'Human Jukebox' Pilot Killed In Massachusetts Crash Was NJ Native

 4 days ago

A New Jersey native has been identified as the pilot who crashed his gyrocopter and died north of Boston.

The Somerville native died while attempting to take off in his gyrocopter at an airport on the North Shore, Daily Voice reported. The Dec. 4 incident led to 66-year-old Muller's hospitalization and death.

He was being remembered for his gentle nature and ability to juggle many passions.

Muller moved to Boston from New Jersey, where he met and married his wife Sari. While working as an independent application developer for small businesses, Muller was able to find time for many hobbies, including aviation, which he took up in 2020, but is most remembered for his musical ability.

"Geoff will be remembered for his passionate way of immersing himself totally into whatever new song, craft or project he undertook," a commenter on Geoff's virtual tribute wall wrote.

Nicknamed "the human jukebox" for his ability to remember almost any song, Muller played in six bands in his life. He was adept at many instruments, including guitar, mandolin, and clarinet, which he played in his high school band.

"Geoff was a kind and gentle soul with many interests always ready with guitar for us to sing along with him," another post read.

"Heaven is just acquired an amazingly talented musician, show them how it’s done my friend," an emotional post said.

The family requests that anyone wishing to commemorate Muller do so via donations to World Central Kitchen, Mission of Deeds, or The Nature Conservancy.

