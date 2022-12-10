ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 20

Christian Laredo
4d ago

Remember last year when KU blew out Mizzou 102-65? And when was the last time Mizzou won a National Championship? What was that? Never? That's what I thought.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockchalktalk.com

KU Transfer Portal Departure Watch

The transfer portal opened about a week ago and I thought this would be a good time to look at the initial crop of players leaving the Jayhawk program. The portal will remain open for non-graduate transfers and players at schools not changing head coaches until January 18. Once the portal closes, players will have to wait for the spring entry window, April 15-30, which coincides with most schools’ spring practices ending. I will update this list as new players enter the portal, but as of now a relatively low number of six players have declared their intent to leave.
LAWRENCE, KS
rockchalktalk.com

News & Notes: Kansas has a plethora of maulings

The Big 12 Conference basketball season has not yet begun, but the ten teams in the league are already making an impression across the country. Now that everyone has about ten games under their belt, it's time to update the league outlook, and pump out our first edition of snap judgments and Actually Accomplished Rankings of the year. First, we'll give a rundown of each team, what happened since our last update, and what's up next on the schedule.
LAWRENCE, KS
KWCH.com

KU Women’s Basketball ranked for first time since 2013

LAWRENCE, Kan. (Release) - On the heels of a 9-0 start to the season, the Kansas Women’s Basketball team moved into the Associated Press Top 25 poll on Monday as the No. 22-ranked team in the country. The national ranking is the first for the program since January 14,...
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Missouri’s football coach goes too far by holding up a sign during loss to Kansas

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Fitz never thought he'd be the one defending the University of Kansas basketball program. Still, when Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz held up a sign about the NCAA's ongoing investigation into KU basketball during Saturday's hoops game in Columbia, he crossed a line. There was nothing wrong with the sign — it was accurate — but the issue is who held it up. It's hard to imagine any other football coach behaving this way, but Drinkwitz is also known for his strange behavior. This, however, was tacky.
COLUMBIA, MO
KAKE TV

Kansas snaps Wichita State's seven-game win streak

Wichita State lost for the first time since Nov. 12, falling 72-52 to the Jayhawks Sunday at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas. The Shockers (8-2) fell to 7-33 all-time versus the Jayhawks. Kansas (9-0) led for all but 38 seconds of playing time and remained unbeaten this season with the win.
WICHITA, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that prepare absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
KOLR10 News

What legal marijuana in Missouri means for Kansas

KANSAS — On November 8th, voters in Missouri passed Amendment 3, essentially giving recreational cannabis the green light in the Show-Me-State. But, after Missouri marijuana laws go into effect on December 8, 2022, will legal weed in Missouri create complications for the Sunflower State, where recreational marijuana is illegal? Since cannabis is illegal in Kansas […]
KANSAS STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Lawrence: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Lawrence, Kansas

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Lawrence, Kansas. Located in the heart of Kansas, Lawrence, Kansas is a college town known for its friendly atmosphere and beautiful cosmopolitan streets. Its unique shopping district, restaurants and entertainment areas make this a great place to visit. A popular place to visit in...
LAWRENCE, KS
Arkansas Advocate

When the World Cup comes to Kansas City, tough questions will follow

Last weekend, the team representing the United States at the World Cup in Qatar crashed out of the tournament following a 3-1 loss against the Netherlands. As a fan, I have tracked this team from qualifying in CONCACAF to pre-tournament friendlies, from the group stage into the knockout round, monitoring the pre-match lineups and coaching […] The post When the World Cup comes to Kansas City, tough questions will follow appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
KANSAS CITY, KS
gotodestinations.com

Best Breakfast Restaurants in Kansas City, Missouri – (With Photos)

In search of the best breakfast restaurants in Kansas City? Look no further! This list includes some of the most beloved breakfast joints in the city, perfect for any morning craving. From pancakes to eggs Benedict, there is something for everyone on this list. So whether you are looking for...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Inside Kansas Politics: In search of Randy Leach

TOPEKA (KSNT) — In this episode of Inside Kansas Politics, Deneysha Richard sits down with Alberta Leach, who has been searching for her son, Randy Leach, for almost 35 years.  Randy Leach was 17-years-old when he never returned home after a pre-graduation party in Linwood, Kan. on April 15, 1988.  “As soon as I looked […]
KANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy