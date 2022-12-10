Read full article on original website
Alabama player has wild quote about basketball program
Alabama is one of the most well-known and successful football programs in the country, but one basketball player clearly feels that the narrative is changing. Alabama’s basketball team has risen to No. 4 in the country following a hot start to the season, and guard Mark Sears thinks that is just a sign of things to come. In fact, in his view, this is just the first step toward Alabama becoming a basketball school.
Alabama receiver transferring to UCF, joining former teammate and Gus Malzahn
Alabama wide receiver Christian Leary has chosen Central Florida as his new school after entering the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month. Leary, an Orlando native, will return home and play for Gus Malzahn, who led UCF to a 9-4 record and Military Bowl appearance this season. Leary becomes the...
WSFA
Bama hoops knocks off another No. 1 team; enters AP Top 5
HOUSTON (WSFA) - The No. 8 Alabama men’s basketball team is on fire, taking down yet another No. 1-ranked team in the nation. Houston was overcome by the Tide by a score of 71-65 on Saturday. Two weeks earlier, it was No. 1 North Carolina who would fall to...
Vols Checking On Elite In-State LB Target Arion Carter
Tennessee is entrenched in a battle with Alabama for elite in-state linebacker Arion Carter from Smyrna High School. Carter took an official visit to Knoxville over the weekend of December 3rd that made this recruitment a two-team race heading down the home-stretch. Just a day after ...
Alabama freshman receiver latest to enter transfer portal
Alabama freshman wide receiver Aaron Anderson entered the NCAA transfer portal Monday, he confirmed on Twitter. Anderson was the No. 35 overall prospect in 247 Sports’ composite rankings for the 2022 recruiting class, and the fourth-rated receiver in the nation. He was the top-rated of Alabama’s six freshmen receivers who joined the team this season.
Movement In The Wide Receiver Room: Three-and-Out
The panel discusses the current state of the wide receivers from Alabama, including who's in the portal and who is staying.
wtvy.com
WATCH: Troy Football leaves for Cure Bowl
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Troy Trojans Football team are scheduled to leave from Dothan Regional Airport on Monday, December 12 at 8:45 a.m. The team will be traveling to Orlando in preparation for their postseason matchup at the Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium on Friday, December 16 against UTSA.
wdhn.com
Geneva head football coach resigns
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Geneva High School’s head football coach Les Sanders has resigned. Sanders lead the Panthers to a 40-42 overall record over the last eight seasons. Sanders tells WDHN he does not yet have a plan for after retirement. Sanders has a 80-62 overall record in...
thebamabuzz.com
Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken to open first Alabama location in Montgomery
Hot chicken fan? Then you’ll love this! According to WSFA12, Nashville-based restaurant Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken is spreading its wings with its first-ever Alabama location opening soon in Montgomery. Read on for the scoop. Hangry Joe’s—hot chicken & drinks. A Nashville-based restaurant, Hangry Joe’s offers a...
wtvy.com
4WARN Weather Night issued for December 14
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 4Warn Weather team has declared a 4Warn Weather Day, or in this case a 4Warn Weather Night, for late Wednesday night, December 14. The team is tracking a line of strong storms coming in during the late hours that could bring tornado threats and gusty winds.
WSFA
Nashville-style hot chicken chain coming to Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Nashville-style hot chicken chain is coming soon to Montgomery. With a unanimous vote, the Montgomery City Council last week approved a restaurant retail liquor license for Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken. Located at 2701 Eastern Boulevard, the new restaurant will join retailers including T.J. Maxx,...
ValueWalk
$1,000 Bonus Checks from Tennessee Could Be Possible Before Christmas
Some Tennessee residents may soon get $1,000 in the form of bonus checks. The Budget and Finance Committee recently approved the $1,000 bonus checks from Tennessee. These bonus checks, however, are specifically for public employees in Coffee County, Tennessee. $1,000 Bonus Checks From Tennessee: Who Could Get Them?. Earlier this...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash causes I-85 lane closure in Alabama
UPDATE 12/14/22 1:08 p.m.: According to ALEA, the roadway is back open. MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A multi-vehicle crash is causing a lane closure on Interstate 85 in Macon County, Alabama. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says the crash happened around 9:32 a.m. on Wednseday, Dec. 14. According to ALEA, the northbound lane […]
wtvy.com
Multiple schools across Alabama affected by hoax active shooter calls
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement agencies are investigating multiple calls to schools across Alabama regarding apparent active shooter threats. It’s unclear exactly how many schools have been affected, but all calls appear to be hoaxes at this time. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency...
4 Great Burger Places in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
wtvy.com
Governor Ivey appoints new Coffee County Commissioner
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey made new statewide appointments on December 7, and among those was the selection of a new Coffee County Commissioner for the Third District. In a letter sent by the Governor, she appointed Alvin Moore III to the position, and he will serve...
waltonso.org
FIFTY MILE PURSUIT ENDS IN THE ARREST OF TENNESSEE MAN WEARING ANKLE MONITOR IN STOLEN U-HAUL
WALTON COUNTY, Fla— A 50-mile pursuit through multiple counties ends in the arrest of a Tennessee man early Friday morning. Joshua James Cornelius, 40, of Lebanon, Tennessee led deputies on a pursuit driving a stolen U-Haul that ended in Holmes County. Wednesday night, Cornelius was arrested by Okaloosa County...
wdhn.com
A new bbq restaurant opens in Slocomb
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — The smell of barbeque was in the air in Geneva County, as a new restaurant is in town. Tin Pig in Slocomb opened its doors to the public this afternoon. The owners opened up a little early as the line began to build. James McMiller,...
WSFA
1 dead, 1 critical in Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One man is dead and another was wounded in a Sunday afternoon shooting in Montgomery. The Montgomery Police Department, which has a policy of not naming businesses targeted in a crime, confirmed only that the incident happened in the 2500 block of East South Boulevard. A WSFA 12 News crew found an active scene at AutoZone, which is in the same area.
Major grocery store chain opening new location in Tennessee next week
A major grocery store chain is opening another new location in Tennessee next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the popular grocery store chain Publix will open its newest Tennessee supermarket location in Gallatin.
