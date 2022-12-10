Read full article on original website
Democrats set to revive gun control talks in Minnesota next session
(St. Paul, MN)--Minnesota Democrats are set to revive gun control talks at the State Capitol. Democrats gained control of the governor's office and Legislature in November's midterm election, setting the stage to renew a push for expanded criminal background checks applying to most private firearm transfers. "Red-flag" protective orders allowing authorities to temporarily take guns from people who are deemed to be dangerous are also back on the table. The push comes after a year with several mass shootings around the country. Republican legislators and gun rights activists are expected to oppose the efforts.
Committee advances Native American education bills
Wisconsin’s State-Tribal Relations special committee unanimously voted to advance five bills Tuesday. Photo by Baylor Spears/Wisconsin Examiner. Wisconsin’s State-Tribal Relations special committee unanimously voted to advance a bill that would update a 1989 law that requires primary and secondary public schools to teach students about the history, culture and treaty rights of Wisconsin’s Native Americans Tuesday.
State suspends license of adult day care that was home to a senator’s campaign
Open Arms rarely had much traffic, even though it has been paid $4.5 million by the state for its adult day care services since 2015. Photo by Deena Winter/Minnesota Reformer. Minnesota regulators on Friday suspended the license of a Minneapolis company that provides adult day care services — and gave state Sen. Omar Fateh free office space during his 2020 campaign.
It’s the people’s money: But lawmakers disagree on what to do with it
(The Center Square) – Two of the top lawmakers at the Wisconsin Capitol say the state’s record $6 billion surplus is “the people’s money,” but they don’t agree on much else. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Assembly Assistant Minority Leader Kalan Haywood sat down...
Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding
Inspectors visited Marshalltown’s Colonial Inn on Oct. 31. At that time, the hotel failed inspection and was denied a license. Among the problems: live and dead “insect-like pests” in the guest rooms, sinks that didn’t drain, toilets that didn’t flush, and a sewer pipe was venting directly into the basement laundry area. (Photo via Google Earth)
A two-part system is expected to impact Minnesota this week
(Undated)--The National Weather Service say a two-part system will bring a wintry mix today and tonight, with a brief lull on Wednesday. Meteorologists say there will then be a couple days of light snow to end out the week where 2 to 4 inches of snow will again be possible.
“ASK a TROOPER” with Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol has another segment of "Ask a Trooper." Question: Last week, I noticed a truck with a snow plow blade on it, it took up the whole traffic lane, it was not a Minnesota Department of Transportation truck. What is the legal length allowed for a snow blade?
Following winter storm, Arctic air to arrive for most of next week for Minnesota
(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that temperatures are expected to drop significantly next week, with teens below zero for lows and highs struggling to get above zero Monday through Wednesday. A surge of Arctic air will spill into the state of Minnesota by Monday and Tuesday. Colder temperatures will start...
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:. (one, five, nine, twenty-eight, thirty-two)
