Don’t sacrifice safety for warmth while using a space heater

If you’re using a space heater to stay warm, there are a few things to keep in mind so you can stay safe too.

Ten percent of fires in Minnesota from 2013-2017 were caused by heating devices according to a fact sheet from the MnDPS.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety said space heaters require your attention. Never leave them unattended or sleep with them on. Plug them directly into the wall; don’t use an extension cord, as they draw a lot of power. And always abide by the 3-foot rule: Keep them 3 feet from furniture, rugs, towels – anything combustible.

Additionally, make sure small children are supervised when they’re in the same room as a space heater. The lights, buttons and dials can be tempting.​