The City’s latest story about Mayor Adams’s new involuntary mental health directive featured a timeline of the class-action lawsuit filed by NYLPI and co-counsel, Baerga v. City of New York. The City reports on why police response during mental health crises — instead of intervention by peer-led mental health advocates — can ultimately do more harm than good. NYLPI, coalition partners, and activists recently rallied at City Hall to demand better mental health crisis response services.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO