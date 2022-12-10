ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Johnson City Press

Washington County to observe holiday hours

All Washington County government offices will be closed Dec. 23 and Dec. 26 for the Christmas holiday. The county trustee’s office will be open during the New Year holiday from 8 a.m. to noon on Dec. 30 and between 8 a.m. and noon on Dec. 31.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU’s final 2022 ‘Heritage Day’ is Saturday

The great railroads from yesterday will return to life in model form at the free-admission George L. Carter Railroad Museum, located in the Campus Center Building of East Tennessee State University with this year’s final Heritage Day. This “Fallen Flags” Heritage Day event will be on Saturday, Dec. 17,...
Johnson City Press

Judge moves Megan Boswell’s trial to 2025

KINGSPORT– A Sullivan County judge has moved Megan Boswell’s trial to Feb. 3, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Judge Jim Goodwin said he believed Boswell’s new attorney, Gene Scott, would need more time to study the discovery evidence and find expert witness testimony. Scott agreed, then Goodwin moved the trial.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Washington County commissioners OK renovation plans for county building

Washington County commissioners approved resolutions Monday to renovate the former Princeton Arts Center as temporary office and storage space for election officials and to revamp the county’s economic development structure. Commissioners also heard a favorable status report from the county’s attorney regarding the group leading the effort to create...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Johnson City ‘Shop with a Cop’ hosts largest year yet

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police in the Tri-Cities treated kids to a big shopping spree for annual Shop with a Cop events. Officers stormed the Walmart on Browns Mill Road in Johnson City for the big night. JCPD Major Brian Rice said this year is the largest event yet due to the greater need […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Former Bluff City Mayor Richard Bowling passes away

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Former Mayor of Bluff City, Richard Bowling has passed away. Bowling stepped down from his role as Mayor in August due to health reasons. He was the epitome of a public servant, strong and faithful Christian and model American. Our town and entire community mourn his loss and offer our […]
BLUFF CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Worker killed in accident at Cardinal Glass in Church Hill, spokesperson says

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: A worker was killed in an accident at Cardinal Glass in Church Hill Wednesday morning, according to spokesman Jon Austin. “Our thoughts are with the family and friends mourning a tragic loss this morning. We have been in touch with the subcontractor for whom this individual worked to offer any possible assistance as well as with first responders who were on site quickly. We will work with those investigating this event to help understand what happened and why and to support our team members affected by this tragic accident.”
CHURCH HILL, TN
WBIR

US Marshals: Delaware fugitive arrested in Greene County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A fugitive on the run from Delaware was captured in Greene County on Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. David E. Jennings, a 50-year-old, was wanted in Delaware for assault in the first degree and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony in which he attempted to kill another man by stabbing him serval times, the USMS said.
GREENE COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Kingsport schools Jacki Wolfe named East Tenn. special ed supervisor of the year

KINGSPORT— Dr. Jacki Wolfe, Kingsport City Schools director of special education, has been named the 2022 East Tennessee Supervisor of the Year by the Tennessee Association for Administrators in Special Education (TAASE). The award recognizes special education directors, supervisors, and other special education administrators for demonstrating outstanding service and...
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Bristol, Va. firefighters & VDOT train to clear interstate accidents

Bristol, Va. firefighters & VDOT train to clear interstate accidents. Bristol, Va. firefighters & VDOT train to clear interstate …. Bristol, Va. firefighters & VDOT train to clear interstate accidents. Appalachian Highlands Humane Society launching clubs …. Appalachian Highlands Humane Society launching clubs for kids. Daily Pledge: Carter’s Valley Elementary...
BRISTOL, VA
Johnson City Press

Milligan holds December graduation ceremony, honors professor of theatre

More than 100 graduates received degrees on Friday night during Milligan University’s fall commencement ceremony held in Seeger Chapel. The speakers for the ceremony were Jemimah Ndune, of Johnson City, who received a bachelor’s degree in accounting and business administration, and Landon Pardue, of Johnson City, who earned a Master of Science in Occupational Therapy.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

VOTE: Best Steak in the Tri-Cities

This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a viewer-driven segment of News Channel 11’s community coverage. Nominees are written in, and winners are chosen by popular vote. (WJHL) – We’re one step closer to crowning the best steak in the Tri-Cities, but we need your help to do so. After hundreds of nominations, these finalists […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Without a Trace: The Murder of Janina Jefferson

WISE COUNTY, Va. — It has been six years since Janina Jefferson was murdered in Wise County, Virginia. Her ex-husband Eric Jones is the prime suspect, and is charged with her murder, but he has never been found. News 5's Andrew McClung spoke with Jefferson's family members and investigators, about the investigation and the hunt for Jones.
WISE COUNTY, VA

