New York State

96.1 The Breeze

Lake Effect Snowstorm Could Hit Buffalo and Northern Erie County

The Western New York community is over the snow already and it's not even Christmas yet. In fact, we haven't even reached the official start of winter yet. That lake effect snowstorm, which dumped over six feet of snow south of thee Buffalo metro, has made everyone sick and tired of the lake effect snow. However, Mother Nature has decided it wants one more lake effect snowstorm for Western New York before the holiday.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

188 Inches Of Snow For Parts Of New York State

15 million people are going to be impacted by heavy snow and blizzard conditions across the plains of the United States. NBC is reporting that a crazy amount of snow will fall and travel will be nearly impossible for some areas. Sound familiar? We know how to deal with snow here in the Empire State and you better get ready for more.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Heavy Lake Effect Snowstorms Coming to New York State

It's been a cold and gloomy last few weeks across New York State, as the end of fall has looked more like the start of winter with the freezing temperatures and snowfall. We all remember that historic lake effect snow event in November, which dumped feet of snow on Western New York and Central New York (off Lake Ontario). Some areas got over six feet of snow, as it crippled travel and communities, as they tried and dig out from the snowfall.
flackbroadcasting.com

NWS: Winter Storm WATCH for entire listening area Thursday through early Saturday

JEFFERSON & LEWIS COUNTIES: WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING. * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of greater than 9 inches possible, especially across the Tug Hill Plateau and western Adirondacks. Some rain and sleet may possibly mix in across the lower elevations which would hold down accumulations some in these areas. Winds could gust as high as 30 to 35 mph.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

This Illness Is Raging Across New York State

If you are not sick with a cold, cough or flu yet, it is only a matter of time! But is that cough more serious than you think?. We are all more germ aware after the COVID-19 pandemic. Perhaps you are still choosing to wear a mask in various public places? The next step is to get a flu shot. The flu is back and on the move across the Empire State.
NEWS10 ABC

12/10/22: Snow Arriving Sunday Afternoon

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:. It was a cold afternoon across the Capital Region today, strong high pressure to our north helped to drain in that cold air. This is setting the stage for our snow for Sunday. Our storm system is currently near Minnesota, this will be...
MINNESOTA STATE
WETM

Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (12/13/22)

Clouds continue to decrease this morning and gives way to mostly sunny conditions. Temperatures will be slightly below average today. Overnight, some lake-effect clouds pass through and result in partly cloudy conditions and it will be a cold night. TOMORROW:. We start off Wednesday mostly sunny before clouds increase late...
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Buffalo Bills-Themed House Has The Best Christmas Lights

During this time of year, there are tons of light displays that pop up all over Western New York and across the border in Ontario. The Winter Festival of Lights in Ontario and the Festival of Lights in Hamburg, NY are perhaps the most well-known light displays, but there are some houses in Western New York that deserve an honorable mention.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

70 Miles An Hour In New York State?

In the near future, a trip from Buffalo to Albany could be a little quicker. Perhaps it is time for New York State to increase the speed limit to 70?. The new year is coming and that means there will be new laws and policies in place for New York State. Much of the attention will be on being more energy efficient over the next several years. Even making sure that new builds are powered and heated by electricity and not fossil fuels. Bu maybe we can look at being more efficient in other areas as well.
BUFFALO, NY
onfocus.news

Winter Storm Watch in Central Wisconsin

CLARK COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – A winter storm watch has been issued for areas of Central Wisconsin, including Clark and Taylor counties. Heavy mixed precipitation is possible, with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
96.1 The Breeze

The 2023 Darien Lake Lawn Pass Sale Is Today

Ready for the all the great concerts coming in 2023? There are a ton of shows already announced for venues in New York State. For some, the lawn is THE place to be and the best spot to see a concert in New York. Truth is, there is nothing better than a concert outside in the summer. As we get ready for Christmas, there is great news.
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

