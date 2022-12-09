Read full article on original website
Related
foxnebraska.com
Grand Island looks to adopt same-day service for CRANE Transit
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island appears to be ruling out fixed bus routes and app-based rides as the city focuses on making same-day service a reality. The city’s Crane Transit offers door to door service and its numbers are on the rise with an estimated 50,000 rides this year.
foxnebraska.com
Trial underway for self-proclaimed midwife charged in infant death
OMAHA, Neb. — A bench trial is currently underway in Omaha for a self-proclaimed midwife charged in the death of an infant. Angela Hock, 36, of Riverdale, is charged with child abuse resulting in death. HOME BIRTH IN NEBRASKA: WHAT'S LEGAL?. Prosecutors said Hock tried to deliver a breech...
foxnebraska.com
School gym becomes a store to make sure every student has gifts under the Christmas tree
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Kids can't drive to the mall, so the store comes to them. The gym at Wasmer Elementary in Grand Island was turned into an exclusive pop-up store with prices you can't beat. That's because everything was donated. Each student picks out three things to share...
Comments / 0