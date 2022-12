Buy Now Spencer Kraus, right, stands with his attorney Robert J.T. Britt, in Rockville Superior Court for his arraignment on July 20, 2021. (Jessica Hill/Journal Inquirer)

The Ellington driver who hit and killed an off-duty South Windsor police officer on his motorcycle in 2021 pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle.

The driver, Spencer C. Kraus, 26, also pleaded guilty to second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, and evading responsibility.

The charges stem from a collision that occurred on June 27, 2021 at the intersection of Hunter and Crystal Lake roads in Tolland.