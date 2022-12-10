Read full article on original website
The Fed Ex Driver Who Killed 7-year-old Athena Strand, Accidentally Ran Over Her, Before Strangling Her, Allegedlyjustpene50Boyd, TX
Severe Storms Rip Through North Texas Causing Damage and InjuriesLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
NFL owners will vote on $295 million renovations to AT&T Stadium next week in IrvingJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Keller ISD Trustees Approves Policy Change to Arm Some Employees with GunsLarry LeaseKeller, TX
Mister O1, the Modern Pizzeria from Miami Plans to Open 2nd Texas Location in GrapevineSteven DoyleGrapevine, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com
Javien Toviano, 4-star SEC CB target from Texas, sets final 5 and commitment plans
Javien Toviano is nearing the end of his recruitment. The blue-chip defensive back out of Texas has set his final 5 and revealed he will be committing in the coming days. Toviano, a Martin (Arlington, Texas) standout, shared Sunday that he is down to Texas, LSU, Texas A&M, Georgia and Michigan. He will announce his commitment on Thursday at noon.
Did you win? 2 $100,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Cowboys escaped an embarrassing upset at the hands of the Houston Texans on Sunday, but that wasn’t the only win being celebrated in the Lone Star State over the weekend. The Texas Lottery reports two $100,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold somewhere in...
5 injured after likely tornado strikes Dallas-Fort Worth suburb
Video and photos of the aftermath showed metal roofs peeled from the rafters, shattered windows of a diner and a semi-truck jackknifed off the road after the violent tornado-warned storm tore through the area. Storms that moved through northeastern Texas communities on Tuesday spawned a likely tornado in the Dallas...
KTSA
3 tornadoes reportedly touch down in North Texas
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There are reports that at least 3 tornadoes touched down in North Texas Tuesday morning. One of them was reported Northwest of Fort Worth close to the campus of TCU. Students on campus were sent a warning to seek shelter. In the Dallas suburb...
This Colonial Style Home in Fort Worth, Texas Looks Fantastic
While I have no desire to deal with the traffic or craziness of the Metroplex, for a home like this I would be willing to deal with that aggravation. I have always loved the look of the large pillars outside of homes that have that colonial style look to them just like this beautiful home located in Fort Worth, Texas.
Several North Texas spots ranked among best spots in the world for fajitas
There are a few things Texas is known for that it is arguably the best at across the country and that's sports, barbecue, and the best fajitas in the world.
WFAA
DFW weather timeline: More storms, some severe, are in the forecast tonight into Tuesday morning
DALLAS — After a soggy, cloudy weekend, another round of rain is moving in. This time, it brings the potential for strong storms followed by cooler weather. Most of Monday night will feature clouds, passing showers, and drizzle. A line of storms moves across North Texas early Tuesday morning...
3 Texas cities named some of the best cities in the nation for New Year’s
There are tons of places across the Lone Star State offering tons of festive fun perfect for making memories.
DFW weather updates: After multiple confirmed tornadoes, all active warnings across North Texas have expired
DALLAS — A line of severe weather moved eastward across North Texas on Tuesday morning. At some point or another, most of the Dallas-Fort Worth region fell under a tornado warning. Following multiple confirmed tornadoes, however, all active warnings across North Texas have expired as of 10:45 a.m. We're...
WFAA
DFW weather: The latest timeline for storms in North Texas Tuesday morning
Rain is in our forecast. WFAA's Pete Delkus breaks down what you can expect.
brproud.com
Funeral services set for 3 Southern University band members killed
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Funeral services for the three Southern University Human Jukebox band members killed in a crash in north Louisiana will be this week in Texas. Funeral services for Broderick Moore will be at Grace Place Church (520 Big Stone Gap in Duncanville, Texas) on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and service begins at 6 p.m.
fox4news.com
Possible tornado spotted near NASJRB in Fort Worth
Severe storms caused significant damage across North Texas on Tuesday morning. Video of a possible tornado from Fort Worth via William Rubi Jr. via Storyful.
Plano Football Coach Resigns
After three seasons as head football coach and athletic coordinator for Plano Senior High School, Coach Todd Ford will leave the district. This is Ford’s 27th year in education. Ford, who joined the district in 2020, announced his departure from Plano ISD in an official statement on December 12....
Frisco Landing To Open In Spring 2023
The University of North Texas (UNT) at Frisco has announced that it will open its first-ever permanent building on campus, Frisco Landing, on January 17, 2023. Frisco Landing, which cost around $100 million to build, is a building that UNT at Frisco says was designed to promote collaboration, transparency and open communication between faculty members and students.
Preliminary Report: National Weather Service confirms five tornadoes in North Texas
The National Weather Service confirms a total of five tornadoes took place across North Texas, Tuesday morning, according to preliminary reports.
Fort Worth Mexican eatery around since 1930s named best traditional restaurant in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to traditions, there aren’t many states out there that withhold them to such high standards as the Lone Star State does. As one of the most diverse states in the country, there are traditions beyond the state and even the U.S. that reside deep within Texas’ borders.
Study: Dallas amusement park ranked one of the best in the country
Need a way to entertain the kiddos during the holiday break? Dallas is home to some of the best entertainment in the nation. That's according to a report from U.S. News.
fox4news.com
Severe weather: 8 tornadoes confirmed in North Texas, possibly as many 12
There is damage in several places across North Texas with a storm system leading to multiple tornadoes. The National Weather Service says eight tornadoes have been confirmed so far in North Texas, as many as 12 may have occurred on Tuesday. Four of the tornadoes touched down in Tarrant County,...
Popular Texas Burger Chain Opens New Spot in Town
A fast-food burger restaurant out of Texas has opened a new spot in town.Photo byCarlos Davila Cepeda/UnsplashonUnsplash. Who doesn’t like a good burger? Whether on a long road trip and in need of some physical refueling or heading home from work and not feeling like spending time in the kitchen, a good burger just hits differently. It’s that classic kick of Americana that will always and forever be delicious. It is also why there are so many fast-food chains out there that specialize in offering up burgers. People just can’t get enough of them. And now, one popular burger chain that has pushed its way here out of Texas has opened another spot in metro Phoenix.
Another round of showers and storms arrives late Monday into Tuesday
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Here's what we're tracking in the forecast:Areas of mist and drizzle will give way to mostly cloudy skies today (maybe a little sun this afternoon).Heads up! We're tracking another round of showers and potential strong to severe storms late Monday into Tuesday as a cold front moves through. Much cooler weather later in the work week.Yesterday, DFW picked up 1.37" of rain! Wow.For today, we started the morning with low clouds, fog, mist and drizzle at the BMW Dallas Marathon. Gradually, as we move through the day, we'll see the spotty light showers go away,...
