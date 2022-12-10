ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

NBC Bay Area

Burglars Break Into ‘Curry Up Now' Locations in San Jose, Oakland

A Bay Area restaurant chain was hit by burglars at two locations over the weekend. Managers at "Curry Up Now" said that someone broke into the San Jose restaurant Saturday and the Oakland location Sunday. According to the managers, the thieves smashed windows, broke into cash registers and even cut...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose moves forward with plans to build 32,000 housing units

San Jose has been in a legal battle over the project with Santa Clara County and Milpitas since 2005. The biggest issue was the traffic and congestion new housing would create. But, with homelessness becoming a growing concern in the South Bay, all sides agree making housing more available needs to be the priority.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Santa Run Silicon Valley Coming to Downtown San Jose

Are those sleigh bells jingling, or just the sound of thousands of running feet hitting the pavement?. On Sunday, the Santa Run Silicon Valley is hosting its first in-person event since the pandemic. Santa-dressed runners will race through Downtown San Jose, spreading holiday cheer throughout their 5k course. All proceeds...
SAN JOSE, CA
ksro.com

Mask Mandates Coming Back in Select Places in the Bay Area

The Bay Area, like other regions across the state, is experiencing a tripledemic. That includes a rise in flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases. Masking requirements are coming back, but UCSF infectious disease expert Monica Gandhi tells NBC Bay Area it’s not necessary. “We have a lot of good evidence...
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Two California cities top list of metro areas homebuyers are leaving

SAN FRANCISCO - A new report has listed San Francisco and Los Angeles as the two top U.S. cities in which homebuyers were looking to leave. The analysis, by real estate company Redfin, found people were opting to leave expensive coastal areas and seeking homes in more affordable regions, as part of an ongoing trend that gathered steam during the pandemic, as remote work became commonplace and as home prices rose.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Woman dies in San Jose in traffic collision

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A woman died Tuesday morning in San Jose in a traffic collision, police said. The death was reported just after 6:15 a.m. at Pomona and Alma avenues. Two vehicles were involved. An adult male was driving a 2019 Ford truck. He collided with the woman, who was driving a 1995 Honda sedan.
SAN JOSE, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Grace Cathedral: Most Famous Historical Church In San Francisco, CA

Tourist Attraction In Grace Cathedral, San Francisco. Located in San Francisco California, the Grace Cathedral is one of the most beautiful religious buildings in the state. It was founded during the California Gold Rush and was designed by Lewis Hobart. It has stained glass windows that were made by the famed Tiffany Studios.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Woman Dies After Crash South of Downtown San Jose

A woman died in a collision between two vehicles in San Jose on Tuesday morning, police said. The crash was reported at 6:16 a.m. in the area of Pomona and Alma avenues. The woman was taken to a hospital and succumbed to her injuries there, and her name is not yet being released.
SAN JOSE, CA

