The outcome of Saturday's Border War in Columbia, Mo., was never in doubt. With Jalen Wilson (24), Kevin McCullar, Jr. (21), KJ Adams, Jr. (19), and Gradey Dick (16) leading the way, No. 8 Kansas blasted Missouri, 95-67. For a look back at some key performances and some thoughts moving...

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO