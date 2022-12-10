ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Odell Beckham Jr. chase was a giant waste of time for Cowboys

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly wants to wait until March to sign his next contract. Basically, the last few months have been an extraordinary waste of time for the Cowboys and others. Dallas was deemed the favorite for Odell Beckham Jr. weeks ago. They wined and dined him,...
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Hilarious video further demonstrates Jalen Hurts laser focus as Eagles QB

It’s amazing how locked in Jalen Hurts has been this season. That’s been evidenced by 3,157 passing yards, 22 passing touchdowns, 686 rushing yards, and ten rushing touchdowns. He’s led the Philadelphia Eagles to a league-best 12-1 record through 14 weeks of the regular season. While his laser focus has been visible all season, he gave the world another example of how focused he is, during Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Alabama Football: Time to stop sleeping on Jalen Milroe

Perhaps the biggest question surrounding the Alabama football program as the 2022 season wraps up is the state of the quarterback room going forward. All-American, Heisman Trophy winner, and national champion Bryce Young is expected to move on from the program, leaving a question mark at the position for the first time in several years. It can be expected that Young will become the fourth straight Alabama quarterback to be an NFL starter, and potentially an NFL standout.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

FanSided

300K+
Followers
582K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy