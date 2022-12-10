(St. Paul, MN)--Minnesota Democrats are set to revive gun control talks at the State Capitol. Democrats gained control of the governor's office and Legislature in November's midterm election, setting the stage to renew a push for expanded criminal background checks applying to most private firearm transfers. "Red-flag" protective orders allowing authorities to temporarily take guns from people who are deemed to be dangerous are also back on the table. The push comes after a year with several mass shootings around the country. Republican legislators and gun rights activists are expected to oppose the efforts.

