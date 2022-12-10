ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheney, WA

inlander.com

Gonzaga makes adjustments as the non-conference slate winds down

It’s been a busy week-plus for the Gonzaga Bulldogs, playing three games over an eight day stretch. But unlike the up-and-down, early non-conference schedule, the Zags won each game. Here are a few key takeaways from the three straight wins inside the comfy confines of The Kennel. THIS IS...
SPOKANE, WA
herosports.com

2022 FCS Playoffs: SDSU vs. Montana State Tale of the Tape

No. 1 seed South Dakota State hosts No. 4 Montana State on Saturday in one of the FCS semifinal games. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. CT and it will air on ESPN2. Here’s a tale of the tape breakdown of the teams statistically. SDSUStatMSU. 12-1Record12-1 4thSOS13th. 0.463 (14th)3rd down...
BROOKINGS, SD
The Moose 95.1 FM

Montana State vs. SDSU: 5 Things You Need to Know

The Montana State University Bobcats are heading to Brookings, SD to face the South Dakota State University Jackrabbits in the 2022 FCS championship semifinals on Saturday, December 17. Here's what you need to know about the game. After receiving home-field advantage in the FCS playoffs thus far, the Bobcats are...
BOZEMAN, MT
247Sports

Nathan Gates commits to Washington State and breaks down his decision

Huntington Beach (Calif.) Edison offensive lineman Nathan Gates just announced his commitment to Washington State. Things moved quickly with Gates and the Cougars. Washington State offered him last Wednesday, he took his official visit over the weeknd and committed while on campus. “I love the family atmosphere there,” Gates said....
PULLMAN, WA
q13fox.com

Former WSU football coach Mike Leach dies at 61

STARKVILLE, Miss. - Former Washington State University football coach Mike Leach has died after a brief hospitalization, according to the official website of Mississippi State Athletics. On Dec. 11, Leach was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center, about 125 miles from the Mississippi State campus, where he is...
PULLMAN, WA
KELOLAND TV

Winter storm causing power outages

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Monday night’s winter storm is causing power outages for some parts of Sioux Falls. Xcel Energy is reporting outages in the northwest part of Sioux Falls. The Xcel outage map shows two different outages impacting over 1,000 people. Winter Weather Resources. Learn about...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Threat of heavy rain and major snowfall next week

We are gearing up for a very busy week of weather here in KELOLAND. As of Saturday evening, here are the latest Winter Storm Watches for next week. The watches highlight the chances of heavy snow starting Monday, but increasing on Tuesday and Wednesday. At this time, the watches include the Rapid City areas and also Pierre. Aberdeen is not included yet, and neither is Sioux Falls. Folks in northeast KELOLAND should not be surprised to see winter weather headlines to be added to your neck of the woods. Sioux Falls and the southeast…stay tuned as well.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Icy roads cause semis to jackknife on I-29

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol reported multiple jackknifed semis on I-29 near the Wilmot exit Monday. None of the semis are blocking the roadway at this time. Authorities urge caution as the roadways continue to get icy. The South Dakota Highway Patrol wrote...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Thunder snow during Thursday’s storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Something unique about last night’s winter storm — was thunder snow. Some areas also saw lightning. Anytime lightning is present during a winter storm, then you’ll likely have heavy snow. Do you have snow photos? Send them to ushare@keloland.com and you...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Bonner County Daily Bee

Idaho must once again send the hate mongers packing

Hate and bigotry often lurk just beneath the surface of civil societies. So long as a society is united in disapproving of hateful words and actions, those evil twins remain suppressed. When they receive official approval, they rise to the surface and infect society like a virus. A society must maintain continued vigilance to keep them in check.
IDAHO STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Developing: Car rolls on I-29 in northbound median

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a car rolled on I-29 in the northbound median. The accident happened at mile marker 91. Authorities have not said whether or not anyone sustained injuries. This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snow ahead the next 12 hours; Big storm likely next week

All eyes are on the snow and mixed precipitation arriving in KELOLAND this afternoon and tonight. The map below shows the counties involved in the winter weather advisories for hazardous travel. The latest hour-by-hour forecast shows the snow moving into southeast KELOLAND this afternoon and tonight. Keep in mind, this...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KREM2

Power outages in Spokane area

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Some people across the Inland Northwest lost power on Saturday as snow blanketed the area and winter weather advisories are in place. As of Saturday at 5 p.m., Avista has reported 323 active power outages. More than 150 customers are without power across Spokane. Here...
SPOKANE, WA

