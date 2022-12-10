Read full article on original website
Danville Police give holiday in response to uptick in vehicle thefts
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department (DPD) has reported that they have seen an uptick in the number of motor vehicle thefts. In attempts to keep the community aware and safe, they give tips to help people keep their cars secure. Here are 10 tips: DPD tells the community to always be mindful […]
Man apprehended in connection with August shooting
A man wanted in connection with an August shooting death in Danville was arrested today in Gretna by members of the U.S. Marshal Service, the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Department, and the Danville Police Department. Marte Wil-Shownn Oliver, 19, was charged with robbery, use of a firearm during a felony,...
Bedford burglars make off with $50,000 worth of cigarette cartons
On 12-13-2022 the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary at the Express Tobacco located at 18013 Forest Road. Two masked and gloved males were seen entering the building after smashing the front door. Once inside the two males quickly made away with a large number of cigarette cartons in excess of $50,000. The suspects appear to be operating a white Kia sedan. The Sheriff’s Office requests that anyone with information to contact Investigator Ellis at 540-586-4800, dispatch at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or enter your tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.00.
Homicide in NW Roanoke late this afternoon
(from Roanoke PD) On December 12, 2022 at approximately 3:10 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW. Responding officers located an adult male victim inside a residence in the area with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced the man deceased on scene. His identity will be shared as soon as next-of-kin is properly notified.
Teen missing again
The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office is seeking input as to the whereabouts of Jamila Jana'a Gadson. Gadson, 17, is a black female who went missing from her Rockford School Road home in Gretna today, Dec. 13. Gadson was also reported missing in November. She was found four days later and...
Lynchburg Police investigate a malicious wounding incident
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) says it is investigating a malicious wounding that occurred on the 800 block of Florida Avenue on Monday, Dec. 12. Police say they responded to Florida Avenue for reports of shots fired at 11:13 a.m. While en route, they received...
Bedford, Henry Co. students named finalists in Holiday Traffic Safety Jingle competition
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — Some area students are being highlighted as finalists in a competition to promote traffic safety. Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety (YOVASO), the Virginia State Police (VSP), the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and State Farm announced Tuesday that public voting is open for the 2022 Jingle Your Way to a Safe Holiday Jingle Contest.
Suspect arrested after Lynchburg officer-involved shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man who was wanted on multiple charges barricaded himself in the attic of a Lynchburg residence Tuesday, leading to an officer-involved shooting before he was eventually arrested. According to Lynchburg Police, the department was joined by multiple local, state and federal partners to serve previously...
Walmart in Bedford re-opens after a suspicious package is found
— UPDATE 12/12 at 4:14 p.m.: The Bedford Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a male after discovering a suspicious package at the Walmart in Bedford. Police say they responded to reports of a suspicious package at 12:47 p.m. at 1125 East Lynchburg Sale Turnpike...
DCSO: Woman takes baby on pursuit with suspected drugs inside car
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A Virginia woman is behind bars and facing fourteen charges after deputies accuse her of ramming a deputy vehicle with her car and leading law enforcement officers on a chase while an infant was unrestrained inside. Around 1:30 Sunday morning, a Daviess County Sheriff’s deputy says they were driving eastbound […]
Oakley sentenced for murder of friend
Montel Oakley of Hurt was sentenced to 68 years, four months for the murder of his friend, Corey Andrew Moon, 44. Oakley was convicted in September for first degree murder and related weapons charges. He received 99 years with 37 suspended Tuesday in Pittsylvania County Circuit Court; three years for use of a firearm in the commission of a felony; and five years with one year, eight months suspended for use of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Driver flees the scene on foot during a pursuit in Henry Co.
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying a driver from a vehicle pursuit on Sunday, Dec. 11. Deputies say they received a call about a parked vehicle at the Fas Mart at 1015 Fairystone Park Highway in Stanleytown around 9:37 p.m. They say they […]
One displaced in Roanoke apartment fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been displaced after a fire at an apartment in Roanoke Sunday night, according to Roanoke-Fire EMS. Crews say they responded at 6:12 p.m. to the 1100 block of Pilot St SW and found smoke showing from a two-story apartment when they arrived. The...
Rumors of a White Christmas: What are the chances?
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Take a drive around your neighborhood and you will see all the lovely holiday lights and scores of decorative inflatables that speckle the lawns. It is the Christmas season, for sure. At this time of year, the WFXR Pinpoint Weather Team has to answer this...
Tractor-trailer crash cleared on US-220S in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers heading south on US-220 through Franklin County can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened near Fork Mountain Road. As of 8:18 p.m., all southbound lanes were...
Ferrum man arrested and charged after deputies search his home
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s office says it has arrested a man after finding several weapons and drugs at his home in Ferrum. Deputies say they responded to the 900 block of Franklin Street with a narcotics-related search warrant on October 20. 52-year-old Dennis...
Danville Police warns the public against using illegal drugs while investigating two overdoses
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department (DPD) says it is investigating two deaths that it believes were the result of an unintentional drug overdose on Sunday, Dec. 11. In a press release, police say they want to remind the public of the dangers of using illegal substances...
