Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
Idaho Murders: Gas Station Video Captures Promising New Clue
As parents of the victims grow more and more frustrated with law enforcement, a gas station employee has found a promising new clue that could help lead to the identity of the person responsible for stabbing four University of Idaho students last month. An employee at a gas station near...
Four dead, dozens rescued from capsized migrant boat in Channel
Four people died when a small boat packed with migrants capsized in freezing temperatures in the Channel overnight, Britain said on Wednesday. The organisation said it received five calls overnight from boats attempting the Channel crossing.
