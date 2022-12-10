Read full article on original website
BBC
Azeem Rafiq 'driven out of country' since speaking out on racism
Azeem Rafiq says he has "been driven out of the country" by "threats and abuse" since "opening his heart out" about racism at Yorkshire. Speaking to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee, as he did at the end of 2021, Rafiq said media coverage had fuelled threats to his family.
Tens of thousands of nurses prepare to strike in ‘tragic first’ for NHS
RCN chief says members are acting across England, Wales and Northern Ireland with a ‘very heavy heart’
BBC
Nicola Sturgeon's husband Peter Murrell gave £100,000 loan to SNP
Nicola Sturgeon's husband gave a loan of more than £100,000 to the SNP to help it out with a "cash flow" issue after the last election. Peter Murrell, the SNP's chief executive, loaned the party £107,620 in June 2021. The SNP had repaid about half of the money...
BBC
Council funding cut for Ukrainian refugee scheme
The UK government is cutting the money it gives councils for helping Ukrainian refugees by almost half, blaming pressures on public finances. Councils will receive £5,900 - down from £10,500 - for each Ukrainian refugee who arrives in their area. The government said it faced tough decisions given...
