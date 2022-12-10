A Waterford man’s special numbers paid off in a big way when he won a $200,800 Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery. Clinton Llewellyn, 62, matched four white balls and the Powerball – 02-11-22-35-60 PB:23 – on two tickets in the Nov. 2 drawing to win two $50,000 prizes. Thanks to the Power Play, both prizes were multiplied to $100,000. Llewellyn also matched three white balls and the Powerball on four other tickets to win four $100 prizes. Thanks to the Power Play, those prizes were multiplied to $200. He bought his winning tickets online at MichiganLottery.com.

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO