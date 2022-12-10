ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, KY

wdrb.com

Confusion surrounds Kentucky utility tax changes for some homeowners that starts Jan. 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky homeowners will face higher utility bills after the first of the year. There is confusion around the new tax, because it will impact only additional properties you pay utilities on. But the tax does not apply to your primary residence. If you own one Kentucky home and live in it, you don't have to worry about the changes in residential utility sales taxes.
KENTUCKY STATE
q95fm.net

Drug More Lethal Than Fentanyl Founded in Eastern Kentucky

A deadly drug that is more powerful than fentanyl has been found Eastern Kentucky. The drug is a synthetic opioid called Carfentanil and is 100 times more lethal than fentanyl. According to Perry County Commonwealth Attorney Scott Blair, he was made aware of the drug presence in Perry County last...
WBKO

Grants announced for county fair upgrades in five KY counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Five Kentucky county fairs’ boards were awarded almost $500,000 from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) for new construction projects, Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles has announced. “County fairs are at the heart of our agriculture communities. Each year I get the unique honor of...
KENTUCKY STATE
linknky.com

Op-Ed: Bias against charter schools requires independent authorizers

The following op-ed was written by Jim Waters, the president and CEO of the Bluegrass Institute for Public Policy Solutions. With the defeat during November’s election of school-choice opponents, including Reps. Ed Massey (R-Hebron) and Patti Minter (D-Bowling Green) supporters are hopeful that policy providing parents with alternatives for educating their children beyond schools assigned by local districts can be expanded and improved.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

Legal Age For Babysitting in Kentucky-We Were Shocked By The Answer

It's the holidays and many of us need a babysitter. Do you know the legal age for a babysitter in Kentucky and other states? We found out and you'll be shocked by the answer. I never had any younger siblings but I grew up babysitting from the time I was 11 years old. We lived in Toledo, Ohio and a lot of our neighbors had children. Our next-door neighbor had 6 children and she would ask me to watch them when she went to the grocery or her and her husband had a date night. I was 12 years old at the time and my mom was just a few steps away. Then they moved across town and I didn't have the comfort of my mom next door but I had watched the kids enough to know how to handle myself and my mom was just a phone call away.
KENTUCKY STATE
linknky.com

NKU will not oversee Northern Kentucky charter schools

A charter school pilot is coming to Northern Kentucky, but the region’s largest university will not be its authorizer. Northern Kentucky University Board of Regents declined to take action Tuesday to be the authorizer — the institution that can approve, deny, and oversee a charter school — ending months of speculation about a project for which they initially didn’t know they were even involved.
KENTUCKY STATE
boonecountydailynews.com

County Leaders Considering Tearing Down Former Regions Building

Following a special meeting between the Clinton County Commissioners and the Clinton County Council regarding the future of the former Regions Bank building, both entities have decided to wait a few more days before making a decision. On Tuesday morning, the Clinton County Council will have their regularly scheduled meeting...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Daniel Cameron: ESG hurts Kentucky’s economy and our teachers, firefighters, and police officers

Kentucky is an energy state. We benefit from the competitive advantage that comes with having abundant fossil fuels and using them to produce low-cost electricity to power our homes and businesses. This is why I am defending Kentucky from an ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) movement that would destroy the Commonwealth’s competitive advantage and cripple our economy.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Illegal gun use is making Kentucky more deadly; red flag laws could save lives here

A Lexington wife and mother was killed in her home Nov. 23 — three days after a judge rejected an emergency protective order that police encouraged her to seek. The ruling: “No imminent threat.” The man she was divorcing called police to report he had shot her. Convicted of a past drug felony, he wasn’t […] The post Illegal gun use is making Kentucky more deadly; red flag laws could save lives here appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
wnewsj.com

Clinton County Municipal court reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
somerset106.com

Kentucky Health Officials Urges Vaccination As ‘Tripledemic’ Strains Hospitals

Health officials are adding another tool for doctors to protect people this holiday season. The new guidance means more people can get COVID-19 boosters. With this latest approval by the FDA, anyone in America above the age of six months old can get a bivalent COVID booster shot. Doctors say that could be huge heading into the winter season. Dr. Katrina Hood, Lexington pediatrician, says vaccines are safe and effective but understands the hesitancy that we’re seeing from parents. Right now, she says that many young kids aren’t eligible for their booster because they haven’t gotten their initial COVID vaccine yet. Tyler Caldwell, Public Services Supervisor at the Laurel County Health Department, says the Health Department still offers the COVID vaccines including the new Bivalent Booster Monday through Fridays 8am to 3pm and perform the PCR COVID tests Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays using same day scheduling. He said they also offer the flu vaccine. For more information visit their Facebook page or their website.
KENTUCKY STATE

