Johnson City Press
Washington County to observe holiday hours
All Washington County government offices will be closed Dec. 23 and Dec. 26 for the Christmas holiday. The county trustee’s office will be open during the New Year holiday from 8 a.m. to noon on Dec. 30 and between 8 a.m. and noon on Dec. 31.
Johnson City Press
ETSU’s final 2022 ‘Heritage Day’ is Saturday
The great railroads from yesterday will return to life in model form at the free-admission George L. Carter Railroad Museum, located in the Campus Center Building of East Tennessee State University with this year’s final Heritage Day. This “Fallen Flags” Heritage Day event will be on Saturday, Dec. 17,...
Johnson City Press
Judge moves Megan Boswell’s trial to 2025
KINGSPORT– A Sullivan County judge has moved Megan Boswell’s trial to Feb. 3, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Judge Jim Goodwin said he believed Boswell’s new attorney, Gene Scott, would need more time to study the discovery evidence and find expert witness testimony. Scott agreed, then Goodwin moved the trial.
Johnson City Press
Washington County commissioners OK renovation plans for county building
Washington County commissioners approved resolutions Monday to renovate the former Princeton Arts Center as temporary office and storage space for election officials and to revamp the county’s economic development structure. Commissioners also heard a favorable status report from the county’s attorney regarding the group leading the effort to create...
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Johnson City
I am sure you are finding for the pretty hospital sorted list in the Johnson City area? You’ll know in this post a sorted list of the pretty hospital in the Johnson City area. Also, a directional link from your house, with Website Link details, Support Line, direction, approximate...
Criminal justice expert says deputies justified in Edwards home search
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A criminal justice expert said Tuesday that Washington County, Virginia deputies were justified in the emergency search of the home of Austin Lee Edwards, a a deputy accused of a triple homicide in California. Edwards is accused of catfishing a teenage girl in Riverside, California before traveling there and killing […]
Johnson City Press
Watch now: Kingsport school board chooses dome replacement plan to cost $20.5 million.
KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools is starting a path to spend just more than $20.5 million to repair and update the Buck Van Huss dome by about Nov. 1, 2024, in time for the 2024-25 basketball season. Meanwhile, the school system also has a plan to have a new...
Johnson City ‘Shop with a Cop’ hosts largest year yet
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police in the Tri-Cities treated kids to a big shopping spree for annual Shop with a Cop events. Officers stormed the Walmart on Browns Mill Road in Johnson City for the big night. JCPD Major Brian Rice said this year is the largest event yet due to the greater need […]
993thex.com
“Narcotic Round Up” operation leads to 19 arrests in Russell County, Virginia
Nineteen individuals were arrested last week as part of a “Narcotics Round Up” operation in Russell County, VA. The Holston River Regional Drug Task Force and the Russell County Sheriff’s Office made the arrests, which ranged from drug offenses to firearm violations. Officials with the operation say...
wjhl.com
Previewing the Erwin Candlelight Nativity Parade
Jamie Rice with RISE Erwin, gets us ready for the Erwin Candlelight Nativity Parade coming up on Wednesday December 21st at 7 pm.
Former Bluff City Mayor Richard Bowling passes away
BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Former Mayor of Bluff City, Richard Bowling has passed away. Bowling stepped down from his role as Mayor in August due to health reasons. He was the epitome of a public servant, strong and faithful Christian and model American. Our town and entire community mourn his loss and offer our […]
wcyb.com
Worker killed in accident at Cardinal Glass in Church Hill, spokesperson says
CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: A worker was killed in an accident at Cardinal Glass in Church Hill Wednesday morning, according to spokesman Jon Austin. “Our thoughts are with the family and friends mourning a tragic loss this morning. We have been in touch with the subcontractor for whom this individual worked to offer any possible assistance as well as with first responders who were on site quickly. We will work with those investigating this event to help understand what happened and why and to support our team members affected by this tragic accident.”
WBIR
US Marshals: Delaware fugitive arrested in Greene County
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A fugitive on the run from Delaware was captured in Greene County on Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. David E. Jennings, a 50-year-old, was wanted in Delaware for assault in the first degree and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony in which he attempted to kill another man by stabbing him serval times, the USMS said.
Johnson City Press
Carter County County Budget Committee approves $13 million in budget adjustments for Carter County schools
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission’s Budget Committee approved several big-ticket projects for the school system, the jail and the landfill during a busy meeting on Monday evening. The committee will recommend the items to the County Commission for its approval during its meeting next Monday. The biggest...
Johnson City Press
Kingsport schools Jacki Wolfe named East Tenn. special ed supervisor of the year
KINGSPORT— Dr. Jacki Wolfe, Kingsport City Schools director of special education, has been named the 2022 East Tennessee Supervisor of the Year by the Tennessee Association for Administrators in Special Education (TAASE). The award recognizes special education directors, supervisors, and other special education administrators for demonstrating outstanding service and...
wjhl.com
Bristol, Va. firefighters & VDOT train to clear interstate accidents
Bristol, Va. firefighters & VDOT train to clear interstate accidents. Bristol, Va. firefighters & VDOT train to clear interstate …. Bristol, Va. firefighters & VDOT train to clear interstate accidents. Appalachian Highlands Humane Society launching clubs …. Appalachian Highlands Humane Society launching clubs for kids. Daily Pledge: Carter’s Valley Elementary...
Johnson City Press
Milligan holds December graduation ceremony, honors professor of theatre
More than 100 graduates received degrees on Friday night during Milligan University’s fall commencement ceremony held in Seeger Chapel. The speakers for the ceremony were Jemimah Ndune, of Johnson City, who received a bachelor’s degree in accounting and business administration, and Landon Pardue, of Johnson City, who earned a Master of Science in Occupational Therapy.
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Jonesborough
If you are searching for the hospital completed list in the Jonesborough range, you have entered the accurate location. In this blog article, I’ll share a list of top hospital , that are situated in the Jonesborough. You will get a Web Address details, Contact Number, directions, approximate regular...
VOTE: Best Steak in the Tri-Cities
This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a viewer-driven segment of News Channel 11’s community coverage. Nominees are written in, and winners are chosen by popular vote. (WJHL) – We’re one step closer to crowning the best steak in the Tri-Cities, but we need your help to do so. After hundreds of nominations, these finalists […]
wcyb.com
Without a Trace: The Murder of Janina Jefferson
WISE COUNTY, Va. — It has been six years since Janina Jefferson was murdered in Wise County, Virginia. Her ex-husband Eric Jones is the prime suspect, and is charged with her murder, but he has never been found. News 5's Andrew McClung spoke with Jefferson's family members and investigators, about the investigation and the hunt for Jones.
