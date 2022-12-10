ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

Larry Brown Sports

Alabama player has wild quote about basketball program

Alabama is one of the most well-known and successful football programs in the country, but one basketball player clearly feels that the narrative is changing. Alabama’s basketball team has risen to No. 4 in the country following a hot start to the season, and guard Mark Sears thinks that is just a sign of things to come. In fact, in his view, this is just the first step toward Alabama becoming a basketball school.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Bama hoops knocks off another No. 1 team; enters AP Top 5

HOUSTON (WSFA) - The No. 8 Alabama men’s basketball team is on fire, taking down yet another No. 1-ranked team in the nation. Houston was overcome by the Tide by a score of 71-65 on Saturday. Two weeks earlier, it was No. 1 North Carolina who would fall to...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Alabama freshman receiver latest to enter transfer portal

Alabama freshman wide receiver Aaron Anderson entered the NCAA transfer portal Monday, he confirmed on Twitter. Anderson was the No. 35 overall prospect in 247 Sports’ composite rankings for the 2022 recruiting class, and the fourth-rated receiver in the nation. He was the top-rated of Alabama’s six freshmen receivers who joined the team this season.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

WATCH: Troy Football leaves for Cure Bowl

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Troy Trojans Football team are scheduled to leave from Dothan Regional Airport on Monday, December 12 at 8:45 a.m. The team will be traveling to Orlando in preparation for their postseason matchup at the Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium on Friday, December 16 against UTSA.
TROY, AL
wdhn.com

Geneva head football coach resigns

GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Geneva High School’s head football coach Les Sanders has resigned. Sanders lead the Panthers to a 40-42 overall record over the last eight seasons. Sanders tells WDHN he does not yet have a plan for after retirement. Sanders has a 80-62 overall record in...
GENEVA, AL
thebamabuzz.com

Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken to open first Alabama location in Montgomery

Hot chicken fan? Then you’ll love this! According to WSFA12, Nashville-based restaurant Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken is spreading its wings with its first-ever Alabama location opening soon in Montgomery. Read on for the scoop. Hangry Joe’s—hot chicken & drinks. A Nashville-based restaurant, Hangry Joe’s offers a...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

4WARN Weather Night issued for December 14

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 4Warn Weather team has declared a 4Warn Weather Day, or in this case a 4Warn Weather Night, for late Wednesday night, December 14. The team is tracking a line of strong storms coming in during the late hours that could bring tornado threats and gusty winds.
DOTHAN, AL
WSFA

Nashville-style hot chicken chain coming to Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Nashville-style hot chicken chain is coming soon to Montgomery. With a unanimous vote, the Montgomery City Council last week approved a restaurant retail liquor license for Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken. Located at 2701 Eastern Boulevard, the new restaurant will join retailers including T.J. Maxx,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
ValueWalk

$1,000 Bonus Checks from Tennessee Could Be Possible Before Christmas

Some Tennessee residents may soon get $1,000 in the form of bonus checks. The Budget and Finance Committee recently approved the $1,000 bonus checks from Tennessee. These bonus checks, however, are specifically for public employees in Coffee County, Tennessee. $1,000 Bonus Checks From Tennessee: Who Could Get Them?. Earlier this...
TENNESSEE STATE
WRBL News 3

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash causes I-85 lane closure in Alabama

UPDATE 12/14/22 1:08 p.m.: According to ALEA, the roadway is back open. MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A multi-vehicle crash is causing a lane closure on Interstate 85 in Macon County, Alabama. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says the crash happened around 9:32 a.m. on Wednseday, Dec. 14. According to ALEA, the northbound lane […]
MACON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Multiple schools across Alabama affected by hoax active shooter calls

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement agencies are investigating multiple calls to schools across Alabama regarding apparent active shooter threats. It’s unclear exactly how many schools have been affected, but all calls appear to be hoaxes at this time. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency...
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
TENNESSEE STATE
wtvy.com

Governor Ivey appoints new Coffee County Commissioner

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey made new statewide appointments on December 7, and among those was the selection of a new Coffee County Commissioner for the Third District. In a letter sent by the Governor, she appointed Alvin Moore III to the position, and he will serve...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

A new bbq restaurant opens in Slocomb

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — The smell of barbeque was in the air in Geneva County, as a new restaurant is in town. Tin Pig in Slocomb opened its doors to the public this afternoon. The owners opened up a little early as the line began to build. James McMiller,...
SLOCOMB, AL
WSFA

1 dead, 1 critical in Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One man is dead and another was wounded in a Sunday afternoon shooting in Montgomery. The Montgomery Police Department, which has a policy of not naming businesses targeted in a crime, confirmed only that the incident happened in the 2500 block of East South Boulevard. A WSFA 12 News crew found an active scene at AutoZone, which is in the same area.
MONTGOMERY, AL

