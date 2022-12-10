Read full article on original website
Solar farm raising concern in Bradford Township
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Solar energy is a way to cut electric costs but in Bradford Township a solar farm is raising concerns with residents. At a recent township meeting, supervisors and residents were surprised to learn of a new solar farm moving into the area. Concerns were expressed during the agenda, such as the […]
Historic Greensburg building among first targeted in battle against blight
GREENSBURG, Pa. — A piece of Greensburg's history for the past 100 years will be torn down Saturday. It's a moment officials described as bittersweet but also long overdue. "There's not a day that I don't think about this building and worry about something happening here," Greensburg Mayor Robb Bell said.
WHITE TOWNSHIP FEATURED IN ‘BUSINESS VIEW’ MAGAZINE
A national publication outlet recently featured White Township for continuing to grow in the community. In a news release, it was announced that White Township was featured in an article in Business View magazine, which highlights efforts from corporate manufacturers, construction enterprises, infrastructure development companies, and the supply chain. It also focuses on logistics, healthcare, food/beverage, and energy firms.
WHITE TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMISSION GRANTS CONDITIONAL APPROVAL FOR VFW HEADQUARTERS
On Tuesday night, the White township planning commission gave conditional approval for the new headquarters for VFW Post 1989. The new building will be a 32×50 ft building at 19 Becky drive, a private road off of Airport Road, along with a 40×60 ft pavilion. Township manager Chris Anderson said the one condition that needs to be filled concerns parking.
Altoona water and sewage costs may increase in 2023
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Inflation is continuing to keep costs up, and monthly water and sewage bills may add up even more in 2023. The Altoona Water Authority is proposing a rate increase of 8% for water and 15% for sewer for next year’s base charges. Authority Controller Gina DeRubeis said the increase is to […]
FEW DETAILS ON FIRE NEAR CREEKSIDE ON TUESDAY
Few details are known at this time about a structure fire last night in Creekside. Marion Center fire officials say they along with Indiana, Plumville and Creekside fire departments were dispatched at 9:07 p.m. for the reported structure fire on Fairman Hollow Road. Initial reports said that the fire started in the bathroom, and it spread quickly. No word yet on how much damage was done, or if anyone was hurt.
PennDOT, local nonprofit transform 50 acres of roadside turf into meadows
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - PennDOT and a nonprofit transformed 50 acres of roadside turf into meadows.Most of that is in Indiana County along State Route 119, with the rest in Allegheny County along I-79. The meadows provide foraging and migratory habits for native pollinators such as the monarch butterfly.Plants will begin to sprout during the 2023 growing season, beautifying the roads as well.
Death and taxes sure things in Pa., especially an inheritance tax
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you've ever inherited anything in Pennsylvania, you know that the state government tries to take a piece of its value through an inheritance tax.As KDKA money editor Jon Delano explains, turns out we are one of the few states left that do this.No matter what you inherit from your parents, siblings, or friends, Harrisburg still wants you to ante up."Pennsylvania, unfortunately, in a lot of tax areas is an outlier relative to the rest of the nation," says Timothy Vermeer, a senior policy analyst with the Tax Foundation. "Pennsylvania is one of only six states that...
Burns requests documents from the Johnstown ARP
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State Rep. Frank Burns has lodged a Right-to-Know Law request for documents that detail why organizations were chosen to receive funding from the American Rescue Plan. Burns filed his request with Johnstown City Manager Ethan Imhoff. Burns is asking Imhoff to supply him with: “Some entities that applied for grant […]
NEW VFW HEADQUARTERS ON AGENDA FOR WHITE TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION
The new home for VFW Post 1989 could take one step closer to becoming a reality tonight. On the agenda for tonight’s White township planning commission meeting is the approval of the final site plan for the future home of the post. The official address is 19 Becky Drive, which is near Jimmy Stewart airport in White Township. It was announced in August of last year that the VFW acquired 2.39 acres of land off airport Road near the airport after moving out of its former headquarters along Indian springs road. The VFW was meeting at a temporary headquarters on Renaissance circle along Oakland avenue before holding meetings at the American Legion headquarters on Philadelphia Street. The VFW headquarters, which included Indian springs golf and country club was sold to a private buyer in February of 2021. As of today, the former golf course and country club are still on the market.
Bedford County woman missing for weeks, last seen in Altoona
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The search is on for an Everett woman that was last seen in Altoona on Nov. 25. State police in Bedford are looking for 27-year-old Zoe Thomas. She is described as a 5-foot-4 white woman weighing 130 pounds. She has pink hair and blue eyes. No photo was provided by […]
Pa. daycare owner to pay $367K to IRS
A daycare owner convicted of withholding payroll tax from the IRS was sentenced.
Cow statue dumped on Somerset lawn, property vandalized
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Somerset Borough Police Department is asking for the publics help in finding a group teens who vandalized a property and left something quite peculiar on the owners lawn. A concrete cow painted like a zebra was dumped in the lawn of a resident in the Brierwood neighborhood. According to […]
$50k Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Someone is walking away with $50K after a winning lottery ticket was sold in Blair County. The prize was part of the fourth weekly drawing of New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. This Raffle features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000, leading up to the Jan. 7, 2023, […]
Pennsylvania’s deer season shift a tradeoff in boosting licenses and preserving tradition
HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania’s recent shift of deer season’s start date wasn’t universally loved, but the deer harvest has continued to grow since 2015. The Pennsylvania Game Commission upset a number of hunters in 2019 when it voted to move the start of deer season to the Saturday after Thanksgiving, rather than the Monday after Thanksgiving. Hunters have adjusted, however.
New Stanton nixes overnight work at warehouse project
Night construction work won’t be allowed at the site of a 1 million-square-foot warehouse being built along the New Stanton-Hempfield border. The New Stanton Zoning Hearing Board this week denied a request from builder Layton Construction Co. for a zoning variance to allow work after 9 p.m. and before 6 a.m.
Multiple snow emergencies declared across Central Pennsylvania
(WTAJ) – In anticipation of heavy snow that is to fall in our area, and out of an abundance of caution, multiple areas across Central Pa are declaring snow emergencies. The Clearfield borough in Clearfield County, and both Harris and Patton Township in Centre County have declared snow emergencies thus far. The emergency in Clearfield […]
Commercial building severely damaged by fire in Pa.
An intense blaze was taken down by crews from several regional departments at a commercial building in Bedford County Sunday. According to WJAC, the fiery scene happened around 4:00 p.m. at Fort Piper Prints in the 1700 block of Raystown Road in Hopewell Township, where crews who first arrived on the scene said the building was full of smoke when they got there.
Maryland man killed on Pennsylvania Turnpike rollover crash in Allegheny County
A Maryland man was killed after being ejected from his vehicle in a rollover crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Monday. Ashfaq Ahmed, 58, of Suitland, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which took place around 4:20 p.m. in Pine Township, Allegheny County, according to state police in Gibsonia.
BUSY SUNDAY FOR FIRST RESPONDERS
It was an active Sunday for Indiana County first responders. The day started early, with the Rossiter Volunteer Fire Department dispatch to Canoe Ridge Road in Burrell Township at 12:21 a.m. to assist medics on scene. At 5:23 a.m. a vehicle accident was reported on South 6th Street in White Township. Indiana Fire Association, Citizen’s Ambulance and Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to the scene. No information has been provided on the crash. Later in the day, Indiana fire companies one and two were called out for an automatic fire alarm activation on Philadelphia Street in Indiana Borough. That was at 2:22 p.m.
