Tarentum, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Basket raffle, live Nativity, Christmas concert

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Plum-Oakmont area happenings, week of Dec. 12, 2022

Christmas caroling with the Masterworks Concert Chorale is scheduled for 2 to 3 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Carpenter Log House at Boyce Park, 721 Pierson Run Road in Plum. There is no cost to attend, and visitors can tour the log house and visit with Santa. Christmas concert. Kerr...
PLUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Monroeville area happenings, week of Dec. 12, 2022

The youth of Monroeville United Methodist Church, 219 Center Road, are hosting a cookie walk on Dec. 17. Choose from an assortment of homemade cookies. The cost is $8 a pound. The walk begins at 10 a.m. and will last until 2 p.m. or when the cookies are gone. For...
MONROEVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Breakfast With Santa returns to Forbes Regional Hospital in Monroeville

Instead of sleeping in, 19 Gateway High School students spent a recent Saturday morning volunteering. “They were here on time, ready to go, ready to work,” Rotary Club of Monroeville member Sue Cox said. “We love partnering with them, teaching them the value of community service at a relatively young age.”
MONROEVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police and kids head to Walmart for 15th year of Shop with a Cop

MT. PLEASANT, Pa. (KDKA) - This week marks the return of the Shop with a Cop program. Every year, the organization enables hundreds of kids from disadvantaged backgrounds to take to the aisles to pick their favorite gifts accompanied by a member of the Westmoreland County law enforcement community. This year is year 15 of Shop with a Cop in Westmoreland County, and according to the man who's organized this effort over the last decade and a half, the idea is starting to spread.It's not every day that a little kid can roam the toy aisle of their local Walmart with his...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

MoonLit Burgers expanding to Sewickley

SEWICKLEY, Pa. (KDKA) - A popular burger place is expanding again. MoonLit Burgers is opening a third location along Locust Place in Sewickley, according to the Pittsburgh Business times.MoonLit Burgers began as a pop-up inside another restaurant in the South Hills. There are already locations in Dormont and one on Duquesne University's campus. The restaurant's Facebook page said it brings "LA-style smash burgers" to the 'Burgh. 
SEWICKLEY, PA
wtae.com

Dry through Wednesday; wintry mix coming Thursday

PITTSBURGH — Partly cloudy and quiet tonight then clouds will gradually increase through the day tomorrow, but it will be dry all day. Precipitation will arrive after midnight/pre-dawn Thursday. Locally, it looks like a chilly rain. North of Butler, Kittanning, Indiana and in the Laurels is where some freezing rain is possible. A Winter Storm Watch has been posted for the ridges of Westmoreland and Fayette Counties and Indiana County from 10pm Wednesday to 10pm Thursday.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

National award for I-579 cap project, local donations to support Pittsburgh youth programs

A national award for Pittsburgh’s I-579 cap project will provide funding for youth programs. The American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials awarded the I-579 cap project — which reconnected the Lower Hill District and Downtown Pittsburgh — the national grand prize in the America’s Transportation Awards last month.
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Monaca Man Charged With DUI After Center Twp. Traffic Stop

(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they conducted a traffic stop on November 26, 2022 at 9:22 PM on a 2001 Buick La Sabre that was bring driven by 57-year-old Kenneth Sutton of Monaca on Brodhead Road near Lincoln Drive in Center Township.
MONACA, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Honey’s Helping Hand seeing continual increase of community need | Helping the Helpers

Local businesses and restaurants donate food for their boxes, including Jackson Farms in New Salem, Olive Garden, Panera Bread, Bimbo Bakeries and Mill Street Merchants. The organization also partners with 412 Food Rescue in Pittsburgh and Fayette County Community Action. The post Honey’s Helping Hand seeing continual increase of community need | Helping the Helpers appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
UNIONTOWN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Boy helps family escape North Sewickley Township house fire

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) — A Beaver County family escaped a fire thanks to their heads-up 10-year-old.The family's home in North Sewickley Township is burnt from the blaze, which started around 2 p.m. on Saturday. Levi Baker first noticed smoke after getting out of the shower."I was in the bathroom and I just saw smoke coming through the door and flashing lights," Baker said.The smoke was coming from underneath the family's trailer home. "I was a little bit scared," Baker said.Instead of freezing in fear, the 10-year-old boy went about warning his family, allowing them all to escape."I was happy that I was alive, so I was just thinking on the positive and not the negative," Baker said."He's stoic," said the boy's mother, Bobbi Asbury. "He was amazingly smart beyond his years, and all he could think about was his family today. He's the hero."Fifteen days from Christmas, the family has nothing left. But they're all alive thanks to a brave 10-year-old who didn't panic when many adults would have.For now, the family is staying at a hotel. Officials are investigating the cause of the fire. 
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
nomadlawyer.org

Pittsburgh: 9 Amazing Places To Visit In Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Pittsburgh Pennsylvania. Located in western Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh is the second largest city in the state. It is also the county seat of Allegheny County. Its heart lies along the junction of three rivers, the Allegheny, Monongahela and Ohio. It is also home to the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Bethel Park resident puts Halloween spin on Christmas display

Rather than put all his Halloween decorations in storage, Jeff Counihan found clever ways to repurpose them for Christmas. Behind a "Welcome to Bedford Falls" sign, passersby will notice a giant grim reaper, who has been recast as the Ghost of Christmas Future, looming over the grave of Ebenezer Scrooge.
BETHEL PARK, PA
butlerradio.com

One Flown To Hospital After Rt. 8 Crash

One person was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital after a crash on Route 8 North last night. It happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection with the Clearview Mall and Sheetz gas station. Dispatchers say three vehicles were involved in the crash, but the cause of the accident is not...
PITTSBURGH, PA

