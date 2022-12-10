Read full article on original website
A McDonald's franchisee is accused of asking 100 teens to work too many hours or late shifts. Restaurants are recruiting younger workers during ongoing labor shortage.
Owners say they 'regret' the scheduling issue. The probe underscores the challenges chains encounter when they rely on teens to flip burgers.
DC sues Amazon for using $1 million in tips meant for delivery drivers to cover labor costs
The D.C. Attorney General’s Office is suing Amazon and claiming it pocketed more than $1 million in tips as a way to subsidize the company’s labor costs while deceptively telling consumers 100% of the gratuity payments would go toward delivery drivers’ compensation.
Idaho Murders: Gas Station Video Captures Promising New Clue
As parents of the victims grow more and more frustrated with law enforcement, a gas station employee has found a promising new clue that could help lead to the identity of the person responsible for stabbing four University of Idaho students last month. An employee at a gas station near...
Walmart Shooter Had ‘Personal Vendetta’ Against Employees, New $50 Million Lawsuit Claims
A survivor of the mass shooting at the Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, has filed a $50 million lawsuit against the retail company over the shooter’s continued employment at the store, despite numerous complaints about his “bizarre and threatening behavior.” The lawsuit, obtained by Rolling Stone, was filed by Donya Prioleau, who started working as an overnight stocker and trainer at the Chesapeake store in May 2021 and was there the night of the shooting, Nov. 22 (she was unharmed, except for injuring her knee after falling while trying to flee). The shooter, Andre Bing — who killed six people before...
Hospital Ordered to Pay Female Non-White Nurses $600,000 Over Discrimination
Cooper University Health Care "categorically denies" it discriminated against Black and Hispanic staff or job applicants, but has agreed to pay a settlement.
US tech layoffs: India workers face painful exit from the US
Layoffs across the tech industry, including at firms like Twitter, Meta and Amazon, have affected a significant number of Indians working in the US who are on visas like the H-1B. California-based journalist Savita Patel speaks to workers who are facing the prospect of being forced to return to India if they don't find another job.
Sam Bankman-Fried's parents were at his hearing in the Bahamas, and his mother laughed during the proceedings, report says
Both of Bankman-Fried's parents are on the faculty at Stanford Law School and remain in the Bahamas with their son.
Twitter suspends account that tracked owner Elon Musk's jet
Twitter has suspended an account that used publicly available flight data to track Elon Musk’s private jet, despite a pledge by the social media platform’s new owner to keep it up because of his free speech principles. Tweets from the widely followed @elonjet account were no longer viewable Wednesday. The account had more than 526,000 followers as of Tuesday. “He said this is free speech and he’s doing the opposite,” said Jack Sweeney, the 20-year-old college sophomore and programmer who started the flight-tracking account, in an interview with The Associated Press. Started in 2020 when Sweeney was a teenager, the account automatically posted the Gulfstream jet’s flights with a map and an estimate of the amount of jet fuel and carbon emissions it expended.
Female truckers allege Facebook ads ‘discriminate’
A women's advocacy group representing truckers has filed a complaint against Facebook parent Meta.
Lawsuit Filed Against Twitter Says Company “Targeted” Women In Layoffs
A class action lawsuit filed against Twitter says that Elon Musk disproportionately targeted female employees at the company, during layoffs in November. The lawsuit, filed in the Northern District of California, alleges that the aggressive cuts at Twitter, which targeted roughly half the company in early November,
Amazon Offers 'Voluntary Severance' to Employees Who Resign Amid Ongoing Layoffs
Amazon sent a letter to some of its employees this week offering a buyout program if they voluntarily resigned. The proposal is a “voluntary severance” that would provide employees with three months’ pay if they selected to leave the company amidst mass layoffs at the company. The...
United Furniture sued after firing 2,700 workers
A Mississippi-based furniture company is being sued after firing all of its nearly 2,700 employees by email and text message “moments before midnight” just days ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, according to a new filing. “Moments before midnight on November 21, 2022, United notified its employees, via email...
Former Twitter employees have filed another lawsuit against the company, saying it laid off an unfair share of women workers
Former Twitter employees have filed four lawsuits against the company accusing it of various unfair termination and labor practices.
US prosecutors charge 8 social media influencers with securities fraud
The group is said to have gained around $144 million by using multiple social platforms to try and manipulate stock prices.
UAW Calls On Industry To Cut Ties With Chinese Forced Labor
In recent months, a renewed focus on Chinese forced labor has come to light as automakers shift away from ICE-powered vehicles and toward EVs. This change can be attributed to the fact that EVs utilize raw materials that are largely sourced from that particular country, which has long been known for its questionable and oftentimes abhorrent working conditions. For its part, Ford has been working to ensure that it doesn’t source these materials from forced labor situations, updating its supplier code of conduct and using a blockchain initiative to identify unethically sourced materials, while a new EV battery passport aims to avoid this type of scenario as well. Regardless, a recent study found that at least some EV raw materials coming from China are being mined using forced labor, which is precisely why the United Auto Workers union (UAW) is calling on the industry to cut ties altogether.
7 Best Side Gigs To Earn an Extra $1,000 a Month
Certain side hustles can increase your earnings by a couple hundred dollars each month, or you can work in a few lesser-known gigs that allow you to earn up to $1,000 (or more) a month. Read: 8 Best...
Twitter faces gender discrimination lawsuit from former employees
Two former Twitter employees have filed a class action lawsuit against the company and its CEO Elon Musk alleging gender discrimination. They claim mass layoffs at Twitter last month disproportionately affected female employees more than male employees. Plaintiffs Carolina Bernal Strigling and Willow Wren Turkal also allege that Musk’s new work policies at Twitter have a disparate impact on women.
After allegations of racist hiring on Delta farms, DOL finds 11 more employers misusing visa program
Agents with the U.S. Department of Labor fined 11 Delta farms for misusing a popular visa program after a sweep of investigations in the wake of public outcry and a Missisisippi Today investigation that found Black local workers being underpaid and phased out of farm jobs in favor of white workers from South Africa.
Former Corporate Executive Is Looking To Disrupt How Companies Lead Their People
It’s no secret that working in corporate America can be less than ideal. Office politics, stressful environments and uncertainty are all synonymous with climbing the corporate ladder. Kyle McDowell, bestselling author and speaker, is no stranger to the difficulties of the corporate setting. With over 28 years of experience working with companies such as Maximus and CVS, he has seen first hand as a leader and an employee how important it is to have strong leadership. For the last year, he has committed his time to transforming corporate culture through his 10 “we” principles.
Readers respond: red wave, skilled labor
Letters from readers on election analysis and support for the trades. Your opinion matters to us. That’s why HBSDealer encourages reader letters on all topics related to the business of hardware and building supply. The following letters were recently shared with our staff:. The need for Skilled Trades. I...
