ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc17news.com

USC’s Williams, Alabama’s Anderson lead AP All-America team

Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams was one of three Southern California players selected to The Associated Press All-America team released Monday. Offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees and defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu joined their quarterback to give USC more players on the first team than any other school. The AP All-America team is presented by Regions Bank.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy