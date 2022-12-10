ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawkeyesports.com

Clark Earns B1G Player of the Week Honors

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa All American Caitlin Clark earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors the conference office announced on Monday. This marks Clark’s 14th weekly award from the conference, which is fourth-most in B1G history. She also won the award last week. Clark...
IOWA CITY, IA
hawkeyesports.com

Iowa Falls to Wisconsin in Overtime, 78-75

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The University of Iowa men’s basketball team dropped its conference opener in overtime on Sunday evening against Wisconsin, 78-75, on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes trailed for most of the first half but took their first lead of the game with under...
IOWA CITY, IA
hawkeyesports.com

3 Hawkeyes Named Associated Press All-America

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa senior linebacker Jack Campbell l has been named first-team All-America by The Associated Press, while senior defensive back Kaevon Merriweather and junior punter Tory Taylor were second-team AP All-America selections. With the AP All-America team announcement, Campbell earns Consensus All-America status, as...
IOWA CITY, IA
hawkeyesports.com

GymHawks To Compete in Inaugural Super 16

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The No. 18 ranked University of Iowa women’s gymnastics team is set to compete at the inaugural Super 16 presented by Ozone at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 7. The Super 16 will be the largest women’s collegiate invitational with...
LAS VEGAS, NV
hawkeyesports.com

Bluder Celebrates 234th B1G Regular Season Win Against Minnesota

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The Iowa women’s basketball team defeated Minnesota, 87-64, in their conference home opener on Saturday night inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The win marked P. Sue Beckwith, MD, Head Coach Lisa Bluder’s 234th Big Ten Conference win, which becomes the most regular season wins in the Big Ten.
IOWA CITY, IA
hawkeyesports.com

No. 2 Iowa Downs Mocs, 27-12

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – The second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team tallied its seventh victory of the season, downing Chattanooga, 27-12, on Saturday night in front of 2,743 fans at McKenzie Arena. The Hawkeyes won four of the final five bouts – all with bonus points – and six matches...
IOWA CITY, IA
hawkeyesports.com

Ayala Wins 125 Title at UNI Open

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – — Drake Ayala won the 125-pound bracket to highlight the University of Iowa wrestling team’s day on Saturday at the UNI Open at the UNI-Dome. The Hawkeyes had four wrestlers post top three finishes in the tournament. Ayala, who was making his season...
CEDAR FALLS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy