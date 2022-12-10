Read full article on original website
Related
Mysuncoast.com
Approaching strong cold front will have wide impacts
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day. A strong cold front will continue to approach Florida today and winds will shift to the south and become breezy. Gusts could exceed 20 mph, but the weather will remain quiet. Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 80 and slightly more humid than yesterday. There may be some minor fog, in mostly inland locations, this morning but it should not be a large issue for the morning commute. All in all, it will be a nice day. The action will start on Thursday.
WESH
Watching severe risk as front arrive late Thursday!
WESH 2 First Warning Chief Meteorologist Tony Mainolfi has Central Florida's forecast. Watching severe risk as front arrive late Thursday!
Mysuncoast.com
Some morning fog, Thursday rain, and a weekend chill!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The sun rises up behind patchy areas of fog to start the week. But our foggy mornings are numbered with big changes coming this week. We’re tracking a cold front moving across the country this week. Severe storms will develop for the northern Gulf states while a massive blizzard hits the northern plains. Our temps stay mild through Wednesday, then what’s left of the front moves south across Florida Thursday. Afternoon and evening rain develop for the Suncoast, moving south with the front by Friday morning. Some pockets of heavy rain are possible Thursday, so a First Alert Heads Up for that. Then much cooler and drier air returns Friday and lingers for the weekend.
Bay News 9
Tampa's coldest temperature on record: 60 years ago
An Arctic blast brought temperature to the teens in many Tampa Bay area communities on this day, Dec. 13, 60 years ago. Temperatures in Tampa dropped to 18 degrees on Dec. 13, 1962. This remains the coldest temperature recorded in Tampa. Temperatures stayed below 70 for 11 straight days. Saint...
This Is The Coldest City In Florida
Grab your coats! Stacker found the coldest city in every state.
Visit Florida's Only Snow Amusement Park
During the winter months, the state of Florida becomes a sort of refuge for northern residents looking to escape the snow and cold. These snowbirds opt for warm and sunny beaches over snow-covered ski slopes but with Florida's one and only snow amusement park, they can now have the best of both worlds.
wild941.com
Florida Realtor Finds Couple Getting It On In Pool Of For Sale House
A realtor in Polk County walked into interesting situation while preparing to show a house that was for sale. The agent found a couple having sex in the pool! The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reported the agent pulled up to the empty home and saw a mysterious car in the driveway around 9:45 a.m. Knowing that no one was authorized to be on the property, the confused agent called 911.
Winter wonderland in Tampa Bay, FL
There's a wintery escape for everyone this time of year. We highlighted our faves.
northernnewsnow.com
VIDEO: Massive 9-foot boa constrictor found in Florida backyard
NAPLES, Fla. (Gray News/TMX) - A group that handles dangerous snakes says it got a call recently to help remove a huge snake from a Florida backyard. Rhett and Taylor Stanberry with Tobie’s Troop, classified as a pest control service online, shared a video of one of their latest calls that involved a massive boa constrictor.
10NEWS
New red tide map to be released Friday
Some Tampa Bay area beaches, mainly in Sarasota County, have been plagued by red tide blooms since October. And it's slowly creeping up the shoreline.
Florida witness describes silent orange light making course change
Cropped version of witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Florida witness at Satellite Beach reported watching and photographing a large orange ball that came in from the ocean and changed course and moved north at about 9:50 p.m. on January 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Rare 8-Foot American Crocodile Spotted On Florida Beach
These reptiles aren't nearly as common as their relatives.
995qyk.com
20 Florida Spots Featured On ‘Diners, Drive-In’s and Dives’
Living in Florida means we have a melting pot of dining options (no pun intended.) The food scene in Tampa Bay has always been a focal point in visiting the city. A few spots have even been featured on Food Network’s ‘Diners, Drive-In’s, and Dives’. Have you tried any of these places Guy Fieri went to on his popular Food Network show? The Mayor of Flavortown would never send us to a spot that wasn’t worthy of our time.
Michigan man dies in Florida while delivering free bikes
A Michigan Army veteran has been killed in a crash while delivering bicycles to children in Florida affected by Hurricane Ian
This Massive Flea Market in Florida is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of amazing deals and cool items you can find when you go.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
fox35orlando.com
Bear runs through FL town • FL grandma stops brutal attack • Sick FL father stuck overseas • Couple saves baby
A viewer sent FOX 35 News drone footage of a bear running through a Florida town, a grandmother and her daughter helped stop an attack on a security guard in Osceola County, a family vacation turned nightmare has left a Florida father who fell ill, stuck overseas, and a Florida deputy and dispatcher heroically saved a choking baby: Here are the top stories from FOX 35's Week in Review.
Florida teacher sees 80% jump in property insurance premium
Florida's property insurance crisis hits close to home and one Tampa Bay teacher is facing a head-spinning premium increase.
995qyk.com
Calm And Quiet Peggy Is Looking For A Fur-ever Home
Calm and quiet Peggy is looking for a fur-ever home. Peggy is our Mutt Monday dog this week. Calm and quiet, Peggy is a very good puppy. She would love a family that will give her lots of love and help her build her confidence. Peggy is a three month old, 15 pound Catahoula mix.
This Is Florida's Poorest City
That's why 24/7 Wall St found the poorest city in every state.
Comments / 0