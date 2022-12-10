ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

5 Things not to miss this winter in northern Michigan

Looking for a cool getaway to get the most out of Michigan’s exciting winter season? Well, there is a town located in the middle of Northern Michigan, right off I-75 that has a lot of fun winter activities. Gaylord averages 150 inches of snow a year, and at just...
GAYLORD, MI
Michigan Medicine reveals name of new hospital after receiving $50M gift

ANN ARBOR – Michigan Medicine is celebrating one of its largest gifts ever by naming its new hospital for D. Dan and Betty Kahn. The foundation of the longtime philanthropists gifted the health system $50 million, and its new name -- the D. Dan and Betty Kahn Health Care Pavilion -- was approved by the University of Michigan Regents on Dec. 8.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan reports 13,043 new COVID cases, 181 deaths over last week

DETROIT – Michigan reported 13,043 new cases of COVID-19 and 181 virus-related deaths over the past week, an average of about 1,863 cases per day. Tuesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 2,963,404, including 40,508 deaths. These numbers are up from 2,950,361 cases and 40,327 deaths, as of last Tuesday, including both confirmed and probable cases.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Lottery: Macomb County man wins $500K on scratch off ticket

A Macomb County man thought he was going to have a heart attack when he won a $500,000 prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s Ruby Red Wild Time instant game. The lucky 46-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at the BP gas station, located at 5955 18 Mile Road in Sterling Heights.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Michigan Lottery: Oakland County man wins $200K Powerball prize

A Waterford man’s special numbers paid off in a big way when he won a $200,800 Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery. Clinton Llewellyn, 62, matched four white balls and the Powerball – 02-11-22-35-60 PB:23 – on two tickets in the Nov. 2 drawing to win two $50,000 prizes. Thanks to the Power Play, both prizes were multiplied to $100,000. Llewellyn also matched three white balls and the Powerball on four other tickets to win four $100 prizes. Thanks to the Power Play, those prizes were multiplied to $200. He bought his winning tickets online at MichiganLottery.com.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Historic US treasurer's memorabilia on display in Ohio

MARION, Ohio – When Mary Ellen Withrow first ran for public office, she was not allowed to have a credit card in her name. In 1969, credit cards were for men only. Today, the 92-year-old Democrat's signature appears on more U.S. paper currency than that of any other person. Just check the Guinness Book of World Records.
OHIO STATE
Building problems leave tenants without heat in Waterford Township

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A broken boiler has led residents at Waterford Square Apartments in Waterford Township to live without any heat. It was initially warmer when Local 4 brought you this story back in November. But now, with temps about to plummet even more, there’s another cause for concern.
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
Court of appeals to decide Michigan’s minimum wage increase

A Court of Appeals panel is expected to decide before February whether the Michigan Legislature overstepped its authority when it adopted a petition aimed at boosting the minimum wage in Michigan but changed the language. That petition originally called for raising the minimum wage in Michigan to $13.03 an hour,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Former GOP governor candidate Tudor Dixon says she won’t run for Michigan Republican Party chair

Tudor Dixon, the 2022 Republican candidate for Michigan governor who lost to incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, has decided not to run for chair of the Michigan GOP. Political newcomer Dixon announced Monday, Dec. 12, that she will not be running for chair of the Michigan Republican Party, a seat she considered pursuing following her loss to Democrat Whitmer. Dixon tweeted that the move is “not right” for her at this time, but that she plans to serve the state “in other ways.”
Tracking big weather changes in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect

4Warn Weather – We’re in the middle of a four-day stretch of very cooperative shopping weather. Sure, it’s been cloudier than we’d like, not the prettiest days. But dry roads, light wind, and typical temperatures for this time of year sure don’t hurt the “shop ‘til you drop” crowd!
Metro Detroit woman targeted in check washing scam

A Metro Detroit woman was targeted in a new alarming check-washing scam. Check washing is a new high-tech scam that’s costing thousands of dollars to those who are being affected. “What is the point of putting money in the bank if the bank can’t protect it,” said victim Afreida...

