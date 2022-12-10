Read full article on original website
hawkeyesports.com
Clark Earns B1G Player of the Week Honors
IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa All American Caitlin Clark earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors the conference office announced on Monday. This marks Clark’s 14th weekly award from the conference, which is fourth-most in B1G history. She also won the award last week. Clark...
hawkeyesports.com
Iowa Falls to Wisconsin in Overtime, 78-75
IOWA CITY, Iowa – The University of Iowa men’s basketball team dropped its conference opener in overtime on Sunday evening against Wisconsin, 78-75, on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes trailed for most of the first half but took their first lead of the game with under...
hawkeyesports.com
3 Hawkeyes Named Associated Press All-America
IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa senior linebacker Jack Campbell l has been named first-team All-America by The Associated Press, while senior defensive back Kaevon Merriweather and junior punter Tory Taylor were second-team AP All-America selections. With the AP All-America team announcement, Campbell earns Consensus All-America status, as...
hawkeyesports.com
GymHawks To Compete in Inaugural Super 16
IOWA CITY, Iowa – The No. 18 ranked University of Iowa women’s gymnastics team is set to compete at the inaugural Super 16 presented by Ozone at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 7. The Super 16 will be the largest women’s collegiate invitational with...
hawkeyesports.com
Bluder Celebrates 234th B1G Regular Season Win Against Minnesota
IOWA CITY, Iowa – The Iowa women’s basketball team defeated Minnesota, 87-64, in their conference home opener on Saturday night inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The win marked P. Sue Beckwith, MD, Head Coach Lisa Bluder’s 234th Big Ten Conference win, which becomes the most regular season wins in the Big Ten.
hawkeyesports.com
No. 2 Iowa Downs Mocs, 27-12
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – The second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team tallied its seventh victory of the season, downing Chattanooga, 27-12, on Saturday night in front of 2,743 fans at McKenzie Arena. The Hawkeyes won four of the final five bouts – all with bonus points – and six matches...
hawkeyesports.com
Ayala Wins 125 Title at UNI Open
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – — Drake Ayala won the 125-pound bracket to highlight the University of Iowa wrestling team’s day on Saturday at the UNI Open at the UNI-Dome. The Hawkeyes had four wrestlers post top three finishes in the tournament. Ayala, who was making his season...
