Big Regional Grocery Store is Permanently Closing a Location in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAurora, IN
Cincinnati Holocaust museum to offer free admission for rest of yearPolarbearCincinnati, OH
Husband and wife, both aged 100, die holding hands just hours apart after being married for 80 yearsMaya DeviOhio State
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in IndianaTravel MavenLawrenceburg, IN
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
wvxu.org
Hamilton County is about to give $33.5M to the affordable housing 'fund of funds'
Hamilton County commissioners plan to spend $33.5 million as gap financing for affordable housing. The board is set to vote Thursday on a contract with the Cincinnati Development Fund, the same nonprofit lending group managing Cincinnati’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund. "To focus on gap funding and moving projects forward...
wdrb.com
Confusion surrounds Kentucky utility tax changes for some homeowners that starts Jan. 1
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky homeowners will face higher utility bills after the first of the year. There is confusion around the new tax, because it will impact only additional properties you pay utilities on. But the tax does not apply to your primary residence. If you own one Kentucky home and live in it, you don't have to worry about the changes in residential utility sales taxes.
linknky.com
SPONSORED: TANK celebrates 50 years serving our Northern Kentucky community
This article is written and provided by TANK. The Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky (TANK) celebrated a milestone birthday in November marking 50 years transporting Northern Kentuckians to work, school, shopping and events. Earlier in the year, the company took some time to have a little fun and to take...
wnky.com
Beshear: $1,000 checks to be mailed to insured homeowners who benefitted from FEMA
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear says some tornado victims in western Kentucky will be receiving financial help for unmet needs. In a social media post, Beshear says the $1,000 checks are being mailed to insured homeowners and individuals who received FEMA assistance. Over 10,000 checks totaling over $10...
linknky.com
With NKU out, what happens next for Northern Kentucky’s charter school?
Outside Student Union Room 107A at Northern Kentucky University on Tuesday, public educators from around the region spoke animatedly in groups after NKU’s Board of Regents declined to vote on whether it would become an authorizer for the region’s impending charter school. Authorizers are the institutions that can...
q95fm.net
Drug More Lethal Than Fentanyl Founded in Eastern Kentucky
A deadly drug that is more powerful than fentanyl has been found Eastern Kentucky. The drug is a synthetic opioid called Carfentanil and is 100 times more lethal than fentanyl. According to Perry County Commonwealth Attorney Scott Blair, he was made aware of the drug presence in Perry County last...
linknky.com
Dilapidated building transformed to accommodate longtime Covington dental practice
Dr. Barry Applegate joked that he ended up on Greenup Street because he is from Greenup County. His dentist’s office has been a fixture in Covington since his practice opened in 1993. As his business evolved, so too did the needs of the space it was operating in. After...
WBKO
Grants announced for county fair upgrades in five KY counties
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Five Kentucky county fairs’ boards were awarded almost $500,000 from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) for new construction projects, Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles has announced. “County fairs are at the heart of our agriculture communities. Each year I get the unique honor of...
linknky.com
Op-Ed: Bias against charter schools requires independent authorizers
The following op-ed was written by Jim Waters, the president and CEO of the Bluegrass Institute for Public Policy Solutions. With the defeat during November’s election of school-choice opponents, including Reps. Ed Massey (R-Hebron) and Patti Minter (D-Bowling Green) supporters are hopeful that policy providing parents with alternatives for educating their children beyond schools assigned by local districts can be expanded and improved.
Teresa Theetge officially announced as Cincinnati's newest police chief
Theetge's selection was previously confirmed by Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police president Dan Hils and other sources close to the department.
Legal Age For Babysitting in Kentucky-We Were Shocked By The Answer
It's the holidays and many of us need a babysitter. Do you know the legal age for a babysitter in Kentucky and other states? We found out and you'll be shocked by the answer. I never had any younger siblings but I grew up babysitting from the time I was 11 years old. We lived in Toledo, Ohio and a lot of our neighbors had children. Our next-door neighbor had 6 children and she would ask me to watch them when she went to the grocery or her and her husband had a date night. I was 12 years old at the time and my mom was just a few steps away. Then they moved across town and I didn't have the comfort of my mom next door but I had watched the kids enough to know how to handle myself and my mom was just a phone call away.
linknky.com
NKU will not oversee Northern Kentucky charter schools
A charter school pilot is coming to Northern Kentucky, but the region’s largest university will not be its authorizer. Northern Kentucky University Board of Regents declined to take action Tuesday to be the authorizer — the institution that can approve, deny, and oversee a charter school — ending months of speculation about a project for which they initially didn’t know they were even involved.
Fort Wright city council asks city attorney to look into suing the state over local vehicle tax
Ft. Wright city council gave the green light to City Attorney Tim Theissen this week to look into possible grounds to file a lawsuit against the state of Kentucky for unfair application of the law. At its regular city council meeting, Mayor Dave Hatter apologized to residents of his city.
boonecountydailynews.com
County Leaders Considering Tearing Down Former Regions Building
Following a special meeting between the Clinton County Commissioners and the Clinton County Council regarding the future of the former Regions Bank building, both entities have decided to wait a few more days before making a decision. On Tuesday morning, the Clinton County Council will have their regularly scheduled meeting...
Daniel Cameron: ESG hurts Kentucky’s economy and our teachers, firefighters, and police officers
Kentucky is an energy state. We benefit from the competitive advantage that comes with having abundant fossil fuels and using them to produce low-cost electricity to power our homes and businesses. This is why I am defending Kentucky from an ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) movement that would destroy the Commonwealth’s competitive advantage and cripple our economy.
Illegal gun use is making Kentucky more deadly; red flag laws could save lives here
A Lexington wife and mother was killed in her home Nov. 23 — three days after a judge rejected an emergency protective order that police encouraged her to seek. The ruling: “No imminent threat.” The man she was divorcing called police to report he had shot her. Convicted of a past drug felony, he wasn’t […] The post Illegal gun use is making Kentucky more deadly; red flag laws could save lives here appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
wnewsj.com
Clinton County Municipal court reports
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
Man accused of strangling cellmate to death at a Warren County prison
A Warren County grand jury indicted 34-year-old Marcus Alan Honsaker on one count each of voluntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence in the death of 35-year-old Anthony Purk.
somerset106.com
Kentucky Health Officials Urges Vaccination As ‘Tripledemic’ Strains Hospitals
Health officials are adding another tool for doctors to protect people this holiday season. The new guidance means more people can get COVID-19 boosters. With this latest approval by the FDA, anyone in America above the age of six months old can get a bivalent COVID booster shot. Doctors say that could be huge heading into the winter season. Dr. Katrina Hood, Lexington pediatrician, says vaccines are safe and effective but understands the hesitancy that we’re seeing from parents. Right now, she says that many young kids aren’t eligible for their booster because they haven’t gotten their initial COVID vaccine yet. Tyler Caldwell, Public Services Supervisor at the Laurel County Health Department, says the Health Department still offers the COVID vaccines including the new Bivalent Booster Monday through Fridays 8am to 3pm and perform the PCR COVID tests Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays using same day scheduling. He said they also offer the flu vaccine. For more information visit their Facebook page or their website.
WLWT 5
This Christmas light display may be the brightest in Butler County
This Christmas display may be the brightest in all of Butler County. Located in on Gail Avenue in Fairfield, this home is literally glowing with the Christmas spirit. Check out the display in the video player above. WHO HAS THE BEST CHRISTMAS LIGHTS IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD?. We're on the hunt...
