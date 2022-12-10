GH Santa House dedicated to Sandy Katt

For many years, Sandy Katt poured her heart into the Santa House in downtown Grand Haven.

Katt died in September, and organizers have dedicated this year’s Santa House in the Grand Haven woman’s memory.

“Sandy always worked on the Santa House for years, and we’re honoring her this year for all the hours she put in,” said Nancy TenHagen, owner of Porto Bello, which will host Santa this year.

Katt worked as the development director of the Council of Michigan Foundations for many years, and then as the community affairs director for the city of Grand Haven until her retirement. She served on the Board of Directors of the Coast Guard Festival Committee for many years, and was also past-president of the Tri-Cities Kiwanis Club.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available to greet children at Porto Bello each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday through Dec. 22 from 6-8 p.m. Visiting Santa is free, and parents can take their own photos. An offering will be collected, and money given will be donated to the Sandy Huber Reading Improvement Program.

Huber, a longtime local educator, was another avid supporter of the Santa House.

“The two Sandys, this was their baby,” TenHagen said. “They loved Santa, loved kids. They stood out in the cold many years when we had the house outside.”

All of the money collected at the Santa House this year will go to kindergarten through fourth-grade elementary schools in Grand Haven, Spring Lake and St. Mary’s, TenHagen said.

“Last year, we donated $12,000 to schools for their reading improvement programs,” she noted. “We’re hoping to match that this year.”

Porto Bello is located at 41 Washington Ave.

The Tri-Cities Kiwanis Club hosts Santa and Mrs. Claus each year, and that group is “excited to bring Santa and Mrs. Claus back to the downtown of Grand Haven,” TenHagen said.