ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BasketballNetwork.net

“We talk all the time" - Michael Jordan revealed the other side of his relationship with Clyde Drexler

By John Jefferson Tan
BasketballNetwork.net
BasketballNetwork.net
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u9qfw_0je2yrxI00

Apparently, the MJ vs. Drexler rivalry didn't end the way what many of us believe it did.

Michael Jordan and Clyde Drexler

© USA TODAY Sports

View the original article to see embedded media.

If you ask a random NBA fan to share what he knows about Michael Jordan and Clyde Drexler , there’s a great chance you’ll get an obvious response – bitter rivals. At one point, it was true, but many didn’t know that the two Hall of Famers had long buried the hatchet.

The infamous rivalry

Before we appreciate Jordan and Drexler’s friendship after the war, it’s only proper that we take a quick look at their infamous rivalry. As we all remember, MJ took it personally when “Clyde the Glide” compared himself to “His Airness.” Jordan didn’t like that narrative Drexler instilled in NBA fans at the time, as well as the fact that in 1992, “Clyde the Glide” was the next best player in the league behind him.

Jordan put an end to the confusion through the historic “Shrug Game,” where he drilled six three-pointers on Drexler and the Portland Trail Blazers . The Chicago Bulls finished the series in six games, and MJ officially made himself the better player than Drexler.

For some, beating a fierce rival in the NBA Finals was enough to put him in his place. But the savage in Jordan wouldn’t let him stop there. When he and Drexler crossed paths in The Dream Team practice that same year, MJ let him have it once again.

Didn’t I just kick your ass? … Anything here look just a little familiar? … Think you can stop me this time, Clyde? … Better watch out for the threes, Clyde, ” Jordan said at the time.

Closer than ever

In 2020, ESPN’s “The Last Dance” delved deeper into the Jordan vs. Drexler rivalry. However, what wasn’t told in that docuseries was what transcended after the 1992 NBA Finals and the other things that took place in The Dream Team training camp.

Contrary to what we have believed in all these years, Jordan and Drexler developed a renewed mutual respect for one another. In fact, they even became close pals.

I spend more time with Clyde Drexler, playing golf with Clyde Drexler, knowing that the competition in ’92, we was Portland against Chicago, who’s better, who’s blah blah blah, ” Jordan said via The Ringer . “ We play golf, we joke around, we text each other. To me, that’s the product of what the Dream Team did…We talk all the time.

On the other hand, Drexler attested, saying, “ Everybody kind of let it go. And it was one of those deals where everyone was kind, you had the wives and the families there. So we were all one. And it was great because back then, guys, if you were on a different team, they really didn’t like you.

After all, Jordan and Drexler’s rivalry reminds us that no matter how bad blood is out there, basketball could turn into a beautiful friendship.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
hotnewhiphop.com

Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling

The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
Page Six

Shaunie Henderson is happy her ex Shaq admitted he was a ‘d–khead’

Shaunie Henderson is “happy” her ex-husband, Shaquille O’Neal, is looking back and admitting his faults during their marriage. “I am happy that he’s able to share his truth of how he feels. I don’t really have an opinion on it. That was so long ago. I am in a new place in life. What he needs to share for his truth is his truth and it is what it is,” she told Page Six. Former Lakers star Shaq, 50, opened up about his marriage to Shaunie in People — saying he was the one at fault when it came to...
TEXAS STATE
TMZ.com

Soulja Boy Concedes to Shaq in Feud Over $1 Million Bill

Soulja Boy is getting a kick outta being proved wrong, for a change -- after Shaquille O'Neal stepped up to make it clear HE is the first "rapper" to possess a one million dollar bill. Shaq reacted to SB's Instagram video of himself flexing the fake currency ... and essentially...
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Maria Taylor Announcement

Amid her first season at NBC, Maria Taylor is reportedly going to be an even bigger part of the network's sports coverage going forward. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Taylor will be leading NBC's Big Ten college football coverage as its studio host. NBC is one of several networks to have secured Big Ten college football rights in a deal running from 2023 to 2030.
NEW YORK STATE
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Michael Jordan Announcement

The NBA is renaming its regular-season MVP award after the most iconic player of all time, Michael Jordan. On Tuesday, the league unveiled its design for the Michael Jordan Trophy. This will be presented at the end of the 2022-23 season. Jordan knows what it takes to be the MVP...
hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James Reacts To Carmelo’s Son Playing Against His Own

Kiyan Anthony is set to play the James brothers tonight. LeBron James has been in the NBA for 20 seasons now. Even now, he still has a lot to give the game. For instance, Dennis Schroeder recently made the claim that LeBron wants to play until the age of 45. This would be an incredible feat, however, who knows if Schroeder’s comments are accurate?
Larry Brown Sports

Mark Cuban voices complaint to NBA about Giannis Antetokounmpo

Mark Cuban is officially taking it up with the manager. The Dallas Mavericks owner revealed to reporters on Monday that the team previously called the NBA to complain about Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s lengthy free-throw routine. The two teams met on Nov. 27 (a 124-115 victory for the Bucks), after which the Mavericks brought up the issue to the league office. Cuban says the NBA replied that they would start enforcing the ten-second count on Antetokounmpo. However, the two sides played again last Friday (this time a narrower 116-115 win for Milwaukee), and Cuban says that Antetokounmpo was taking up to 12 seconds to shoot.
DALLAS, TX
People

Brittney Griner Reunites With Family Over Barbecue, Dr Pepper and Dunks

The WNBA star, who was released from Russia last week in a prisoner swap, is continuing to recuperate during her stay in San Antonio, Texas Brittney Griner is enjoying the perks of freedom. Less than a week after returning home from detention in Russia, the WNBA athlete, 32, has been spending time with her family at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, CNN reported Tuesday. This includes drinking Dr Pepper, eating a barbecue "feast" delivered by her dad, Ray, and receiving a haircut from the San Antonio Spurs' barber to clean up the "Russian fade"...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
hypebeast.com

Rounding Up Air Jordan 11 Retro Grails Ahead of the "Cherry" Launch

The Air Jordan 11 Retro “Cherry” drops this week on Saturday, December 10. The below roundup showcases underrated 11 Retros regaining momentum amongst the sneaker community in anticipation of the new release. For longtime fans of the iconic silhouette, “Cherry” harkens back to the AJ11 Low “Varsity Red” released in 2001, remixing the low-top’s two-tone color story with glossy, patent leather overlays and white mesh.
BasketballNetwork.net

BasketballNetwork.net

New York, NY
4K+
Followers
734
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Basketball Network covers the NBA past, present, and future. From Xs and Os to untold off-court stories, insights and breaking news.

 https://www.basketballnetwork.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy