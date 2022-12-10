MORROW COUNTY- On December 8, 2022 the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of catalytic converters being stolen on State Route 61 in Gilead Township. During the course of the investigation a search warrant was obtained for a residence in the Village of Mt. Gilead. While executing the search warrant, deputies located what is believed to be parts of the alleged stolen catalytic converters. Also located inside the residence were several different types of suspected prescription medication, US Currency, suspected drug abuse instruments and suspected drug paraphernalia.

MORROW COUNTY, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO