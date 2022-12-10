Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How the Magic and Wonder of a Nela Park's Christmas Lights Stirs Fond Childhood MemoriesTMannCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Major retail store chain closing another location in OhioKristen WaltersSolon, OH
Minor Temperature Changes in Cleveland, Ohio; Weather Stays WarmerBryan DijkhuizenCleveland, OH
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Why is Frank LaRose’s anti-democracy bid to weaken the power of the voter suddenly on life support? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’ proposal to make it harder to amend Ohio’s constitution is unlikely to clear the Ohio House during the waning days of this year’s legislative session. The plan to increase the majority needed to pass a referendum for amendment...
Who will be appointed to the Ohio Supreme Court? Letters show hopeful applicants, lobbying to Gov. Mike DeWine over vacancy
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A lobbying effort is underway to sway Gov. Mike DeWine as he considers whom to appoint to a vacancy on the Ohio Supreme Court, letters sent to the governor’s office show. The letters, obtained through a public records request, show DeWine has been urged to...
Northeast Ohioans support gun control measures, poll finds: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. For more than a decade, Ohio has banned cities from passing their own gun-control ordinances. A Franklin County court this fall questioned that law. And a recent Baldwin Wallace poll commissioned by...
Cuyahoga County jail seeking second warden, 3 more lieutenants amid troubles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Amid questions over the future of the Cuyahoga County jail, serious understaffing, and investigations into the deaths of three inmates, Interim Sheriff Steven Hammett is looking to expand his leadership team in the jail. The county has posted positions for a second warden to help oversee...
‘Outdated’ science gets 20-year-old Ohio murder conviction thrown out
COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — A man who has already spent nearly 20 years in prison will now get a retrial after his conviction was thrown out, according to the Ohio Innocence Project. Arrested and charged in February 2002, a Franklin County judge last week overturned Alan J. Butts’ 2003 murder conviction for the death of […]
Ohio legislature passes bill opening all state land to fracking, labeling natural gas ‘green energy’
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Legislation to spur fracking in state parks and on other state-owned land, define natural gas as a “green energy,” and prohibit local pesticide bans is on its way to Gov. Mike DeWine after clearing a final legislative vote on Tuesday. The Ohio House voted...
Judge’s son scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday for murdering wife
The son of a Euclid judge is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday afternoon for the murder of his wife.
Cleveland police officer who brandished city-issued gun in Akron bar has resigned
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland police officer under fire for threatening to shoot up an Akron bar last year resigned the day before his pre-disciplinary hearing, recently released city documents show. Sean Bannerman, a patrol officer, was scheduled to discuss his case with police authorities on Sept. 2, but...
Ohio moves to add strict photo ID requirement for voters after years of debate: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. In the frantic lame-duck days before year’s end, the state legislature is poised to make Ohio the eighth state to pass strict photo ID requirements in order to vote. Voters without...
Ohio House speaker says it’s ‘doubtful’ constitutional amendment proposal clears House — for now
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A proposal to make it harder to amend Ohio’s constitution is unlikely to clear the Ohio House during the waning days of this year’s legislative session, according to Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp. Cupp told reporters Tuesday that it’s still possible that Republican lawmakers...
Ohio House likely doesn’t have votes to pass constitutional amendment proposal in lame duck: Capitol Letter
At death’s door: A proposal that would make it harder for voters to change the Ohio Constitution appears to be on life support, potentially buoying the hopes of abortion rights activists and myriad other groups eyeing ballot issues next year. Andrew Tobias and Jeremy Pelzer report that Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp said Tuesday that it’s “doubtful” the proposal to raise the threshold to adopt constitutional amendments from a simple majority to 60% will pass the House in the lame duck session. Proponents of the change want to ask voters raise the threshold in May, but forcing it to restart the legislative process in January could complicate those efforts. That could open a window for abortion rights groups and others pursuing constitutional amendments to get something on the ballot in November under the existing simple-majority rule.
Cuyahoga County among Ohio counties where residents are most concerned about climate change - Yale study
CLEVELAND, Ohio - While more than 50% of the people in most Ohio counties believe in climate change and its effects on the environment and the future, in some places, such as Cuyahoga County, people are far more concerned than others, according to data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication.
Ohio man charged in threats to Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A Bucyrus man is accused of sending threating messages to Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who faced a deluge of threats since the 2020 presidential election. Joshua Russell, 44, is charged in federal court with making interstate threats. Russell was arrested Thursday and made his first...
Ohio teacher forced to resign after refusing to call students by preferred pronouns: Lawsuit
An Ohio teacher is suing her former employer after she allegedly was forced to resign for refusing to call students by their preferred pronouns.
Double dipping, lawsuit and federal charges: MetroHealth controversies back 3 decades: The Wake Up for Monday, Dec. 12, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. How does a volunteer board oversee the massive MetroHealth System?. The ousting of CEO Dr. Akram Boutros, accused of giving himself $1.98 million in unauthorized bonuses, isn’t the first time that the...
Ohio Auditor’s report faults Ohio Department of Medicaid for failing to address double-dipping
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio could be paying between $5.3 million and $24 million each year to ineligible Medicaid beneficiaries because the Ohio Department of Medicaid hasn’t been ensuring that county caseworkers disenroll residents who are getting benefits in multiple states when they’re alerted to potential problems, according to a report released Tuesday by state Auditor Keith Faber.
Shake-up in store for Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb’s leadership team, as top official departs
CLEVELAND, Ohio – One of Mayor Justin Bibb’s highest-ranking cabinet members is leaving her job, paving the way for a shake-up of Bibb’s top leadership team one year into his administration, including the appointment of a chief of staff. Chief Administrative Officer Elise Hara Auvil -- who...
Cuyahoga County Jail officer sues county, accuses officials of illegally searching him while entering the jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Cuyahoga County Jail officer sued the county and accused security officials of illegally searching him while entering the jail. Officer Joshua Smith filed the lawsuit late Monday in federal court in Cleveland against the county and sheriff’s department. Smith’ lawsuit, brought by attorneys Peter...
Project ACT supports Cleveland schools’ homeless students: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When 8-year-old Andrew’s mom was in the hospital for surgery, he worried about her and hoped she was OK. But he was more worried about what would happen when she was released – and the fact that they didn’t have a bed, or a home, for her recovery.
Bobcat spotted in Cleveland Metroparks, first modern sighting in Cuyahoga County since 1850
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A bobcat has been spotted in a remote area of the Cleveland Metroparks, marking the first modern sighting of the elusive animal in Cuyahoga County in more than 150 years. The Metroparks announced Tuesday in a post on Facebook that the bobcat had been seen twice...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
96K+
Followers
90K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 2