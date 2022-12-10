Read full article on original website
DAY TWO OF TEDDY BEAR FUND DRIVE WEEK ANOTHER STRONG DAY FOR DONATIONS
Day two of the Teddy Bear Fund Drive collection week is in the books, and collections were about as strong yesterday as they were on Monday. On Tuesday, volunteers collected $3,561 at the collection points at 7th and Philadelphia streets in Downtown Indiana. This comes after the week started with over $4000 in donations. Teddy Bear Fund Drive week will continue through Friday. This is part of Renda Media and Digital’s annual fundraiser to benefit child care at Indiana Regional Medical Center and the Free Care Fund of Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.
wdadradio.com
VIRGINIA (MOLOGNE) MEIDINGER, 89
Virginia (Mologne) Meidinger, 89, of Indiana, PA passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at The Gardens at Indiana. The daughter of Ralph and Edith (Shannon) Mologne, she was born October 23, 1933 in Blairsville. Virginia graduated from Blairsville High School, Class of 1951 and she attended the Connect Church.
wdadradio.com
JENNIE (MURDICK) COCHRAN, 81
Jennie Fay (Murdick) Cochran, 81 of Blairsville, PA, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh, PA. She was born June 21, 1941, in Brush Valley Twp., PA, the daughter of the late Clair Murdick and Elizabeth (Barr) Murdick. She had worked at Blairsville Machine, Sewing Factory,...
wdadradio.com
SUCCESSFUL DAY ONE OF TEDDY BEAR FUND DRIVE COLLECTIONS
The first day of the Teddy Bear Fund Drive collection week in Downtown Indiana was a resounding success. On the first day of collections at the corner of 7th and Philadelphia streets, volunteers were able to bring in $4013 in donations. Renda Media and Digital regional vice president Mark Bertig said that he was happy with the first day’s results.
wdadradio.com
EISENHOWER PROJECT TO BE DISCUSSED BY COMMITTEE TONIGHT
The Eisenhower project will be on the agenda tonight for the Indiana School Board’s buildings grounds and transportation committee. Only two items are on the agenda for tonight. One of them is a presentation by Buchart Horn Architects on the proposed building plan. The other will be a discussion on the cost worksheet and options that are available for the project. Options include the size of the gym, playground amenities and other items.
wdadradio.com
B. MARLENE RAY, 90
B. Marlene Ray, 90, of Indiana, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. Born in Armstrong County on July 1, 1932 to Bernard and Mildred (Yount) Hankinson, she lived most of her life in the Indiana Area. Marlene was a 1950 graduate of East Brady...
Pitt visionary remembered for her legendary leadership
A centenarian praised for a lifetime of leadership in America is being remembered for her tireless dedication to the Girl Scouts organization, the University of Pittsburgh and numerous global endeavors. Frances Hesselbein, of Easton, died at her residence Sunday, Dec. 11. She was 107. The former CEO of Girls Scouts...
wdadradio.com
IASD LOOKING FOR SUBSTITUTE TEACHERS
Like most school districts, Indiana Area is looking for substitute teachers, and the district has teamed with Kelly Education for an event on Monday, December 19th at the East Pike Administration Building. Attendees will be able to learn more about substitute teacher and substitute para-educator positions and can schedule interviews now. No teaching experience or certification is required to get a job, but a bachelor’s degree in any field is necessary.
Altoona Christmas concert to benefit food bank
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – John Dennis McCoy and friends will be hosting A Christmas Concert and admission is free with a food donation. The concert is set to take place on Monday, Dec. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church. Admission is free and McCoy and friends are instead asking guests […]
Southern school in hot water after photos, video surfaces
Catawissa, Pa. — The Southern Columbia school district is facing scrutiny after a video and photos that many are decrying as racist surfaced following the football team's state championship win. Now the Pittsburgh Public School District is asking for an investigation into the banners used at a pep rally and a Tik Tok video made after the Tiger's 37-22 win over Pittsburgh-based Westinghouse Academy. The video, posted by user @theonlyjoey04,...
wtaj.com
Weather Visit: Pleasant Valley Elementary
Last Tuesday afternoon, Meteorologist Christy Shields visited with the 3rd grade students at Pleasant Valley Elementary School in the Altoona Area School District. The 3rd grade students were shown how a forecast is put together, as well as experiments explaining how weather happens in our atmosphere. The 3rd grade students asked a lot of great questions about tornadoes, hurricanes, and how storms form!
wdadradio.com
DILLAN PALMER, 25
Dillan M. Palmer, 25 of Warren, OH, formerly of Black Lick, PA, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at his home. He was born June 27, 1997 in Indiana, PA, the son of the late Destry Palmer and Cheri Doerr. Dillan was a 2015 graduate of Ligonier Valley High...
wdadradio.com
IUP TEAMS ROLLING IN EARLY SEASON
The IUP basketball teams have been red hot to start their seasons and they kept it going last night. Jack Benedict has the recap of Sunday’s action at the KCAC. Men’s coach Joe Lombardi was happy with his team’s performance, even with a number of regulars sitting it out.
Burns requests documents from the Johnstown ARP
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State Rep. Frank Burns has lodged a Right-to-Know Law request for documents that detail why organizations were chosen to receive funding from the American Rescue Plan. Burns filed his request with Johnstown City Manager Ethan Imhoff. Burns is asking Imhoff to supply him with: “Some entities that applied for grant […]
Portage, December 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Portage. The North Star High School basketball team will have a game with Portage Area High School on December 12, 2022, 13:00:00. The North Star High School basketball team will have a game with Portage Area High School on December 12, 2022, 15:00:00.
Westmoreland to kick off blight blitz with Advance Furniture demolition in Greensburg
A six-story building that housed one of Greensburg’s first department stores more than a century ago soon will be only a memory. It originally featured the J.W. Pollins and Son’s dry goods and furniture business and the Galbraith and Jamison grocery store when it opened in 1903 at 221 S. Main St.
Penn Highlands surgeons perform over 500 robotic-assisted joint replacements
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Orthopedic surgeons at Penn Highlands Healthcare say they have achieved outstanding results with its robotic-assisted knee and hip replacement surgery. The Mako SmartRobotic surgery has been used by surgeons for the past two years and has performed more than 500 joint replacement surgeries as of this fall. The innovative technology […]
fox8tv.com
Johnstown Masonic Temple Toys for Tots Drive
The Johnstown Masonic Temple held their 5th annual Toys for Tots drive on Saturday. Toys for Tots is a program run by the marines that distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them gifts for Christmas. The participating marines noticed a shift this year, stating that the...
2 Indiana counties will have increased income tax rates in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue is reminding Hoosiers from two Indiana counties that their county income tax rate will be increasing at the start of the new year. Going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, the county tax rate for Greene County residents will increase from .0195 to .0215, a change of .002. […]
