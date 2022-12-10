Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
Anonymous crypto developers belong in prison — and will be there soon
In the months following the announcement of my company’s first experimental title, Cyberstella, visits to my personal LinkedIn profile increased by an astonishing 300%. What does this tell us about the rising trend of anonymous developers popping up in every Web3 community to spam users with investment opportunities and then disappear from the face of the Earth?
U.S. SEC votes to advance stock market overhaul proposals
NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday voted in favor of proposing some of the biggest changes to the structure of American equity markets in nearly two decades, aimed at boosting competition, transparency and fairness.
CoinTelegraph
Australian 'token mapping' consultation paper to release in early 2023: Treasurer
Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers has revealed that the government will release a consultation paper in early 2023 as part of its token mapping initiative. The crypto sector has received greater attention from Australian regulatory and enforcement agencies since the FTX implosion, with the government emphasizing the importance of providing greater consumer protection laws as soon as possible.
CoinTelegraph
MetaMask to allow users to purchase and transfer Ethereum via PayPal
Digital payments platform PayPal has teamed up with MetaMask parent company ConsenSys to allow MetaMask users to purchase and transfer Ether (ETH) via PayPal’s platform. According to the Dec. 14 announcement, the service will initially be rolled out only to select PayPal users within the United States, as the country is one of MetaMask’s largest markets in terms of users.
CoinTelegraph
WhiteBIT became the official cryptocurrency exchange partner of FC Barcelona
WhiteBIT, the largest European cryptocurrency exchange of Ukrainian origin, signed a long-term partnership agreement with FC Barcelona. Cooperation between the sports and blockchain industry leaders is for three years: from 2022 to 2025. During this time, the cryptocurrency exchange will represent and collaborate with the main elements of the football club, such as the First Men and the First Women teams, the indoor sports ecosystem, namely basketball, handball, futsal and roller hockey, the Barça Innovation Hub, and the Barça esport team. In addition, Europe’s leading digital asset exchange will cooperate with Barça Legends and have the opportunity to participate in joint projects to popularize innovative technological solutions.
CoinTelegraph
Ledger hardware wallet adds DeFi tracking feature
Users and developers are seeking out ways to stay both safe and informed after a year of volatility and uncertainty. During this shift, the hardware wallet developer Ledger announced a new integration for users to track the value of their assets. Ledger and Merlin, a decentralized finance (DeFi) portfolio tracker,...
CoinTelegraph
Can Bitcoin survive a Carrington Event knocking out the grid?
“In a massive solar storm, which would be hugely damaging to a modern economy’s infrastructure, the blockchain parts might well be the only parts that survive.” — Jason Potts. What was the Carrington Event?. In a November 1859 meeting of the Royal Astronomical Society, British astronomer Richard...
CoinTelegraph
FTX was an 'utter failure of corporate controls at every level of an organization', says new CEO
John Ray, who took over as CEO of crypto exchange FTX amid bankruptcy proceedings, has provided detailed written testimony ahead of his Dec. 13 appearance before the United States House Financial Services Committee. In testimony made available for the "Investigating the Collapse of FTX, Part I" hearing, Ray reiterated many...
CoinTelegraph
15 things crypto leaders should focus on as interest rates rise
As a new and distinctive industry, it can be easy to forget that crypto is subject to impact from overall economic conditions and market forces, just like any other sector. Crypto business leaders must pay attention to rising interest rates and pivot as necessary to both manage new risks and take advantage of possible new rewards.
CoinTelegraph
13% of Americans have now held crypto: JPMorgan research
Around 13% of the American population — or 43 million people — have held cryptocurrency at some point in their lives, new research from JPMorgan Chase has revealed. According to a Dec. 13 report titled "The Dynamics and Demographics of U.S. Household Crypto-Asset Use,” this number has risen dramatically since before 2020, when the figure was only around 3%.
CoinTelegraph
Listen up! Cointelegraph launches crypto podcasts, starting with 4 shows
Bored on a long drive? Want something to listen to while doing chores? Cointelegraph has something that your ears might enjoy: Cointelegraph Podcasts, a new section of the website featuring crypto podcasts. The section will start out with four shows: Hashing It Out, Crypto Trading Secrets, NFT Steez and The Agenda.
CoinTelegraph
As DEXs struggle, new approaches kindle hope
In May 2022, at the tail of the crypto bull market, economist Eswar Prasad wrote an op-ed for the Financial Times arguing that DeFi’s promise as a means of democratizing finance was a long way from being realized. In his words, “For all its promise in democratizing finance and broadening financial access, the emerging reality suggests a concentration of economic power, while the risks fall largely on those investors least able to handle them.”
CoinTelegraph
Binance exchange daily BTC withdrawals top $500M as CZ says ‘FUD helps us grow’
Bitcoin (BTC) withdrawals from largest crypto exchange Binance have passed $500 million in the past 24 hours as its CEO calls out “FUD.”. Data from on-chain monitoring resource Coinglass shows that Binance’s BTC balance decreased by over 30,000 BTC into Dec. 13. CZ: FUD is “thoroughly annoying”
CoinTelegraph
Discretized liquidity AMM with limit orders: Why Ref v2 is better than Uni v3
Ref Finance v2 is bringing the future of trading to Near: a discretized liquidity automated market maker (DLAMM) with limit orders. With the new version launching in the coming weeks, you can soon enjoy a centralized exchange (CEX)-like trading experience with all the decentralized exchange (DEX) benefits. With DEXs being...
CoinTelegraph
What Goldman Sachs' CEO misunderstands about private blockchains
Only one of the following news items is real, but someday, all will sound equally comical. The owner of Wagoneer & Sons, a leading horse-drawn carriage maker, has announced the adoption of a new machine called the “internal combustion engine” to improve its manufacturing process. “Gas engines are powerful but dangerous,” the owner said. “We will use them to make better wagons.
CoinTelegraph
‘Biggest week of the year’ — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts one of the most important macro weeks of the year in a precarious position below $17,000. After its latest weekly close, BTC/USD showed little upward momentum prior to the Dec. 12 Wall Street open. With volatility yet to appear, the largest cryptocurrency continues to trade in a...
CoinTelegraph
Is Ripple poised to settle with SEC this week? Crypto Twitter weighs in
Rumors suggesting the legal battle between Ripple Labs and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is coming to an end have continued to circulate, prompting the crypto community to weigh in on the matter. Speculation is rife about a potential settlement as early as Dec. 15, which was...
CoinTelegraph
BinaryX introduces Cyber Incubation Fund to support blockchain games
Singapore, Singapore – BinaryX launches a new 220,000-BNX Cyber Incubation Fund, aimed at driving the growth and adoption of Web3 games. The fund, supported by the project’s team, seed investors and members of the BNX community, will be used to invest in on-chain gaming projects that utilize or are experimenting with blockchain technology. BinaryX is also offering advisory services alongside the fund to bolster support for projects under the fund.
CoinTelegraph
Algorand to support bank and insurance guarantees platform in Italy
Layer-1 blockchain platform Algorand has been chosen as the public blockchain to support an “innovative digital guarantees platform” to be used in Italy’s banking and insurance markets. The Algorand-supported platform is expected to launch in early 2023. According to Algorand’s Dec. 13 announcement, this is the first...
CoinTelegraph
Web3 game DOGAMÍ secures $14M total funding
DOGAMÍ, an augmented reality mobile game involving nonfungible token (NFT) pet companions, has completed a $14 million seed funding round, according to a Dec. 12 press release provided to Cointelegraph. The Web3 mobile gaming company raised $7 million led by VC firm XAnge after initially securing $6 million from industry leaders in January 2022.
Comments / 0