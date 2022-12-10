ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

iheart.com

Idaho Murders: Gas Station Video Captures Promising New Clue

As parents of the victims grow more and more frustrated with law enforcement, a gas station employee has found a promising new clue that could help lead to the identity of the person responsible for stabbing four University of Idaho students last month. An employee at a gas station near...
Rolling Stone

Walmart Shooter Had ‘Personal Vendetta’ Against Employees, New $50 Million Lawsuit Claims

A survivor of the mass shooting at the Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, has filed a $50 million lawsuit against the retail company over the shooter’s continued employment at the store, despite numerous complaints about his “bizarre and threatening behavior.”  The lawsuit, obtained by Rolling Stone, was filed by Donya Prioleau, who started working as an overnight stocker and trainer at the Chesapeake store in May 2021 and was there the night of the shooting, Nov. 22 (she was unharmed, except for injuring her knee after falling while trying to flee). The shooter, Andre Bing — who killed six people before...
BBC

US tech layoffs: India workers face painful exit from the US

Layoffs across the tech industry, including at firms like Twitter, Meta and Amazon, have affected a significant number of Indians working in the US who are on visas like the H-1B. California-based journalist Savita Patel speaks to workers who are facing the prospect of being forced to return to India if they don't find another job.
The Associated Press

Twitter suspends account that tracked owner Elon Musk's jet

Twitter has suspended an account that used publicly available flight data to track Elon Musk’s private jet, despite a pledge by the social media platform’s new owner to keep it up because of his free speech principles. Tweets from the widely followed @elonjet account were no longer viewable Wednesday. The account had more than 526,000 followers as of Tuesday. “He said this is free speech and he’s doing the opposite,” said Jack Sweeney, the 20-year-old college sophomore and programmer who started the flight-tracking account, in an interview with The Associated Press. Started in 2020 when Sweeney was a teenager, the account automatically posted the Gulfstream jet’s flights with a map and an estimate of the amount of jet fuel and carbon emissions it expended.
The Hill

United Furniture sued after firing 2,700 workers

A Mississippi-based furniture company is being sued after firing all of its nearly 2,700 employees by email and text message “moments before midnight” just days ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, according to a new filing. “Moments before midnight on November 21, 2022, United notified its employees, via email...
fordauthority.com

UAW Calls On Industry To Cut Ties With Chinese Forced Labor

In recent months, a renewed focus on Chinese forced labor has come to light as automakers shift away from ICE-powered vehicles and toward EVs. This change can be attributed to the fact that EVs utilize raw materials that are largely sourced from that particular country, which has long been known for its questionable and oftentimes abhorrent working conditions. For its part, Ford has been working to ensure that it doesn’t source these materials from forced labor situations, updating its supplier code of conduct and using a blockchain initiative to identify unethically sourced materials, while a new EV battery passport aims to avoid this type of scenario as well. Regardless, a recent study found that at least some EV raw materials coming from China are being mined using forced labor, which is precisely why the United Auto Workers union (UAW) is calling on the industry to cut ties altogether.
Android Headlines

Twitter faces gender discrimination lawsuit from former employees

Two former Twitter employees have filed a class action lawsuit against the company and its CEO Elon Musk alleging gender discrimination. They claim mass layoffs at Twitter last month disproportionately affected female employees more than male employees. Plaintiffs Carolina Bernal Strigling and Willow Wren Turkal also allege that Musk’s new work policies at Twitter have a disparate impact on women.
disruptmagazine.com

Former Corporate Executive Is Looking To Disrupt How Companies Lead Their People

It’s no secret that working in corporate America can be less than ideal. Office politics, stressful environments and uncertainty are all synonymous with climbing the corporate ladder. Kyle McDowell, bestselling author and speaker, is no stranger to the difficulties of the corporate setting. With over 28 years of experience working with companies such as Maximus and CVS, he has seen first hand as a leader and an employee how important it is to have strong leadership. For the last year, he has committed his time to transforming corporate culture through his 10 “we” principles.
hbsdealer.com

Readers respond: red wave, skilled labor

Letters from readers on election analysis and support for the trades. Your opinion matters to us. That’s why HBSDealer encourages reader letters on all topics related to the business of hardware and building supply. The following letters were recently shared with our staff:. The need for Skilled Trades. I...

