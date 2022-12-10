Read full article on original website
Related
These are the 9 best national parks to visit in winter
Some of us are lucky enough to have memories of summertime family trips to national parks. In those warm summer months, the most popular parks like Yellowstone and Yosemite can feel as crowded as Disneyland. But now that kids are back in school, you might be able to have some parks to yourself. A few of these destinations even offer pleasant weather during winter. Of course, other parks may leave you shivering, but the solitude, bare trees, and dramatic snowy beauty are a fair tradeoff. If you want to explore some of the country’s charming cold-weather scenery, check out this...
December kicks off with feet of snow in California
Winds gusted over 100 mph and over 24 inches of snow piled up in the mountains as a storm swept across California on Thursday, and another high-impact storm is on the way. It was a snowy start to meteorological winter across the mountains of California Thursday as a winter storm tracked across the state, and AccuWeather forecasters say that more snow is on the way.
Winter Hiking For Beginners The Complete Guide To Hiking, Snowshoeing And Camping In The Winter
The Beginners Guide To Winter Hiking and Camping: Clothes, Gear, Safety, and More. We know it can all seem overwhelming if you’re new to winter hiking, snowshoeing, and camping to get started. But don’t worry – we’ve got you covered. To make sure you’re prepared for your winter hike or snowshoe, I’ll go over everything you need to know, from what clothes and gear to bring to how to stay safe in the cold weather.
Comments / 0