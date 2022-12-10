Read full article on original website
Related
"Unlike Spinach, It Actually Keeps Forever": Budget Shoppers Are Sharing The Cheap, Underrated Food Items They Always Add To Their Grocery Carts
“Bruh, I don't give a crap what time of day or night it is. You put it near me and I'll be scarfing it down before I can even say 'thanks.'"
SEE: 3 Hilarious Ways To Keep Your Cat Or Dog Out Of The Christmas Tree
Is your four-legged BFF destroying your precious Christmas memories one by one? Here are some of the best ways to keep your animals away from your tree. WHY ARE CATS AND DOGS SO AMUSED BY CHRISTMAS TREES?. Most people think that cats and dogs just want to destroy their Christmas...
Here’s How to Pre-Order Those Delicious Cookies from the Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana
It truly is the most wonderful time of the year! Now, we may not all agree that the holiday season makes that statement true - but I think we can ALL agree that the chance to order Girl Scout cookies does make this time of the year oh-so-wonderful. The time is now to place your cookie pre-orders with the Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana (GSSI).
KISS 106
Evansville IN
23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0