ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Soccer-Dutch exit with tactics thrown out the window and purists upset

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vMq4Q_0je2wG5r00

DOHA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - For their obsession with tactics, the Netherlands went out of the World Cup tossing aside tradition and using route one football to fight back against Argentina in Friday's quarter-final, only to be eliminated in a penalty shootout.

Veteran coach Louis van Gaal had pricked Dutch sensibilities about the way the national team plays by changing the system ahead of the tournament in Qatar, abandoning the traditional attacking 4-3-3 approach and looking to play a pressing a game and then catch the opponent on the counter.

The 71-year-old insisted it would be the only way to World Cup glory for the Dutch and it did see them win their group and advance through to the quarter-finals, albeit in an unconvincing run.

But it fell well short on Friday as they went behind 2-0 to Argentina in the second half at the Lusail Stadium. They had offered little in terms of possession and never pinned back their opponents.

Van Gaal had to abandon all niceties and throw on two imposing centre forwards, looking to find them in a 'hit and hope' fashion. It worked as Wout Weghorst scored twice to equalise in dramatic fashion and force the game into extra time.

The second goal was a freekick routine he brought from his time at Bundesliga club VfL Wolfsburg, with the ball played along the ground instead of over the defensive wall and then swept home by the tall striker.

Winning at all costs, even if ugly, had been Van Gaal's mantra through the tournament, but left many Dutch purists upset.

Never short on self-confidence, Van Gaal brushed aside the critics with an insistence he knew best.

But there will be an overriding feeling that he got it wrong and that the young Dutch side did not play to their strengths. They might have offered a more competitive challenge had they stuck to the 'Holland way'.

They showed flashes of potential with their passing game but playmaker Frenkie de Jong rarely got them going and there was only one game -- in the last 16 against the U.S – where the wingbacks proved effective.

Striker Cody Gakpo, who scored three goals in the group stage, impressed and can now look forward to transfer bids from some of the top clubs in Europe.

The Netherlands will be hosting the Nations League finals in mid-year where home advantage could offer them a chance of a title and a quick opportunity to get over the disappointment of Qatar.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 5

Related
The Independent

England exit World Cup LIVE: Referee criticised after ‘nightmare’ as Harry Kane accepts penalty blame

England are heading home with their World Cup 2022 dream all over, following Saturday night’s 2-1 defeat to France. Harry Kane scored one penalty to equalise after Aurelien Tchouameni’s opener, but after Olivier Giroud put Les Bleus back in front, Kane spurned his second chance from the spot to send the Three Lions crashing out at the quarter-final stage.The England captain was distraught after the game and accepted responsibility for the miss, but his manager Gareth Southgate backed his striker for big performances along the way. The head coach did, however, stop short of clarifying his own future with the team, saying time was needed before any decisions.Meanwhile, the referee’s performance was criticised and fans of the England team appeared to alter his Wikipedia page in response to his performance.Follow the reaction to England’s World Cup exit and all the latest news on Qatar 2022 below:
New York Post

Grant Wahl’s family reveals journalist’s possible cause of death at World Cup

The brother of influential US soccer journalist Grant Wahl, who died while covering the World Cup in Qatar on Friday, says he no longer suspects foul play in his sibling’s death. Grant Wahl, 49, had a “death rattle cough” from a stubborn case of bronchitis shortly before he collapsed while covering Argentina’s quarter-final win against the Netherlands, his brother Eric Wahl said. Eric previously speculated foul play may have been involved since the soccer writer was an outspoken critic of the Qatari government and received death threats after wearing a rainbow shirt to a match. But Tuesday, the brother...
Reuters

Soccer-France end Morocco run to set up Argentina showdown

AL KHOR, Qatar, Dec 14 (Reuters) - France set up a heavyweight World Cup final against Argentina after an early goal by Theo Hernandez and a late one from Randal Kolo Muani ended battling Morocco’s dream run via an action-packed 2-0 semi-final victory on Wednesday.
The Associated Press

Morocco faces France in politically charged World Cup game

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Hind Sabouni bristles with pride as she recalls her country’s history-making World Cup run as it eliminated one European soccer powerhouse and former colonial power after another — Belgium, Spain and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal — to become the first African and Arab nation to reach the semifinals.
Jessey Anthony

Historians in France Have Finally Deciphered a 500-Year-Old Coded Letter By a Powerful Roman King

French scientists have successfully deciphered the secret code of a letter signed in 1547 by the most powerful ruler in Europe at that time, king Charles V. King Charles V of Spain presided over European empires including what is now Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, parts of Italy and central Europe, and large areas in the Americas during a reign of more than 40 years.
Yardbarker

Tottenham will have to pay €40m for 26-yr-old after his World Cup heroics

Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has caught the attention of Premier League clubs with his performances in the World Cup so far. The 26-year-old has been exceptional for Morocco and he has been the driving force behind their run to the semifinals of the tournament. Morocco will take on France in...
Reuters

Reuters

664K+
Followers
368K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy