raccoons as I have. Sure I saw a few growing up on the farm, but it was usually around sweet corn season and they were looking for an easy meal. It turns out the easier meal is my trash can in Marion. Yes, the raccoon population in Iowa is surging and one reason is less trapping.
IOWA STATE
fox56news.com

Changes coming to Kentucky sales tax

With a new year comes new laws going into effect in Kentucky including a new sales tax on power bills. But, it doesn't apply to everyone. With a new year comes new laws going into effect in Kentucky including a new sales tax on power bills. But, it doesn't apply to everyone.
KENTUCKY STATE
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Iowa City 2023

Known for its liberal attitude, rich pioneer history, eclectic art and music scenes, academic and cultural appeal, local breweries, traditional German food offerings, and abundant recreations, Iowa City is an outstanding destination for a laid-back vacation full of exploration. Discover prehistoric stone tools at the University of Iowa Museum of...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Man killed in Benton County wrong-way crash identified

Next month, Iowa lawmakers will head back to the statehouse. Some state Republicans say they plan to expand gun rights. Cedar Rapids Public Library gingerbread house contest underway. Updated: 4 hours ago. A contest is underway for the best gingerbread house at the Cedar Rapids Public Library. Biden to sign...
BENTON COUNTY, IA
tamatoledonews.com

Iowa DOT plans project to transform US 63 into a Super 2 Corridor

Iowa DOT will be transforming US Highway 63 following the Federal Highway Administration Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) process. The Super 2 corridor spans from Poweshiek through Tama and ends in Black Hawk County. The first phase of the project starts at Highway 6 in Poweshiek into Tama County to the south city limits of Tama. The Poweshiek County project is estimated to cost $7 million, and the Tama County project is estimated at $10 million.
TAMA COUNTY, IA

