IUP wide receiver Duane Brown is an All-American again. The redshirt senior from Apollo- Ridge was named to the second team on the American Football Coaches Association Division II All-American team yesterday. Brown was also first team All-PSAC this season and was the PSAC West Offensive Player of the Year. He caught 74 passes for 1,145 yards and 18 touchdowns in the ’22 season. His touchdown reception in the Super Region One loss to Shepherd was the 50th of his career, two shy of Michael Mann’s all-time career record at IUP.

INDIANA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO