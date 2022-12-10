ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana, PA

WPXI Pittsburgh

IUP creates display to help every student feel welcome

INDIANA, Pa. — Tedd Cogar’s many roles at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania include being a support staff for LGBTQIA+ students. He kept hearing feedback that not everyone felt represented on campus, and he took it to heart. “A group of students, faculty, staff, really walked around and...
INDIANA, PA
wdadradio.com

DAY TWO OF TEDDY BEAR FUND DRIVE WEEK ANOTHER STRONG DAY FOR DONATIONS

Day two of the Teddy Bear Fund Drive collection week is in the books, and collections were about as strong yesterday as they were on Monday. On Tuesday, volunteers collected $3,561 at the collection points at 7th and Philadelphia streets in Downtown Indiana. This comes after the week started with over $4000 in donations. Teddy Bear Fund Drive week will continue through Friday. This is part of Renda Media and Digital’s annual fundraiser to benefit child care at Indiana Regional Medical Center and the Free Care Fund of Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.
INDIANA, PA
wdadradio.com

VIRGINIA (MOLOGNE) MEIDINGER, 89

Virginia (Mologne) Meidinger, 89, of Indiana, PA passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at The Gardens at Indiana. The daughter of Ralph and Edith (Shannon) Mologne, she was born October 23, 1933 in Blairsville. Virginia graduated from Blairsville High School, Class of 1951 and she attended the Connect Church.
INDIANA, PA
wdadradio.com

JENNIE (MURDICK) COCHRAN, 81

Jennie Fay (Murdick) Cochran, 81 of Blairsville, PA, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh, PA. She was born June 21, 1941, in Brush Valley Twp., PA, the daughter of the late Clair Murdick and Elizabeth (Barr) Murdick. She had worked at Blairsville Machine, Sewing Factory,...
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
wdadradio.com

SUCCESSFUL DAY ONE OF TEDDY BEAR FUND DRIVE COLLECTIONS

The first day of the Teddy Bear Fund Drive collection week in Downtown Indiana was a resounding success. On the first day of collections at the corner of 7th and Philadelphia streets, volunteers were able to bring in $4013 in donations. Renda Media and Digital regional vice president Mark Bertig said that he was happy with the first day’s results.
INDIANA, PA
wdadradio.com

EISENHOWER PROJECT TO BE DISCUSSED BY COMMITTEE TONIGHT

The Eisenhower project will be on the agenda tonight for the Indiana School Board’s buildings grounds and transportation committee. Only two items are on the agenda for tonight. One of them is a presentation by Buchart Horn Architects on the proposed building plan. The other will be a discussion on the cost worksheet and options that are available for the project. Options include the size of the gym, playground amenities and other items.
INDIANA, PA
wdadradio.com

B. MARLENE RAY, 90

B. Marlene Ray, 90, of Indiana, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. Born in Armstrong County on July 1, 1932 to Bernard and Mildred (Yount) Hankinson, she lived most of her life in the Indiana Area. Marlene was a 1950 graduate of East Brady...
INDIANA, PA
wdadradio.com

IASD LOOKING FOR SUBSTITUTE TEACHERS

Like most school districts, Indiana Area is looking for substitute teachers, and the district has teamed with Kelly Education for an event on Monday, December 19th at the East Pike Administration Building. Attendees will be able to learn more about substitute teacher and substitute para-educator positions and can schedule interviews now. No teaching experience or certification is required to get a job, but a bachelor’s degree in any field is necessary.
INDIANA, PA
WTAJ

Altoona Christmas concert to benefit food bank

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – John Dennis McCoy and friends will be hosting A Christmas Concert and admission is free with a food donation. The concert is set to take place on Monday, Dec. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church. Admission is free and McCoy and friends are instead asking guests […]
ALTOONA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Southern school in hot water after photos, video surfaces

Catawissa, Pa. — The Southern Columbia school district is facing scrutiny after a video and photos that many are decrying as racist surfaced following the football team's state championship win. Now the Pittsburgh Public School District is asking for an investigation into the banners used at a pep rally and a Tik Tok video made after the Tiger's 37-22 win over Pittsburgh-based Westinghouse Academy. The video, posted by user @theonlyjoey04,...
CATAWISSA, PA
wtaj.com

Weather Visit: Pleasant Valley Elementary

Last Tuesday afternoon, Meteorologist Christy Shields visited with the 3rd grade students at Pleasant Valley Elementary School in the Altoona Area School District. The 3rd grade students were shown how a forecast is put together, as well as experiments explaining how weather happens in our atmosphere. The 3rd grade students asked a lot of great questions about tornadoes, hurricanes, and how storms form!
ALTOONA, PA
wdadradio.com

DILLAN PALMER, 25

Dillan M. Palmer, 25 of Warren, OH, formerly of Black Lick, PA, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at his home. He was born June 27, 1997 in Indiana, PA, the son of the late Destry Palmer and Cheri Doerr. Dillan was a 2015 graduate of Ligonier Valley High...
WARREN, OH
wdadradio.com

IUP TEAMS ROLLING IN EARLY SEASON

The IUP basketball teams have been red hot to start their seasons and they kept it going last night. Jack Benedict has the recap of Sunday’s action at the KCAC. Men’s coach Joe Lombardi was happy with his team’s performance, even with a number of regulars sitting it out.
INDIANA, PA
WTAJ

Burns requests documents from the Johnstown ARP

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State Rep. Frank Burns has lodged a Right-to-Know Law request for documents that detail why organizations were chosen to receive funding from the American Rescue Plan. Burns filed his request with Johnstown City Manager Ethan Imhoff. Burns is asking Imhoff to supply him with: “Some entities that applied for grant […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
fox8tv.com

Johnstown Masonic Temple Toys for Tots Drive

The Johnstown Masonic Temple held their 5th annual Toys for Tots drive on Saturday. Toys for Tots is a program run by the marines that distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them gifts for Christmas. The participating marines noticed a shift this year, stating that the...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
FOX59

2 Indiana counties will have increased income tax rates in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue is reminding Hoosiers from two Indiana counties that their county income tax rate will be increasing at the start of the new year. Going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, the county tax rate for Greene County residents will increase from .0195 to .0215, a change of .002. […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN

