Waterloo rolls Dodgeland for fifth straight win

Waterloo girls basketball just keeps on rolling. The Pirates entered a home matchup with Dodgeland on Thursday, Dec. 8 with a four-game winning streak, and they would emphatically bump it up to five. Waterloo allowed only one first half field goal and had nearly every player scored in a 60-22 blowout.

“Defensively we’ve been solid all year long,” Waterloo head coach Gabe Haberkorn said. “I think we showcased that in the first half. The girls really got after it. We controlled the entire first half, I was really happy with how we played.”

The Pirates’ defensive dominance was unquestionable, but the offense took a bit to get rolling. Dodgeland threw both a 2-3 and 3-2 zone defense at Waterloo which caused some early shooting trouble.

When the offense needed it most, a freshman stepped up. Emma Baumann, the lone freshman on the roster this season, came in off the bench and provided an offensive spark. She ripped down an offensive rebound and put it back in and scored a post move on the ensuing possession as the Pirates jumped out to a 6-0 lead.

Dodgeland soon scored its first and only field goal of the half. From there, it was all Waterloo. The Pirates would enjoy scoring runs of 8-0 and 13-0, broken up only by free throws from Dodgeland.

Senior guard Julia Asik and junior guard Brenna Huebner both scored six points in the first half. Both were adept at finding driving lanes to find buckets through the Dodgeland zone defense. Coupled with a late and-one bucket from junior Ashlyn Albrecht, Waterloo romped into the halftime break with a 27-6 lead.

Dodgeland made some halftime adjustments and started getting buckets from junior forward Emma Carpenter, who scored 10 of her team-high 12 points in the second half to lead the Trojans. Unfortunately for Dodgeland, Waterloo’s offense showed no signs of slowing down.

Baumann made another big splash midway through the half, scoring six straight points for the Pirates, four of which came off of offensive rebounds. Sitting with a 41-22 lead following a Dodgeland jumper, Waterloo really turned on the jets.

The Pirates would finish the game on a 19-0 run. Everyone got involved this time around, but junior guard Tess Blundell highlighted the dominance with back-to-back fast break layups. There was no catching Waterloo as it rolled to the 56-22 victory.

“We’ve seen a good mix of different teams so far this year,” Haberkorn said of the team’s five-game winning streak. “We usually come out on top. It makes a huge difference to have players like Ava Jaehnke out there, who leads this team. She makes things run so smoothly. We just have to keep chugging forward. I think this team can be very good.”

Huebner led the team in scoring with 13 and in steals with four with an added six rebounds to boot. Baumann nearly had herself a double-double with 10 points and eight boards. Blundell and Asik both pitched in eight points as well.

This was Waterloo’s final home game of 2022. The Pirates started a five-game road trip on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Palmyra-Eagle. It was another blowout as Waterloo romped to a 59-20 win.

Call it a habit, but the Pirates dominated the first half defensively, only allowing two field goals. Blundell led the team in scoring with 13, followed by eight from Baumann, Huebner, and Kylie Webster. Maddie Webster put up seven and both Jaehnke and Albrecht had five.

Next up, the Pirates will travel to Capitol—South rival Marshall (Friday, Dec. 16), to Pardeeville (Thursday, Dec. 22), to Evansville (Friday, Dec. 30) and to Fort Atkinson (Tuesday, Jan. 3). Waterloo’s next home game will be Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 against New Glarus.