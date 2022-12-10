ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Mysuncoast.com

Approaching strong cold front will have wide impacts

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day. A strong cold front will continue to approach Florida today and winds will shift to the south and become breezy. Gusts could exceed 20 mph, but the weather will remain quiet. Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 80 and slightly more humid than yesterday. There may be some minor fog, in mostly inland locations, this morning but it should not be a large issue for the morning commute. All in all, it will be a nice day. The action will start on Thursday.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Some morning fog, Thursday rain, and a weekend chill!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The sun rises up behind patchy areas of fog to start the week. But our foggy mornings are numbered with big changes coming this week. We’re tracking a cold front moving across the country this week. Severe storms will develop for the northern Gulf states while a massive blizzard hits the northern plains. Our temps stay mild through Wednesday, then what’s left of the front moves south across Florida Thursday. Afternoon and evening rain develop for the Suncoast, moving south with the front by Friday morning. Some pockets of heavy rain are possible Thursday, so a First Alert Heads Up for that. Then much cooler and drier air returns Friday and lingers for the weekend.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Tampa's coldest temperature on record: 60 years ago

An Arctic blast brought temperature to the teens in many Tampa Bay area communities on this day, Dec. 13, 60 years ago. Temperatures in Tampa dropped to 18 degrees on Dec. 13, 1962. This remains the coldest temperature recorded in Tampa. Temperatures stayed below 70 for 11 straight days. Saint...
TAMPA, FL
Travel Maven

Visit Florida's Only Snow Amusement Park

During the winter months, the state of Florida becomes a sort of refuge for northern residents looking to escape the snow and cold. These snowbirds opt for warm and sunny beaches over snow-covered ski slopes but with Florida's one and only snow amusement park, they can now have the best of both worlds.
DADE CITY, FL
wild941.com

Florida Realtor Finds Couple Getting It On In Pool Of For Sale House

A realtor in Polk County walked into interesting situation while preparing to show a house that was for sale. The agent found a couple having sex in the pool! The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reported the agent pulled up to the empty home and saw a mysterious car in the driveway around 9:45 a.m. Knowing that no one was authorized to be on the property, the confused agent called 911.
FLORIDA STATE
northernnewsnow.com

VIDEO: Massive 9-foot boa constrictor found in Florida backyard

NAPLES, Fla. (Gray News/TMX) - A group that handles dangerous snakes says it got a call recently to help remove a huge snake from a Florida backyard. Rhett and Taylor Stanberry with Tobie’s Troop, classified as a pest control service online, shared a video of one of their latest calls that involved a massive boa constrictor.
NAPLES, FL
995qyk.com

20 Florida Spots Featured On ‘Diners, Drive-In’s and Dives’

Living in Florida means we have a melting pot of dining options (no pun intended.) The food scene in Tampa Bay has always been a focal point in visiting the city. A few spots have even been featured on Food Network’s ‘Diners, Drive-In’s, and Dives’. Have you tried any of these places Guy Fieri went to on his popular Food Network show? The Mayor of Flavortown would never send us to a spot that wasn’t worthy of our time.
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Bear runs through FL town • FL grandma stops brutal attack • Sick FL father stuck overseas • Couple saves baby

A viewer sent FOX 35 News drone footage of a bear running through a Florida town, a grandmother and her daughter helped stop an attack on a security guard in Osceola County, a family vacation turned nightmare has left a Florida father who fell ill, stuck overseas, and a Florida deputy and dispatcher heroically saved a choking baby: Here are the top stories from FOX 35's Week in Review.
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

Calm And Quiet Peggy Is Looking For A Fur-ever Home

Calm and quiet Peggy is looking for a fur-ever home. Peggy is our Mutt Monday dog this week. Calm and quiet, Peggy is a very good puppy. She would love a family that will give her lots of love and help her build her confidence. Peggy is a three month old, 15 pound Catahoula mix.
TAMPA, FL

