Grand Island, NE

Grand Island looks to adopt same-day service for CRANE Transit

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island appears to be ruling out fixed bus routes and app-based rides as the city focuses on making same-day service a reality. The city’s Crane Transit offers door to door service and its numbers are on the rise with an estimated 50,000 rides this year.
Trial underway for self-proclaimed midwife charged in infant death

OMAHA, Neb. — A bench trial is currently underway in Omaha for a self-proclaimed midwife charged in the death of an infant. Angela Hock, 36, of Riverdale, is charged with child abuse resulting in death. HOME BIRTH IN NEBRASKA: WHAT'S LEGAL?. Prosecutors said Hock tried to deliver a breech...
