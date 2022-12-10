Read full article on original website
82-Year-Old Alabama Grandmother Arrested Unpaid $77 Trash BillAMY KAPLANValley, AL
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
Improved Oregon State gets test from surging Seattle
After already exceeding its overall win total from last season, Oregon State looks to take another step forward when the
Ranking the Watchability of the SEC's Bowl Games in 2022
Here's a rundown of the college football bowl games involving SEC teams this season, ranking them in terms of viewing appeal.
Former Alabama WR set to re-enter transfer portal
After transferring to Utah State in the off-season, former Alabama wide receiver Xavier Williams has re-entered the transfer portal. The news was first reported by On3’s Matt Zenitz. Williams had previously spent three seasons at Alabama. Williams was a part of the 2018 recruiting class. He was ranked as...
CBS Sports
Brittney Griner has first basketball workout in 10 months, dunks in her return to the practice court
Brittney Griner was released from a Russian penal colony last week after being held in custody for the past 10 month. Over the weekend, Griner participated in a light workout in which she dunked a basketball, according to ESPN's T.J. Quinn. Griner has been at Fort Sam Houston in San...
atozsports.com
Latest news suggests one Vols player with eligibility remaining won’t be back at UT in 2023
Tennessee Vols offensive lineman Darnell Wright has officially accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL in January. Wright, who started at right tackle this season for the Vols, has one more year of college eligibility remaining (his COVID year). The Huntington, WV native hasn’t made an announcement...
Transfer Portal Heating up Around Georgia
As Georgia prepares for Ohio State, rivals and future opponents are heavily involved in the Transfer Portal.
atozsports.com
Why Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Vols could be the team that gets one SEC coach fired in 2023
Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Vols could be the program that gets one SEC head coach fired in 2023. When Tennessee plays Missouri on November 11 next season, Tigers head coach Eliah Drinkwitz could be coaching for his job. Drinkwitz, who received an extension this season, is 17-18 over his...
Reports: Auburn to Hire Offensive, Defensive Coordinators
New Tigers coach Hugh Freeze will turn to a pair of coaches with Baylor ties.
Alabama lands five players on AP All-American Team
Despite not having the season most folks anticipated, the Alabama football team still landed five players on the Associated Press All-America team, which came out Monday morning. Star outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. was the lone first-team member of the three-deep team. Anderson is a consensus All-American. Defensive back Brian...
Sources: Mississippi State to promote Zach Arnett to head coach
Mississippi State will name defensive coordinator Zach Arnett its new head coach, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel, with the school opting to keep the hire in-house after Mike Leach's death earlier this week.
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, December 12, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Alabama signs 5-star 2023 recruit, one-time Notre Dame pledge
Five-star edge rusher Keon Keeley has announced he committed to Alabama and its No. 1 ranked recruiting class for the 2023 college football season. Keeley originally pledged to Notre Dame, but then decided to pull out of that commitment in the middle of August, saying that the process was "quite ...
CBS Sports
Panthers' D'Onta Foreman: Tops 20 carries
Foreman rushed 21 times for 74 yards in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Seahawks. He also caught his only target for one yard. Foreman led the Panthers in carries despite being listed with a foot injury earlier in the week. While he matched Chuba Hubbard for the team's lead in rushing yardage, both Hubbard and third-string tailback Raheem Blackshear managed to find the end zone while Foreman didn't. While they also made larger contributions in the passing game, Foreman's status as Carolina's bell cow over the second half of the season gives his value a solid floor ahead of Week 15's matchup versus Pittsburgh.
