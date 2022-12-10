ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

This Seriously Stylish Crossbody Is 1 of Amazon’s Most-Loved Gifts Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Here’s the thing with fashion gifts: In theory, they’re perfect for a stylish friend or family member. We know if someone grabbed us gorgeous clothing or a perfect bag, we’d be thrilled. The problem is that people tend […]
E! News

Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $280 Crossbody Bag for Just $59

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
shefinds

Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It

Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
StyleCaster

The Dark Spot Corrector That’s ‘Even Better Than Laser Treatments’ Is on Sale With This Special Code

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to skin concerns, dark spots and scars might be more of a nuisance than acne itself—and that’s saying a lot. But unlike zits, these marks can stick around for a long, long time, and they’re equally as annoying to deal with. And, unfortunately, they always seem to come out of nowhere… then stick around for what seems like the rest of eternity. To deal with these pesky situations, you have a few couple options, among the most popular:...
SheKnows

12 Trader Joe’s Stocking Stuffers You Won’t Want to Miss Out On

We love going to Trader Joe’s year-round, something demonstrated every time we fight our way through the store’s always-hectic parking lot. We wouldn’t deal with that parking trauma for just any grocery store. But our passion for TJ’s is even stronger during the holidays. From the first bite of Pumpkin Kringle to the last of the Candy Cane Joe-Joes, it’s our go-to spot for tasty treats and essential ingredients for all of our holiday foods. It’s also a fantastic place to pick up stocking stuffers, from little snacks and gift-sized ingredients, to beauty and home products and more. Take a look at some of the best stocking stuffers at Trader Joe’s below, and you’ll see socks packed to the gills hanging over the fireplace this Christmas.
Hypebae

Parade x Coca-Cola Drop a Bubbly New Collection of Intimates

Gen-Z favorite lingerie brand Parade has debuted suprising, yet welcome collection with Coca-Cola. The classic American soda is synonymous with laughter and playfulness as it has served as our refreshment of choice for years, making it the perfect partner for the fun-loving intimates label. The collaboration is grounded in the...
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Obsessing Over This Under-Sink Organizer That Helps You ‘Store Twice As Much’ — & It's Only $15 for Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to organizing our homes, we’re always on the lookout for an affordable, easy-to-use product that’ll make our homes feel tidier. As we know, TikTok users love a good organizational product. One TikTok video that caught our eye was from an account called @ourfavoritefinds that raved about an under-sink organizer that looked super easy to put together. By the end, the under-sink area looked so nice and tidy that we knew we had to hunt this product down...
E! News

E! News

227K+
Followers
57K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.

 https://www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy