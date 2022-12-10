Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Basket raffle, live Nativity, Christmas concert
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Plum-Oakmont area happenings, week of Dec. 12, 2022
Christmas caroling with the Masterworks Concert Chorale is scheduled for 2 to 3 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Carpenter Log House at Boyce Park, 721 Pierson Run Road in Plum. There is no cost to attend, and visitors can tour the log house and visit with Santa. Christmas concert. Kerr...
wtae.com
Historic Greensburg building among first targeted in battle against blight
GREENSBURG, Pa. — A piece of Greensburg's history for the past 100 years will be torn down Saturday. It's a moment officials described as bittersweet but also long overdue. "There's not a day that I don't think about this building and worry about something happening here," Greensburg Mayor Robb Bell said.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Monroeville area happenings, week of Dec. 12, 2022
The youth of Monroeville United Methodist Church, 219 Center Road, are hosting a cookie walk on Dec. 17. Choose from an assortment of homemade cookies. The cost is $8 a pound. The walk begins at 10 a.m. and will last until 2 p.m. or when the cookies are gone. For...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Breakfast With Santa returns to Forbes Regional Hospital in Monroeville
Instead of sleeping in, 19 Gateway High School students spent a recent Saturday morning volunteering. “They were here on time, ready to go, ready to work,” Rotary Club of Monroeville member Sue Cox said. “We love partnering with them, teaching them the value of community service at a relatively young age.”
Police and kids head to Walmart for 15th year of Shop with a Cop
MT. PLEASANT, Pa. (KDKA) - This week marks the return of the Shop with a Cop program. Every year, the organization enables hundreds of kids from disadvantaged backgrounds to take to the aisles to pick their favorite gifts accompanied by a member of the Westmoreland County law enforcement community. This year is year 15 of Shop with a Cop in Westmoreland County, and according to the man who's organized this effort over the last decade and a half, the idea is starting to spread.It's not every day that a little kid can roam the toy aisle of their local Walmart with his...
MoonLit Burgers expanding to Sewickley
SEWICKLEY, Pa. (KDKA) - A popular burger place is expanding again. MoonLit Burgers is opening a third location along Locust Place in Sewickley, according to the Pittsburgh Business times.MoonLit Burgers began as a pop-up inside another restaurant in the South Hills. There are already locations in Dormont and one on Duquesne University's campus. The restaurant's Facebook page said it brings "LA-style smash burgers" to the 'Burgh.
Harrison's fire-ravaged Country Pools & Spas reopens in Freeport
A Harrison pool store that burned to the ground three weeks ago has reopened about a mile down the road in Freeport. Country Pools & Spas is up and running in a shop that formerly housed Classic Tent Rentals at 1179 Butler Road. “I didn’t know how long it would...
Trash collection prices going up in Hopewell Township, will no longer be unlimited
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Trash collection prices are going up in a Beaver County community. Hopewell Township officials say Valley Waste’s bid for future trash collection is significantly higher than in previous years, around 65% more. This means homeowners will go from paying just over $56 per quarter...
wtae.com
Dry through Wednesday; wintry mix coming Thursday
PITTSBURGH — Partly cloudy and quiet tonight then clouds will gradually increase through the day tomorrow, but it will be dry all day. Precipitation will arrive after midnight/pre-dawn Thursday. Locally, it looks like a chilly rain. North of Butler, Kittanning, Indiana and in the Laurels is where some freezing rain is possible. A Winter Storm Watch has been posted for the ridges of Westmoreland and Fayette Counties and Indiana County from 10pm Wednesday to 10pm Thursday.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
National award for I-579 cap project, local donations to support Pittsburgh youth programs
A national award for Pittsburgh’s I-579 cap project will provide funding for youth programs. The American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials awarded the I-579 cap project — which reconnected the Lower Hill District and Downtown Pittsburgh — the national grand prize in the America’s Transportation Awards last month.
beavercountyradio.com
Monaca Man Charged With DUI After Center Twp. Traffic Stop
(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they conducted a traffic stop on November 26, 2022 at 9:22 PM on a 2001 Buick La Sabre that was bring driven by 57-year-old Kenneth Sutton of Monaca on Brodhead Road near Lincoln Drive in Center Township.
Honey’s Helping Hand seeing continual increase of community need | Helping the Helpers
Local businesses and restaurants donate food for their boxes, including Jackson Farms in New Salem, Olive Garden, Panera Bread, Bimbo Bakeries and Mill Street Merchants. The organization also partners with 412 Food Rescue in Pittsburgh and Fayette County Community Action. The post Honey’s Helping Hand seeing continual increase of community need | Helping the Helpers appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Boy helps family escape North Sewickley Township house fire
BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) — A Beaver County family escaped a fire thanks to their heads-up 10-year-old.The family's home in North Sewickley Township is burnt from the blaze, which started around 2 p.m. on Saturday. Levi Baker first noticed smoke after getting out of the shower."I was in the bathroom and I just saw smoke coming through the door and flashing lights," Baker said.The smoke was coming from underneath the family's trailer home. "I was a little bit scared," Baker said.Instead of freezing in fear, the 10-year-old boy went about warning his family, allowing them all to escape."I was happy that I was alive, so I was just thinking on the positive and not the negative," Baker said."He's stoic," said the boy's mother, Bobbi Asbury. "He was amazingly smart beyond his years, and all he could think about was his family today. He's the hero."Fifteen days from Christmas, the family has nothing left. But they're all alive thanks to a brave 10-year-old who didn't panic when many adults would have.For now, the family is staying at a hotel. Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.
nomadlawyer.org
Pittsburgh: 9 Amazing Places To Visit In Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Pittsburgh Pennsylvania. Located in western Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh is the second largest city in the state. It is also the county seat of Allegheny County. Its heart lies along the junction of three rivers, the Allegheny, Monongahela and Ohio. It is also home to the...
Braddock Hills fire injures 2, forces senior citizens from homes
The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is investigating an early-morning fire that forced more than a hundred senior citizens out of their apartments and sent at least two people to the hospital, according to North Braddock Fire Chief Anthony Rydzak. The fire broke out around 6 a.m. Monday at the Brinton...
Nearly 25 children’s bicycles stolen from Toys for Tots donation site
NATRONA HEIGHTS, Pa. — A Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots donation site claims someone stole nearly 25 children’s bicycles. Jenn Neilen, Toys For Tots coordinator for the Alle Kiski/Allegheny Valley Area, tells Channel 11 the brand-new bikes, meant for older boys, were kept behind lock and key inside of a storage container outside of their Natrona Heights location.
Ice storm warning issued for areas north, east of Pittsburgh
The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning and a winter weather advisory for parts of Western Pennsylvania for Wednesday night and Thursday. The alerts are scheduled to start at 10 p.m. Wednesday and last through 10 p.m. Thursday. Ice up to a half inch is expected to...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Bethel Park resident puts Halloween spin on Christmas display
Rather than put all his Halloween decorations in storage, Jeff Counihan found clever ways to repurpose them for Christmas. Behind a "Welcome to Bedford Falls" sign, passersby will notice a giant grim reaper, who has been recast as the Ghost of Christmas Future, looming over the grave of Ebenezer Scrooge.
butlerradio.com
One Flown To Hospital After Rt. 8 Crash
One person was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital after a crash on Route 8 North last night. It happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection with the Clearview Mall and Sheetz gas station. Dispatchers say three vehicles were involved in the crash, but the cause of the accident is not...
