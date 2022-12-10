ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
fox56news.com

Majorities in both parties don’t want Biden, Trump as 2024 nominees: poll

Majorities in both the Democratic Party and the Republican Party do not want President Biden and former President Trump to be their respective 2024 nominees, according to a new CNN poll released on Wednesday. Sixty-two percent of registered Republicans and Republican-leaning independents said they want the GOP to nominate a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
fox56news.com

Schumer calls out Trump, warning of ‘dramatic resurgence’ of antisemitism

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Monday called out former President Trump, warning against a “dramatic resurgence” of antisemitism spreading across the U.S. Schumer, who is Jewish, slammed Trump during remarks at a conference on combating antisemitism for dining last month with antisemitic rapper Ye and white...
fox56news.com

Senate panel faults VA over website accessibility

A report from a Senate panel focused on issues that affect older Americans found the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has not made its websites accessible for its users. The Senate Special Committee on Aging released its report on Wednesday after an 11-month investigation. It found the federal government has failed to ensure its technology is accessible for people with disabilities, older adults and veterans.
fox56news.com

Schumer says Senate likely headed for short-term funding bill to stave off shutdown

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Monday said the Senate will likely vote on a short-term funding bill to stave off a government shutdown and buy time for spending talks. Schumer said on the Senate floor that “members should be prepared to take quick action” on a one-week continuing...
fox56news.com

White House calls attacks on Fauci ‘incredibly dangerous’ after Musk tweets

The White House on Monday condemned social media attacks against Anthony Fauci days after Twitter owner Elon Musk posted a tweet mocking the infectious diseases expert. Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, asked about Musk’s tweets criticizing Fauci, called them “personal attacks” that are “incredibly dangerous.”. “They are...
fox56news.com

Biden establishes government task force to combat antisemitism

President Biden will establish a task force to coordinate government efforts to address antisemitism and other forms of religious bigotry, the White House said Monday, in the wake of a rise in antisemitic rhetoric from high-profile public figures. Biden is creating an interagency group led by the staff at the...
fox56news.com

House GOP pushes members to vote against short-term funding bill

House GOP leadership is urging Republicans to vote against a short-term government funding bill lawmakers are hoping to quickly pass ahead of a looming shutdown deadline. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise’s (R-La.) office sent out a notice to members on Tuesday evening recommending a “no” vote on the stopgap funding bill unveiled earlier Tuesday that leaders are expected to bring to the floor this week.
fox56news.com

Supreme Court takes up another clash over Biden’s student debt relief plan

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a second legal clash over President Biden’s ambitious student debt relief plan that is currently blocked by lower courts. The two cases involve an effort by the Biden administration to reinstate a loan forgiveness program that would give federal borrowers making less than $125,000 a year up to $10,000 debt relief.
IOWA STATE
fox56news.com

Paul Whelan’s family defends Biden efforts amid criticism from Trump

Securing the release of Paul Whelan from Russian imprisonment is a high priority for President Biden, Whelan’s family said in a statement on Tuesday. The statement, released in an email by Whelan’s brother David, comes as critics have slammed the Biden administration for freeing convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout to secure Russia’s release of Brittney Griner, a professional basketball player and Olympic medalist who was held for 10 months after a conviction on a minor drug charges that the U.S. rejected as unjust.

Comments / 0

Community Policy