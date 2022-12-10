Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
Majorities in both parties don’t want Biden, Trump as 2024 nominees: poll
Majorities in both the Democratic Party and the Republican Party do not want President Biden and former President Trump to be their respective 2024 nominees, according to a new CNN poll released on Wednesday. Sixty-two percent of registered Republicans and Republican-leaning independents said they want the GOP to nominate a...
Biden directed offstage by child after Toys for Tots remarks
President Biden appeared confused Monday after his speech with Toys for Tots in Arlington, Virginia, and had to be led offstage by a young girl who took his hand.
Texas governor orders probe of NGOs suspected of violating border laws
With just a week to go before Title 42 is set to expire, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday ordered the investigation into NGOs, including groups in El Paso, to ensure they are not violating border immigration laws.
Schumer calls out Trump, warning of ‘dramatic resurgence’ of antisemitism
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Monday called out former President Trump, warning against a “dramatic resurgence” of antisemitism spreading across the U.S. Schumer, who is Jewish, slammed Trump during remarks at a conference on combating antisemitism for dining last month with antisemitic rapper Ye and white...
Senate panel faults VA over website accessibility
A report from a Senate panel focused on issues that affect older Americans found the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has not made its websites accessible for its users. The Senate Special Committee on Aging released its report on Wednesday after an 11-month investigation. It found the federal government has failed to ensure its technology is accessible for people with disabilities, older adults and veterans.
Schumer says Senate likely headed for short-term funding bill to stave off shutdown
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Monday said the Senate will likely vote on a short-term funding bill to stave off a government shutdown and buy time for spending talks. Schumer said on the Senate floor that “members should be prepared to take quick action” on a one-week continuing...
White House calls attacks on Fauci ‘incredibly dangerous’ after Musk tweets
The White House on Monday condemned social media attacks against Anthony Fauci days after Twitter owner Elon Musk posted a tweet mocking the infectious diseases expert. Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, asked about Musk’s tweets criticizing Fauci, called them “personal attacks” that are “incredibly dangerous.”. “They are...
Biden establishes government task force to combat antisemitism
President Biden will establish a task force to coordinate government efforts to address antisemitism and other forms of religious bigotry, the White House said Monday, in the wake of a rise in antisemitic rhetoric from high-profile public figures. Biden is creating an interagency group led by the staff at the...
Liberal Jewish groups push back on McCarthy plan to remove Omar from committee
A coalition of liberal Jewish groups is pushing back on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) pledge to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from the Foreign Affairs Committee, arguing that the vow was made upon “false accusations that she is antisemitic or anti-Israel.”. The joint statement comes after...
House GOP pushes members to vote against short-term funding bill
House GOP leadership is urging Republicans to vote against a short-term government funding bill lawmakers are hoping to quickly pass ahead of a looming shutdown deadline. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise’s (R-La.) office sent out a notice to members on Tuesday evening recommending a “no” vote on the stopgap funding bill unveiled earlier Tuesday that leaders are expected to bring to the floor this week.
Supreme Court takes up another clash over Biden’s student debt relief plan
The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a second legal clash over President Biden’s ambitious student debt relief plan that is currently blocked by lower courts. The two cases involve an effort by the Biden administration to reinstate a loan forgiveness program that would give federal borrowers making less than $125,000 a year up to $10,000 debt relief.
Paul Whelan’s family defends Biden efforts amid criticism from Trump
Securing the release of Paul Whelan from Russian imprisonment is a high priority for President Biden, Whelan’s family said in a statement on Tuesday. The statement, released in an email by Whelan’s brother David, comes as critics have slammed the Biden administration for freeing convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout to secure Russia’s release of Brittney Griner, a professional basketball player and Olympic medalist who was held for 10 months after a conviction on a minor drug charges that the U.S. rejected as unjust.
