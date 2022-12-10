“We talk all the time" - Michael Jordan revealed the other side of his relationship with Clyde Drexler

Apparently, the MJ vs. Drexler rivalry didn't end the way what many of us believe it did.

If you ask a random NBA fan to share what he knows about Michael Jordan and Clyde Drexler , there’s a great chance you’ll get an obvious response – bitter rivals. At one point, it was true, but many didn’t know that the two Hall of Famers had long buried the hatchet.

The infamous rivalry

Before we appreciate Jordan and Drexler’s friendship after the war, it’s only proper that we take a quick look at their infamous rivalry. As we all remember, MJ took it personally when “Clyde the Glide” compared himself to “His Airness.” Jordan didn’t like that narrative Drexler instilled in NBA fans at the time, as well as the fact that in 1992, “Clyde the Glide” was the next best player in the league behind him.

Jordan put an end to the confusion through the historic “Shrug Game,” where he drilled six three-pointers on Drexler and the Portland Trail Blazers . The Chicago Bulls finished the series in six games, and MJ officially made himself the better player than Drexler.

For some, beating a fierce rival in the NBA Finals was enough to put him in his place. But the savage in Jordan wouldn’t let him stop there. When he and Drexler crossed paths in The Dream Team practice that same year, MJ let him have it once again.

“ Didn’t I just kick your ass? … Anything here look just a little familiar? … Think you can stop me this time, Clyde? … Better watch out for the threes, Clyde, ” Jordan said at the time.

Closer than ever

In 2020, ESPN’s “The Last Dance” delved deeper into the Jordan vs. Drexler rivalry. However, what wasn’t told in that docuseries was what transcended after the 1992 NBA Finals and the other things that took place in The Dream Team training camp.

Contrary to what we have believed in all these years, Jordan and Drexler developed a renewed mutual respect for one another. In fact, they even became close pals.

“ I spend more time with Clyde Drexler, playing golf with Clyde Drexler, knowing that the competition in ’92, we was Portland against Chicago, who’s better, who’s blah blah blah, ” Jordan said via The Ringer . “ We play golf, we joke around, we text each other. To me, that’s the product of what the Dream Team did…We talk all the time. ”

On the other hand, Drexler attested, saying, “ Everybody kind of let it go. And it was one of those deals where everyone was kind, you had the wives and the families there. So we were all one. And it was great because back then, guys, if you were on a different team, they really didn’t like you. ”

After all, Jordan and Drexler’s rivalry reminds us that no matter how bad blood is out there, basketball could turn into a beautiful friendship.