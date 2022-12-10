Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Liverpool FC Women Draw Chelsea in Women’s FA Cup
Liverpool FC Women have drawn Chelsea — who they beat on the opening day of this WSL season — away in the fourth round of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup. The Reds will travel to London to face one of the strongest sides in the competition and current holders of the Women’s FA Cup.
SB Nation
Monday’s Toffee Bites: Iwobi contract latest, Sarr linked again, Everton back in training
Check out some clips of the Blues back in training. “I didn’t have much trouble in England because my English was good. It is a country similar to Germany, there were not many difficulties. I cannot say ‘I wish I had not gone to England’. My dream was the Premier League. Maybe it was not the right league. It would have been different if I went to Spain. But my childhood dream was the Premier League. I had successful periods. I had injuries. I had good experiences in 4.5 years. If we turned back time, I would go again,” says Cenk Tosun. [Echo via A Spor via Sporx]
SB Nation
Jürgen Klopp on Preparing for Season Restart and Loss to Lyon
Pre-season is all about the fitness, and while it may not technically be pre-season at the moment, Liverpool’s friendlies in Dubai this week serve the same purpose as Jürgen Klopp seeks to gets his Reds back up to speed before the season restart. On Sunday, a solid first...
SB Nation
Liverpool FC Women’s Match Against Leicester City Postponed
The Liverpool FC Women were hoping to end the calendar year on a high note. A week after a big win over West Ham, Matt Beard’s side was supposed to close out the year with a match against winless Leicester City. Unfortunately Mother Nature had other ideas. A combination...
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Julian Hits!, Rafael Rumours, Women’s FA Cup Foes, and More...
Julian Alvarez is showing the world what Manchester City supporters already knew, La Araña is world-class. As we cheer on young Julian, Sky Blue News has all the latest to keep you up to date. ‘Remember the name’ - Man City fans go wild for Julian Alvarez after World...
SB Nation
Chelsea ‘exploring possibility’ of signing Borussia Dortmund teenager Youssoufa Moukoko — report
Youssoufa Moukoko played just one minute for Germany at the 2022 World Cup, but with that solitary appearance, he became the youngest Germany player ever to play at a Word Cup, having just turned 18 a few weeks ago. Still, one must surely be quite special to make an appearance...
SB Nation
Honours Even As Manchester City Held by United
A second-half header from Laura Coombs gave Manchester City a share of the spoils as the blues came from behind to earn a point against United at the Etihad Stadium. Leah Galton had given the reds a first-half lead, which was cancelled by the in-form City midfielder as the 100% record for City’s home and United’s away matches both went at the same time.
SB Nation
Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Calvert-Lewin update, Pickford links, Parisi rumours, Rondon frozen out?
Nathan Patterson has been talking about his career which started with Rangers. He waxes poetic about his desire to return to Glasgow one day - [MailSport]. “Of course I’d love to go back to Rangers later on in my career and finish what I started. It would be great to finish at Ibrox. It’s where I started off my career so it would be nice to play in front of those fans again.
SB Nation
Freezing Takes! Sunderland stumble to home defeat as WBA turn the tables
OK, let’s get the anti-reactionary stuff out of the way first of all. Tony Mowbray is not a tactically inept clown; Ellis Simms is not a useless plodder of a centre forward, there’s not a shred of concrete evidence that Ross Stewart is destined to leave Wearside in January, despite his absence last night, and this loss, as galling as it was, won’t define our season.
SB Nation
Roker Report Score Predictions 2022-23: Game 22 - Sunderland vs West Bromwich Albion
Sunderland secured back-to-back wins for the first time this season with a 3-0 win at home to Millwall last weekend. The first half was poor and we were very lucky not to go down the half time tunnel at least one down. The change of play and dynamic in the second 45 however which was started by Amad, added to by Pritchard and completed by Simms in stoppage time, that simply blew Millwall away.
SB Nation
Argentina right back Nahuel Molina on Chelsea transfer radar — report
Nahuel Molina joined Atlético Madrid from Udinese just a few months ago, back in July for about €10-20m, but thanks to his excellent showing at the World Cup with Argentina, he’s popped up on the transfer radar of a few teams already, including Chelsea. That’s according to...
SB Nation
2022 World Cup, semifinals: Argentina vs. Croatia
We’re down to the final four at the 2022 World Cup, and we’re down to the final four matchdays as well (two semifinals, today and tomorrow, third place on Saturday, final on Sunday). It feels like we just began this thing, and now we’re almost done! But perhaps we’ve saved the best and most dramatic for last.
SB Nation
How can Sunderland solve their ongoing fragility at home?
We need to become more physically robust. On the whole I think this team is committed and they all work hard for one another. There are no real egos at play and that means that more often than not we’re at least in games and give a good account of ourselves.
SB Nation
Jordan Henderson Visits Liverpool Training as Reds Prepare for Restart
Despite a standout tournament from Jordan Henderson, England were eliminated from the World Cup in the quarter-finals by France, after which the Liverpool captain was expected to have a little more than a week off before rejoining his club side. Even with the England heartbreak in spite of not being...
SB Nation
From the stadium to the stage – Sunderland AFC is making an Empire appearance
Sunderland AFC and Sunderland Empire are two of the city’s best-known and most-loved institutions. They attract thousands of locals and visitors to the city every month, and now the two are joining forces for ‘The Sunderland Story’, a production that is set to appeal to match attendees and theatregoers in equal measure.
SB Nation
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Wednesday, December 14
Your beleaguered, overworked and exhausted hoddler-in-chief longs for refuge of his bed at 11:11 pm tonight, Tuesday 13 December. He is currently watching It’s Always Sunny whilst writing the hoddle. I guess fatigue is the result of weeks of staying up late to complete emotionally-charged work, travel and attending...
SB Nation
Monday December 12th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Gio Reyna, what next for England, and World Cup semis
Colin, Nathan, and Pauly return to discuss the latest World Cup news. They discuss the tragic passing of Grant Wahl, and reflect on his influential career in journalism and football. They also go into detail about the Gio Reyna vs. Gregg Berhalter situation, look at next steps for Gareth Southgate and England after another tough end to a tournament run, and preview the World Cup semi-finals featuring a fascinating Final Four cast.
SB Nation
Manchester City at the World Cup: One Blue Remains
The quarter-finals of the World Cup flashed across our screens in what seemed like a blink of an eye and with it, came the end of the participation of nine blues, all of whom should now be safely home. It was inevitable that at least one City player would make...
SB Nation
Calvin Ramsay Looking to Make Impact for Liverpool Following Injury
Having signed from Aberdeen over the summer in a £4.2M deal, the expectation was that 19-year-old Calvin Ramsay already had what it took to lighten the load on Trent Alexander-Arnold at right back and end the days of James Milner having to fill in there. Minutes in the League...
